Mary-Anne Schelb Returns to JGS Lifecare to Direct Business Development

LONGMEADOW — Adam Berman, president of JGS Lifecare, announced that Mary-Anne Schelb has rejoined the JGS Lifecare team as director of Business Development for the Western Mass. market.

“We are very happy to announce the return of Mary-Anne Schelb to the JGS Lifecare campus,” Berman said. “Mary-Anne worked with us several years ago as our director of Sales and Community Relations and, in her own words, feels as though she is returning home. Mary-Anne brings a great breadth of experience, knowledge, and understanding of business development, sales, and customer services, as well as a wide range of key community relationships that will support her success in this new and expanded role. We are excited to have her back on our team.”

Prior to returning to JGS Lifecare, Schelb led marketing operations at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Ludlow. In her prior role at JGS Lifecare as director of Sales and Community Relations, she developed strategic partnerships and spearheaded the efforts that succeeded in making Longmeadow a dementia-friendly community. Prior to that, she headed up sales, marketing, and community relations at Monastery Heights Assisted Living in West Springfield.

Schelb is very active in numerous community organizations. She is a Rotarian, a board member of the East of the River Chamber of Commerce, and a member of the West of the River Chamber of Commerce, the Retirement Marketing Directors Assoc., the Western Massachusetts Eldercare Professionals Assoc., the Women Business Owners Alliance, the Western Mass. Elder Care Conference steering committee, and the Tri-County Partnership, just to name a few.

She began her career with an accounting certification from St. John’s School of Business and worked in the mainstream until continuing onto a more wellness-based path as a Holistic Health Practitioner, holding master/teacher certifications from the International Center for Reiki Training. She is also a certified cranial sacral therapist in Profound Neutral from the Neurovascular Institute.

“We are thrilled to have Mary-Anne back,” said Susan Kimball Halpern, vice president of Development and Communications. “Not only is she an expert in her field, but she brings a tremendous rolodex of invaluable relationships and is highly respected by her colleagues and peers for her commitment to excellence and for advancing the well-being of the people she serves. Her positive energy and enthusiasm is not only contagious, but helps drive results.”