Western New England University to Host Virtual Undergraduate Open House on Nov. 15

SPRINGFIELD — Western New England University will host high-school students and their parents in a virtual open house that will be streamed live on Sunday, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. The event is free, but advance reservation is required at visit.wne.edu or calling the Admissions Office at (413) 782-1312.

Executive Director of Undergraduate Admissions Michelle Goodfellow will lead guests on a live virtual tour of the campus, introduce them to the university’s new President, Robert Johnson, and show them what life is like as a Golden Bear. Along the way, prospective students and their families will interact with current students, win prizes, and learn about academic opportunities within the colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, and Engineering. Also featured will be the new 4U University Advising Program and options for academic support, admissions and financial aid, living on campus and commuting, student activities, athletics, and more.

“I am so excited to have a chance to meet our prospective students at this event,” Goodfellow said. “Even though we are not able to have large numbers of students on campus, I am confident that those that attend will get a true sense of the Golden Bear spirit that exists on our campus.”

To wrap up the event, Goodfellow will host a live panel, where guests will be able to ask questions directly to current students. For a complete list of virtual open-house dates and times, visit visit.wne.edu.