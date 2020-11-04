Physician Assistant Student Organization at Springfield College Raises Money for MHA

SPRINGFIELD — Last year, members of the Springfield College Physician Assistant Student Organization (PASO) held a volleyball tournament with proceeds benefiting the Mental Health Assoc. (MHA). Not surprisingly, the PASO volleyball tournament planned for spring 2020 was cancelled due to the pandemic, but that did not dissuade members of the student group from finding a way to raise funds for MHA.

“Our volleyball tournament was cancelled in the spring due to COVID-19, but the members of PASO still wanted to raise money for MHA,” said Alexandria Perrone, the student organization’s president. “MHA is an organization based here in Springfield that works to provide mental-health services and counseling to individuals in our local community. Members of PASO planned and carried out a virtual fundraiser where club members, families, and friends could donate a set amount to be entered in a drawing for prizes such as gift cards donated by local restaurants.”

The PASO virtual fundraiser took place during PA Week, Oct. 6-12, and giveaway winners were announced through e-mail and social media, she noted. “Social distancing made things a little harder, but with some creativity and effort, we raised $750 for MHA.”

Kimberley Lee, vice president, Resource Development and Branding for MHA, noted that, “even though members of PASO couldn’t hold their volleyball tournament in person this year, it didn’t prevent them from applying their time, talent, and energy to put on a virtual event to benefit MHA. We admire their resolve and respect their commitment to help people feel better and live their best life. We are thrilled that PASO has again chosen to support the important work of MHA.”