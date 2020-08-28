Westfield State University Installs Cell Phone Tower atop Scanlon Hall 

WESTFIELD — Cellular service on the Westfield State University campus is expected to significantly improve now that a new cell tower has been installed atop Scanlon Hall.

Westfield State partnered with the Mass. Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM) and Mass. State College Building Authority (MSCBA) on the project. The installation was completed earlier this month by Berkshire Wireless, a subcontractor for Verizon Wireless.

“Verizon recently has increased its network coverage and capacity at Westfield State University, with a new cell site near Scanlon Hall,” said Verizon Wireless in a statement. “It provides robust 4G LTE services throughout the campus, as well as parts of Route 20, Western Avenue, and the surrounding neighborhoods. The new cell site includes an emergency battery backup and generator to ensure 24/7 availability to services. We’re proud to have made this investment in the Westfield State University campus community.”

Improving cellular service on campus has been a decade in the making, according to Stephen Taksar, Westfield State’s vice president of administration and finance.

“We are thankful to our partners to complete the project to provide better and more reliable cell service on campus and in the surrounding community,” he said.

In addition to improved and more reliable cell service, the university will also generate revenue by leasing the space to the cellular provider. According to Taksar, a 10-year contract was signed, which will generate $240,000 over the term. The $24,000 per year will go toward the university’s Residential Life area to support services and programming for resident students.