Florence Bank Promotes Shelley Daughdrill to Senior Vice President, Director of Retail Banking

FLORENCE — Florence Bank has promoted Shelley Daughdrill to the position of senior vice president, director of retail banking.

In her new role, she will oversee the bank’s retail banking operations and direct and supervise the retail administrative staff and managers throughout the bank’s branches, as well as the Customer Service Center. Daughdrill first joined Florence Bank in 2005. Prior to her recent promotion, she served as vice president and area manager.

Daughdrill brings extensive knowledge and skills to her new role. During her tenure at the bank, she’s been the recipient of both the President’s Award and Community Service Award. These awards are given by the bank to employees who consistently go above and beyond at work and in the community. Daughdrill is also the recipient of the 2011 Paul Winske Access Award given by Stavros, a local non-profit organization that supports people with disabilities. The annual award is given to organizations and people who go above and beyond for the people they serve.

Daughdrill is a graduate of the New England School for Financial Studies at Babson College. Additionally, she is currently enrolled at UMass Amherst pursuing a business of arts degree in business studies. She proudly serves her community as a board member and attendance chair of the Amherst Rotary Club.

“We are thrilled to see Shelley’s career progress with the bank as she begins her new role as senior vice president, director of retail banking,” said Florence Bank president and chief executive officer, Kevin R. Day. “Shelley’s skills and expertise are invaluable, and I look forward to seeing her thrive in her new role.”