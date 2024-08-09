William Low Jr. Wins CoStar’s Q2 2024 Power Broker Quarterly Deals Award

SPRINGFIELD — CoStar Group Inc., a leading provider of commercial real-estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces, announced the CoStar Power Broker Quarterly Deals winners for the second quarter of 2024. William Low Jr. of L&P Commercial came out on top in the list of winners in the Hartford market.

The CoStar Power Broker Quarterly Deals winners are determined by the top deals executed every quarter, based on price and square footage.

Low has more than 35 years of experience in all areas of commercial real estate, 30 of those helping run a large, nationally affiliated brokerage firm. He founded L&P Commercial five years ago. In addition to the 31,821-square-foot office lease for this award, Low completed a 8,600-square-foot office lease in Westfield as well as the sale of several office and industrial properties in the Springfield area.