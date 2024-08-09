Country Bank Appoints Edward Noonan II Vice Chair of Board of Directors

WARE — Country Bank’s board of directors announced the appointment of Edward (Ted) Noonan as vice chair of its board of directors. At its June meeting, the board recognized Noonan’s extensive experience and leadership qualities, which are expected to significantly contribute to the bank’s continued success.

Noonan, elected to the board in 2018, is president of Noonan Energy, a 135-year-old energy company based in Springfield. With his proven track record, Noonan has demonstrated his ability to navigate complex challenges and drive growth. His appointment as vice chair reflects the bank’s commitment to fostering strong leadership and strategic decision making.

In addition to his role as vice chair, Noonan also serves on the board of investment, where he brings his expertise in financial management and investment strategies. Furthermore, he holds the chair of the board risk committee, highlighting his dedication to ensuring the bank’s stability and security. He also serves on the boards of YMCA of Greater Springfield, the Massachusetts Energy Marketers Assoc., the National Energy and Fuels Institute, and the National Oil Heat Research Alliance.

“We are thrilled to have Ted as our new vice chair of the board of directors,” said James Phaneuf, chairman of the board. His extensive knowledge in serving on the board and his strong leadership skills will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the ever-changing landscape of the banking industry.”

Noonan’s appointment further supports Country Bank, which seeks to expand its market area and services throughout the region. With his deep understanding of the local community and his commitment to excellence, Noonan is well-positioned to contribute to the bank’s strategic initiatives.

“I am honored to accept the role of vice chair of the board of directors at Country Bank,” Noonan said. “I look forward to working closely with Jim and the rest of the board to contribute to the bank’s continued growth and success in all the markets we serve.”