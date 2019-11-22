Boys & Girls Club Partners with Holyoke Mall for Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 1

HOLYOKE — In partnership with Pyramid Management Group and Holyoke Mall, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke plans to celebrate the season by hosting Breakfast with Santa for hundreds of youth and their families. The event will take place on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Holyoke Mall Café Square.

The holiday experience delicious food, live entertainment, arts and crafts activities, and Santa’s workshop. One guest will have the chance to win a holiday raffle with presents valued over $5,000.

For many youth and families in Holyoke, there are very few holiday events to attend because of access and affordability. The families served by the club struggle to afford the holidays and therefore become less connected and engaged with the community during the holiday season. The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke and Holyoke Mall Breakfast with Santa is a new holiday experience, one that will become an annual tradition.