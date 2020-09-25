Top Banner

WNEU School of Law, Massachusetts Fair Housing to Present Virtual Eviction Panel

SPRINGFIELD — Western New England University School of Law and Massachusetts Fair Housing will present a virtual panel discussion on “Eviction in the Time of COVID-19: the Next National Crisis” on Friday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m.

A panel of experts will discuss the impact the coronavirus has had on an already-existing housing crisis. Bringing important perspectives on the subject will be panelists Joel Feldman, attorney and shareholder at Heisler, Feldman, & McCormick, P.C.; Michael Doherty, clerk magistrate for the Western Division Housing Court; David Leveillee, attorney at the Rhode Island Legal Services Housing Law Center; and Rose Webster-Smith, program coordinator for Springfield No One Leaves.

Serving as moderator will be Alexander Cerbo, a third-year Western New England University law student and editor in chief of Lex Brevis.

Of particular interest to legal professionals, fair-housing advocates, and members of the higher-education community, the one-hour event is free and open to the public. Contact Cerbo with questions at [email protected]. To register, visit www.fhcrconference.com.

