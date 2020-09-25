Square One Responds to Growing Need for Child Care and Remote Learning Support

SPRINGFIELD — As working parents continue to navigate the unchartered territory surrounding remote education, Square One is answering the call for help.

The agency is now providing full-day remote-learning support for children in kindergarten through grade 5, in addition to expanded offerings for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. Enrollment is available at three Square One early-learning centers in Springfield, as well as the agency’s network of home-based child-care providers who operate throughout the region.

Through the generosity of funders, including the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts and Square One’s corporate and individual donors, all locations are outfitted with the technology and staffing needed to accommodate each student’s remote-learning needs. All guidelines surrounding social distancing, cleanliness, and personal protective equipment will be strictly enforced. Breakfast, lunch, and snacks will be provided.

“It is our mission and our responsibility to do everything we can to support families during this very challenging time,” said Dawn DiStefano, executive vice president. “We hope that, by expanding our services, we are offering parents peace of mind and confidence that their children are learning and cared for in a safe, healthy environment.”

For more information, parents are urged to contact the Square One enrollment office at (413) 732-5183.

“We are thankful to have the support of our state officials, foundations, corporations, and individual donors who make it possible for us to provide the resources our staff and children need to ensure success,” said Joan Kagan, president and CEO. “But with the growing demand for our programs and services comes a great need for additional financial support. It is critical that we expand our donor base in correlation with our expanded offerings.”

Donors are asked to support the Campaign for Healthy Kids by texting ABC123 to 4432, visiting www.startatsquareone.org, or e-mailing Kristine Allard, vice president of Development & Communication, at [email protected].