WNEU to Offer Master of Science Program in Construction Management

SPRINGFIELD — Western New England University (WNEU) announced the addition of a new master of science program in construction management to the list of graduate-degree offerings.

“Construction management is defined as a professional service that uses specialized project-management techniques to oversee the planning, design, and construction of a project, from its beginning to its end,” said Kenneth Lee, founding chair for the Construction Management department, as well as professor and chair of Civil and Environmental Engineering at WNEU.

U.S. News and World Report ranks construction manager first in “Best Construction Jobs” and 43rd in “100 Best Jobs” with a low unemployment rate of 2.3%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics website shows that the job outlook growth (2016-26) for Construction Managers is 11% (faster than average), with a median salary of $93,370 per year.

“Construction projects can range from improving intersection traffic flows to massive, multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects with a decade-long development environment, each [needing] specialized people with specialized skill sets to manage,” said Christian Salmon, assistant professor of Industrial Engineering and Engineering Management at WNEU.

With courses rooted in civil engineering, industrial engineering, and engineering management, the program strives to provide a well-rounded knowledge base in engineering as it pertains to construction management. Elective opportunities in business and management will give students a perspective into the business world that will prepare them for management and leadership roles.

“The MS in construction management is a great fit with our existing undergraduate and graduate programs offered by our College of Engineering,” said Matthew Fox, executive director of Graduate Admissions. “We continue to accept applications for new graduate candidates, and those starting the construction management program this fall will be able to earn their master’s in as few as 18 months studying part-time or in one year studying full-time.”

The program is tailored for students to choose from three options to complete the degree. The all-course option allows students to complete the 10 graduate courses that include open electives, choosing from courses in civil, electrical, and mechanical engineering as well as engineering management and business. Through the project or thesis options, students will work with a faculty advisor to take a deeper dive in a topic of interest, culminating in a final report and presentation.

Applications are now being accepted for the MS in construction management program. Classes begin Sept. 28. To learn more, call the Office of Graduate Studies at (413) 782-1517 or e-mail [email protected].