HCC to Begin Virtual Women’s Leadership Luncheon Series on July 29

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College President Christina Royal and Amanda Sbriscia, HCC’s vice president of Institutional Advancement, will kick off a reimagined monthly Women’s Leadership Luncheon Series on Wednesday, July 29.

The 2020 Women’s Leadership Luncheon Series, postponed from spring due to COVID-19, will now take place virtually over Zoom on the last Wednesdays of July, August, September, and October from noon to 1 p.m.

The series is sponsored by HCC and Training and Workforce Options (TWO), a collaboration between HCC and Springfield Technical Community College.

“Women leaders and up-and-comers will be joined by panels of like-minded women each month for small group discussions and open dialogue,” said Tracye Whitfield, TWO’s director of Business Development. “Participants will have the opportunity to form a supportive network of women leaders, discuss topics of interest, and enjoy a brown-bag lunch, virtually. Professional development, networking, and socialization over a delicious meal — does it get any better?”

Each lunchtime event will feature two presenters leading discussions on different topics, as follows:

• July 29: “Leading Through Change,” with Royal and Sbriscia.

• Aug. 26: “Empowering Women in the Workplace,” with Denise Jordan, executive director, Springfield Housing Authority; and Julie Quink, managing partner, Burkhart, Pizzanelli, P.C.

• Sept. 30: “Comfortable in Your Own Skin, Finding Your Voice,” with Tanisha Arena, executive director, Arise for Social Justice; and Pam Victor, owner, Happier Valley Comedy.

• Oct. 28: “Women Leaders in Non-Traditional Businesses,” with Colleen Loveless, president and CEO, Revitalize Community Development Corp.; and Nicole Palange, vice president, V&F Auto.

The July 29 session is free. The remaining three sessions are $20 each, or $50 for the full series. Registration is required. Space for each luncheon is limited to 25. To register, visit hcc.edu/womens-leadership.