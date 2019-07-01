Freedom Credit Union Announces New Investment Services Division

SPRINGFIELD — Freedom Credit Union (FCU), a Springfield-based, full-service financial institution with 11 branches throughout Western Mass., announced it now offers an in-house FCU Investment Services division, growing and enhancing a service it previously outsourced.

“Bringing investment services in house made sense for our members and our future growth,” said Glenn Welch, president and CEO. “We wanted to ensure we are meeting our members’ needs by helping them meet their financial goals. Each of our members has unique circumstances, and we want to provide personalized services that reflect this.”

As part of this expansion, Jack Vadnais was named director of FCU Investment Services, and Michael Johnson was hired as associate director.

“Jack has been a tremendous asset to Freedom Credit Union and will be equally valuable to our clients in his new role,” said Welch. “He brings over two decades of experience to the table and will skillfully lead FCU Investment Services into the future. Michael also offers a depth of knowledge, skills, and experience to help guide the division, as well as deep roots in Franklin County.”

As director, Vadnais will manage all aspects of the division and assist clients in achieving their financial goals. He has been working with members of Freedom for eight years as a financial advisor. A Navy veteran, he is a graduate of Bridgewater State College, a certified financial planner, and a licensed insurance agent.

“We are here to advise and educate our clients so they can make the most informed decisions concerning their investments,” said Vadnais. “I’m excited to be able to have a larger impact in helping our members set and reach their financial goals.”

In his role as associate director, Johnson will work mainly with Freedom’s clients in the Franklin County area, advising them about their investment portfolios and providing information about the credit union’s available financial services.

Prior to joining Freedom, Johnson served for nearly 15 years as vice president and financial advisor at Greenfield Cooperative Bank. He received his bachelor’s degree in economics from UMass Amherst and is a Paul Harris Fellow. A former long-time member of the Rotary Club of Franklin County, twice serving as its president, he also served as vice president of the Greenfield Community College Foundation.

“We want to help our clients see the big picture and to think long-term when it comes to their financial choices,” said Johnson. “We are available to work with all of our members who need help understanding their financial picture or developing or managing their portfolio.”