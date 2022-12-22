CDCSB Thanks Town of Great Barrington for Affordable Housing ARPA Grant

GREAT BARRINGTON — The Community Development Corp. of South Berkshire (CDCSB) announced that the town of Great Barrington has awarded the organization nearly $700,000 toward its affordable-housing initiatives. The awards include $199,610 for improvements at the Hillside Apartments complex and $500,000 to acquire the Marble Block building on Main Street.

“We are so thankful to the town of Great Barrington, to the Selectboard, to Town Manager Mark Pruhenski, and to Assistant Town Manager Christopher Rembold for this generous allotment of ARPA funds,” said Carol Bosco Baumann, CDCSB executive director. “As I’ve said before, CDCSB is determined to produce and preserve housing that is affordable to all. These awards couldn’t have come at a more necessary time. Although housing is a fundamental human right, too many people have been forced to leave our community, and too many struggle to make ends meet, all because they can’t afford to live here — or work here. Without locally based workers, our local businesses struggle to succeed. This funding will have a profound impact on our ability to serve individuals and families in our community — and it will help local businesses as well. We are grateful for the town’s support in helping us achieve our mission.”

As part of the funding agreement, four residential units in the Marble Block building will be restricted to 65% area median income for 20 years.

Current CDCSB projects include a contract to acquire the Marble Block in downtown Great Barrington; Windrush Commons, a 49-unit affordable-housing complex under construction at 910 Main St. in Great Barrington; as well as the Small Business Technical Assistance program, which to date has mentored and assisted nearly 50 small-business owners and entrepreneurs in Berkshire County. In 2021, Bentley Apartments was completed, providing 45 new affordable-housing units for low- to moderate-income individuals and families in the Berkshires. CDCSB is planning the next two phases of development for this property: a public park sited along the Housatonic River and another housing development on the remainder of the Bridge Street property.