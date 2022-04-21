YPS of Greater Springfield Hosts ‘Third Thursday’ Today 

The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) will host its signature Third Thursday event series at Smokin’ Scoops in West Springfield today, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The networking event will support and encourage young professionals to become more involved and invested in their local communities.

April’s Third Thursday event will feature Smokin’ Scoops’ signature offering, Nitro Ice Cream, made from scratch and mixed at 320 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as its popular Boozy Milkshakes, networking with fellow young professionals, food from Springfield’s The Saucy Mama food truck, and more.

“Events like this will help retain individuals who are enthusiastic about the future of the community and their personal endeavors,” said YPS president, Heather Clark. “YPS is here to exchange ideas, share common interests, and cultivate membership to serve as local leaders of tomorrow. We’re hopeful that our monthly events will make it easier to make meaningful connections that will help local young professionals thrive.”

Smokin’ Scoops is located at 1425 Westfield St. in West Springfield. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance. Registration is free for members and $10 for non-members. Register today by visiting: YPS Third Thursday at Smokin’ Scoops (springfieldyps.com)