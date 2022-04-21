Entrepreneurship Program Seeking Volunteers for Summer 

Top Banner

HOLYOKE — The Pioneer Valley’s local entrepreneurship program EforAll is actively seeking volunteers to mentor aspiring entrepreneurs as part of the summer Business Accelerator program. 

Accelerator mentors come from a variety of backgrounds and use their business and leadership experience to guide new entrepreneurs through the process of turning their idea into a growing business. 

Mentors work in teams of three and are matched with an entrepreneur based on schedule availability and desire to work together. The team meets virtually as a group to help reaffirm topics and themes raised during classes, while also strategizing with the entrepreneur on how to reach their specific goals during the program. This is a high-touch, year-long commitment, and is a great way to give back to the community. 

Anyone interested in mentoring can email [email protected]for more information or visit eforall.org.  

