Mayors Forum Set for May 4 

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Regional Chamber will present its Mayors Forum on May 4, from 7:15 to 9 a.m. at Springfield’s MassMutual Center.

Dave Madsen of Western Mass News will moderate the discussion with Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield, West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt, and the region’s newest mayor, Joshua Garcia of Holyoke.

Sponsored by Common Capital and Health New England in partnership with the MassMutual Center, the discussion will offer an inside look at the personal and professional lives of the elected officials and provide insight into what they’ve learned over the past year. The group will also discuss what the future looks like for local communities as we move past the pandemic.

“It’s more important than ever to check in with our local elected officials to hear their plans for the future,” said Springfield Regional Chamber President Nancy Creed. “Participants will truly benefit from hearing insider knowledge directly from the mayors during the forum.”

Tickets are $35 for Springfield Regional Chamber members who purchase tickets in advance, and $45 for future members buying tickets in advance. Participants can register online by visiting the Mayor’s Forum event page here.