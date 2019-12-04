YPS to Host Third Annual Santacon in Downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) will hold its third annual Santacon in downtown Springfield on Friday, Dec. 6 from 4 to 11 p.m.

This year’s event will begin with a bar crawl down Worthington Street where guests can show off their holiday costume best before jingling and jangling down Main Street to catch a Springfield Thunderbirds game. Santacon will wrap up at Nadim’s Mediterranean Restaurant after the game.

“We are excited to kick off the holiday season with our Springfield Santacon,” YPS president Amie Miarecki said. “This event is unique in that it brings people together to celebrate local businesses, our hometown hockey team, and gives back to the community. There’s nothing like it.”

Tickets include entrance into the Springfield Thunderbirds game, a donation to charity, a swag bag, a Dunkin’ Donuts gift card, and more. The ticket costs $20 for members and $25 for non-members.

The event will also feature a holiday costume contest. YPS Cares Foundation will make a donation to the charity of choice of the winner(s) to make an impact on nonprofits doing good work in the community.