Monson Savings Bank Welcomes Caitlin O’Connor as VP, Marketing Officer

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank announced the hire of Caitlin O’Connor as vice president and marketing officer in the bank’s Marketing department.

“Caitlin’s extensive background in community-bank marketing is incredibly valuable to our customers and our entire team at Monson Savings Bank. She is invested in our customer- and community-focused approach as a local bank working to serve the financial needs of our area,” said Dan Moriarty, president of Monson Savings Bank. “I know she will be effective in communicating our high-quality customer service, our many product and services, and our convenient technology and tools. She is a great fit for the Monson Savings Bank culture, and we are happy to have her here.”

In her new role, O’Connor will oversee all aspects of the bank’s brand and business-line marketing, advertising, public relations, and communications efforts. She will also be responsible for establishing and implementing an effective, innovative, and comprehensive marketing plan that aligns with the bank’s vision, mission, values, and strategic goals.

O’Connor has been in the banking industry for 13 years and has 17 years of experience in the marketing and design industry. She is a graduate of Mount Ida College in Newton, now a campus of UMass Amherst. Prior to joining Monson Savings Bank, she held the role of vice president and marketing manager of North Brookfield Savings Bank.

“I am incredibly happy and proud to join Monson Savings Bank and continue my career with such a great community bank,” O’Connor said. “They have such a positive and elevating employee culture here that really is very special. They genuinely care about the well-being of their customers and the communities they serve and continually prove this through the attention, service, and support provided every day. I look forward to continuing to get to know the Monson Savings Bank team and exploring new ways we can help our customers throughout every life stage of their financial journey.”