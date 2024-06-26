Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts Awards Annual Scholarship

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts scholarship committee announced that its 2024 scholarship has been awarded to Shea Coe, a recent graduate of Taconic High School in Pittsfield.

Coe, the daughter of Andrea Terry and Jeffrey Coe, plans to attend Salem State University in the fall to study graphic design. She is the first Ad Club scholarship recipient in recent memory from Berkshire County intending to major in graphic design.

Coe was recently presented with a $1,000 check from the Advertising Club at Taconic High School. In addition to her exceptional academic record and extracurricular volunteerism, both factors in her selection, her summer job made a distinct impression on scholarship committee members: she cuts and stacks firewood at Williams Lumber in Lee. “Shea isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty and do the hard work — an attitude that will serve her well in life,” said David Cecchi, scholarship committee chairman.

The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts supports future generations of creative professionals with an annual merit-based scholarship awarded to a deserving student from Western Mass. intent on pursuing a career in the advertising, communications, marketing, graphic design, or affiliated industries.