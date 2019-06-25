Discussion on Cloud Services

June 25: Normandeau Technologies will host a discussion on the ever-changing landscape of cloud services, and how they offer more security, flexibility, increased productivity, and customer satisfaction. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to noon at 2097 Riverdale St., West Springfield. Attendees will network with other forward-thinking businesses, get exposed to solutions they may not know exist, look at how modern cloud collaboration and communication solutions can take a business to the next level, learn what a unified communications platform can do for a business, listen to a cybersecurity expert discuss how to protect a business from hackers and ransomware, and enjoy coffee and pastries provided by a local artisan coffee roaster.

Free Legal Advice by Phone

June 27: Western Mass. residents can receive free legal advice through the semiannual Western Mass. Dial-A-Lawyer call-in program hosted by the Massachusetts Bar Assoc. (MBA). Volunteer lawyers from the MBA will field phone calls from 5 to 7 p.m. from residents of Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties who have legal concerns or problems. The legal advice is provided at no charge as a public service of the MBA. The Dial-A-Lawyer phone number is (413) 782-1659. If a caller gets a busy signal, they are asked to hang up and try again. Normal telephone charges will apply. The MBA’s Dial-A-Lawyer program is co-sponsored by Western New England University School of Law, the Republican, El Pueblo Latino, the Massachusetts Assoc. of Hispanic Attorneys, and the Hispanic National Bar Assoc.

STEM Starter Academy Summer Bridge Program

July 1 to Aug. 9: Registration is open for Springfield Technical Community College’s free STEM Starter Academy Summer Bridge program. Anyone interested must register by the June 14 deadline and be a Massachusetts high-school graduate in the class of 2017, 2018, or 2019; be a Massachusetts resident; submit an STCC admissions application for the fall 2019 semester; have a grade point average of 2.0 or above; have parent or guardian permission if under 18 years old; and submit a STEM Starter Academy application. The program, which is ideal for those who are interested in science, technology, engineering, or math (STEM) careers, offers participants free college credits, books, guest speakers, activities, lunch, field trips, and tutoring. Students will earn a $400 stipend upon successful completion. For additional information and to apply, visit stcc.edu/apply/stem. Contact Reena Randhir, director of STEM Starter Academy, with questions at [email protected] or (413) 755-4576.

Advanced Manufacturing Technology Program at ACC

July 8-12: Asnuntuck Community College is offering a free summer program in advanced manufacturing technology for rising ninth-grade students from Enfield, East Windsor, Ellington, East Granby, Granby, Suffield, Somers, and Windsor Locks, Conn. The week-long program is for students who enjoy working with tools, electronics, and/or computers. Students who are curious about the way things are made and interested in a possible career in manufacturing are encouraged to attend. This hands-on, team based week is designed to provide students with instruction and skills through rotations in three key areas: machining, welding, and electronics. The five-day program is being offered from 9 a.m. to noon at Asnuntuck. Class size is limited, and spaces will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis. Slots are available for older high-school students as well. For more information, contact Julie Cotnoir at (860) 253-3019 or [email protected] This program is funded in part by a Perkins grant.

Filmmaking Workshops

July 8-12: The Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative (BFMC) will host a summer filmmaking workshop for 11- to 14-year-olds. This week-long workshop will meet daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Berkshire Community College’s South County Campus, 343 Main St., Great Barrington. Early dropoff (9 a.m.) and late pickup (5 p.m.) is available by request. The purpose of the workshop is twofold: for kids to experience what it’s like to work on a real movie crew from creation of an idea to the final edit of the project, and for the group to produce a high-quality short film championed in every aspect by everyone in the group. Specific topics covered will include story structure, screenwriting, character development, cinematography, sound recording and mixing, lighting, editing, sound design, and marketing. The course is being taught by writer, director, actor, and educator Patrick Toole. All equipment will be provided. The cost for the week-long workshop is $325. Students will need to bring lunch. Class size is limited. To register online, visit shop.berkshirecc.edu or call (413) 236-2127.

Blue Sox Youth Baseball Clinics

July 8-11, 15-18: The Valley Blue Sox announced that Shriners Hospitals for Children will serve as the presenting sponsor of the 2019 Blue Sox Youth Baseball Clinics. This year marks Shriners’ second season partnering with the Blue Sox to present the team’s youth clinics. Blue Sox coaches and players will provide hitting, pitching, and fielding instruction to participants ages 6-13 from 9 a.m. to noon daily. The registration fee for each four-day session is $100. Athletic trainers will be on hand, provided by Shriners. All children participating in the clinics will receive a pair of free tickets to Blue Sox Clinic Night on Saturday, July 20 courtesy of Shriners Hospitals for Children, where they will have the opportunity to take the field with the Valley Blue Sox during pregame ceremonies. The first session will be held July 8-11 at Mackenzie Stadium, 500 Beech St., Holyoke. Interested participants can visit www.valleybluesox.com for information on how to register. The second session will be held July 15-18 at Burnham Field in the Spec Pond Recreation Area, 2540 Boston Post Road, Wilbraham. Interested participants can register by visiting www.wilbrahamrec.com. Participating children should bring their glove, a water bottle, and bat and helmet (if able). Ideal attire includes a cap, baseball pants, and cleats or athletic sneakers. Questions about this year’s clinics can be directed to the Valley Blue Sox by e-mail at [email protected]

Golf Tournament to Fight Childhood Hunger

Sept. 30: It’s a sad reality that one in six children in the U.S. goes hungry every day, but it’s a reality Feed the Kids is trying to change. The group will hold its second annual charity golf tournament to benefit No Kid Hungry and the HPS Weekend Backpack Program at Springfield Country Club, 1375 Elm St., West Springfield. No Kid Hungry is a national organization that raises funds to support school breakfast programs, summer meals, afterschool meals, and more for children throughout the country. The HPS Weekend Backpack Program distributes bags of nutritious and easy-to-prepare meals to children at the end of each week that they can enjoy over the weekend. Feed the Kids is currently seeking donations for the tournament’s silent auction, individual and corporate sponsors, and, of course, golfers. Check-in for the scramble-format tournament will begin at 10 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon. The fee is $160 per golfer, which includes greens fees, driving range, cart use, lunch, cocktail hour, dinner, and a gift bag. There will also be prizes, a raffle, and an auction. To make a cash donation, donate an item for the raffle or auction, learn more about sponsorship opportunities, or register to golf or for the dinner, visit feedthekidsgolf.com.