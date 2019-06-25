Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT

David Diaz v. Eugeniusz Wargulewski , Rivoli Inc., and Forest Hills Properties Inc.

Allegation: Fraud, breach of contract, negligence, unjust enrichment: $25,000

Filed: 5/5/19

HAMPDEN DISTRICT COURT

Reinhart Foodservice, LLC v. Cassmit Lucky, LLC d/b/a Lucky’s Pizza and James Luke Cassell

Allegation: Money owed for goods sold and delivered: $5,390.68

Filed: 5/4/19

Reinhart Foodservice, LLC v. Cousin’s Restaurant Corp. d/b/a Anatolia Kabob House and Ahmet Ozseferoglu

Allegation: Money owed for goods sold and delivered: $5,251.18

Filed: 5/22/19

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Susan Francoeur, individually and as guardian of Andrew Francoeur v. Hulmes Transportation Services Ltd., Karen Kozlik, and Robert Harnois

Allegation: Motor-vehicle ngeligence causing personal injury: $721,596+

Filed: 5/3/19

Eugenia Velasquez v. Susan P. Torrey, M.D.; Jeannette M. Wolfe, M.D.; Christine M. Mroz, RN; Michael J. Strapp, PA; Katie Jean Arey, PA; and Baystate Health Inc. d/b/a Baystate Medical Center

Allegation: Medical malpractice

Filed: 5/6/19

Tom Irwin Inc. v. Ludlow Country Club Inc.

Allegation: Money owed for goods sold and delivered: $36,608.04

Filed: 5/7/19

Jocelynn Sullivan v. Jose Pires and Grasso Cos., LLC

Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing personal injury: $14,866.57

Filed: 5/15/19

Fred Cintron and Alina Colon v. Henry C. Kocot & Sons Inc.

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $70,599.72

Filed: 5/17/19

Lisa Mandaglio v. Veritas Preparatory Charter School and Rachel Romano

Allegation: Intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, breach of contract, defamation, breach of confidentiality/invasion of privacy, misrepresentation, filing false reports with DCF, wrongful termination: $12,244.53

Filed: 5/23/19

Jean Valentine v. the Stop & Shop Supermarket Co., LLC

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: 737,514.75

Filed: 5/24/19

HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT

Carlotta Cinelli v. University of Massachusetts Amherst

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $29,800

Filed: 5/2/19

James M. Miller v. Spartan Concrete Services Inc. f/k/a Spartan Bobcat & Concrete Services Inc.

Allegation: Breach of contract: $25,000+

Filed: 5/3/19

PALMER DISTRICT COURT

Labonte & Son, LLC v. Fleet Trailer, LLC

Allegation: Failure to pay for services provided: $42,112+

Filed: 5/8/19

Wikoff Color Co. v. Turley Publications Inc.

Allegation: Breach of contract, unjust enrichment: $16,492.26

Filed: 5/13/19