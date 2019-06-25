Chamber Corners: Upcoming Events

1BERKSHIRE

www.1berkshire.com

(413) 499-1600

• June 25: Chamber Nite, 5-7 p.m., hosted by the Kittredge House, 444 Main St., Dalton. This event is a free networking opportunity for members of 1Berkshire.

GREATER EASTHAMPTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.easthamptonchamber.org

(413) 527-9414

• June 26: Speaker Breakfast: Cyber Breach Symposium, 7:30-9 a.m., hosted by Williston Northampton School, 19 Payson Ave., Easthampton. Featuring Mat Reardon, Beazley Group. Learn what steps you can take to minimize your risk. Cost: $25 for members, $35 for non-members. For more information and to register, visit www.easthamptonchamber.org or call the chamber at (413) 527-9414.

GREATER HOLYOKE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.holyokechamber.com

(413) 534-3376

• June 26: Business After Hours and ribbon-cutting ceremony, 5-7 p.m., hosted by Pulp, 80 Race St., Holyoke. Join us as we celebrate the grand opening of one of Holyoke’s newest businesses. Pulp is a unique gallery right on the canals featuring the work of artists and makers. There will be light hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine, live music, art, and connections.

GREATER NORTHAMPTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.northamptonchamber.com

(413) 584-1900

• July 10: July [email protected], 5-7 p.m., hosted by Miss Florence Diner, 99 Main St., Florence. A networking event sponsored by Delap Real Estate, Northampton Cooperative Bank, and the Hub. Cost: $10 for members.

GREATER WESTFIELD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.westfieldbiz.org

(413) 568-1618

• July 9: The Westfield Starfires are hosting Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce members to a complimentary game at Bullens Field, Smith Avenue, Westfield. Beginning at 5 p.m., watch the teams warm up, relax in the beer garden, or grab a bite to eat. The game against the Bristol Blues starts at 6:30 p.m. Call (413) 568-1618 to reserve a ticket.

• July 11: 42nd annual Pancake Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., hosted by Westfield Middle School, 30 West Silver St., Westfield. Pancake sponsor: BusinessWest; sausage sponsor: BMC-HealthNet Plan; placemat sponsor: Appalachian Press; ticket sponsor: Puffer Printing. This event, held rain or shine, will include pancakes, children’s activities, and vendors. Cost: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for kids under age 10. Tickets available at the chamber office at 16 North Elm St., Westfield (check or credit), or at the event (cash only). To order a vendor table online, visit www.westfieldbiz.org/events. For sponsorships, tickets, or more information, call the chamber at (413) 568-1618.

• Aug. 7: West Meets West Business After Hours, hosted by Storrowton Tavern, 1305 Memorial Ave., West Springfield. A networking collaboration between the Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce and West of the River Chamber of Commerce. Cash bar and appetizers will be available. Bring your business cards and expand your network. Cost: free for chamber members, $10 cash at the door for non-members. Marketing table sponsorships are available for $100.

WEST OF THE RIVER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.ourwrc.com

(413) 426-3880

• Aug. 7: West Meets West Networking with Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce, 5-7 p.m., hosted by 1305 Memorial Ave., West Springfield. Join us for a night of networking with the Greater Westfield Chamber, featuring food, raffle prizes, and fun for all. Cost: free for chamber members, $10 cash at the door for non-members. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information about this event, call the chamber office at (413) 426-3880, or register online at www.westoftheriverchamber.com.

YOUNG PROFESSIONAL SOCIETY OF GREATER SPRINGFIELD

springfieldyps.com

• June 25: Leadership Luncheon, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., hosted by Valley Venture Mentors, 276 Bridge St., Springfield. Enjoy an informal lunch and networking while hearing from Kristin Leutz, CEO of Valley Venture Mentors. Cost: free for members, $15 for non-members.