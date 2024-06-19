Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Critical Funding

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s Bureau of Substance Addiction Services recently awarded Mercy Medical Center a grant totaling $1,171,322 million to support the hospital’s consult services for substance-use disorder.

Supporting the Vision

Leaders from the Irene E. and George A. Davis Foundation recently visited Square One to celebrate the foundation’s $500,000 gift toward the construction of Square One’s new home. The Davis Foundation was among the first funders to support the project, awarding Square One $50,000 in 2022 to complete a feasibility study to gauge support.

Community Grants

In a celebration on May 14 at the Garden House at Look Park, Florence Bank awarded $150,000 to 40 area nonprofits through its annual Customers’ Choice Community Grants Program. Through this annual program, launched in 2002, customers are invited to vote for their favorite local nonprofit in hopes it will receive a share of grant funding. In 2023, roughly 7,168 votes were cast.

Grand Opening

Fill-It Self Storage, located at 575 North Road in Westfield, recently celebrated its grand opening. The 34,500-square-foot facility, consisting of six buildings and 232 units, offers climate-controlled and drive-up units. The grand opening was attended by Westfield Mayor Michael McCabe, state Sen. John Velis, and state Rep. Kelly Pease. Peter Houser of Wilbraham and Philip Houser of Pittsfield are the owners; Peter also owns 109 Apremont Way in Westfield, where Bright Ideas Brewing recently opened.

Celebrating 35 Years

The gathering was attended by approximately 125 residents, community members, board members, and staff members and included the distribution of the 2023 annual report, which highlights the community's achievements and future plans. The event also included the official adoption of SPICES (simplicity, peace, integrity, community, equality, and stewardship) as part of Lathrop's values.

Open Wide

The second-floor clinic of Building 20 at Springfield Technical Community College was transformed into a bustling hub of oral healthcare on April 27 as STCC hosted its sixth annual Community Dental Day. The event, a partnership between STCC, the Valley District Dental Society, and the Massachusetts Dental Society Foundation, included over 75 volunteers, including general dentists, oral surgeons, periodontists, a pediatric dentist, and an orthodontist.