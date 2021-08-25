Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan & Blakesley Attorney Joins Habitat Board

SPRINGFIELD — Attorney Michael Cardaropoli, a partner in the law firm of Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan and Blakesley, has been appointed to serve on the board of directors of Springfield Habitat for Humanity.

“I’m proud of the opportunity to serve on the board of this incredible organization,” said Cardaropoli. “We have a rich history as a firm of charitable connections to the community. I had first-hand experience with the Habitat for Humanity team as we worked on the SGT Sullivan house, and I am so pleased to now be a part of their ongoing efforts,” he added.

Twelve staff members from Pellegrini Seeley, Ryan and Blakesley donated a total of nearly 100 man hours to kick off the Gunnery Sgt. Thomas J. Sullivan project on the first build day in 2018. The firm also contributed $2,500 to the effort.

“As a firm we are committed each day to help make the lives better for the residents of Springfield,” said Cardaropoli.