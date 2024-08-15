GCC Awarded $200,000 Grant to Launch New Clean-energy Training Programs

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Community College (GCC) has been awarded a $200,000 planning grant from the Department of Energy Industrial Training and Assessment Centers to develop new clean-energy training programs in industrial machine maintenance and mechatronics. This initiative, in collaboration with regional manufacturers, industry experts, and community partners, aims to address the growing demand for skilled workers in these fields.

“The work we will be able to do with this grant marks a pivotal moment in advancing our commitment to workforce development and clean energy. By expanding our training programs in industrial machine maintenance and mechatronics, we are not only addressing the urgent needs of local manufacturers, but also equipping our community with the skills necessary for success in the growing clean energy sector,” said Kristin Cole, vice president of Workforce Development at Greenfield Community College.

“This initiative underscores our dedication to fostering both economic growth and environmental sustainability, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on our students and regional industries,” she added.

Three local manufacturing companies provided letters of support for the project, including BETE Performance Spray Engineering and Ames Electrical Consulting Inc., both located in Greenfield, and Worthington Assembly, located in South Deerfield.

“We are thrilled to see this grant awarded to allow GCC the resources to work with industry experts to build a robust machine-maintenance program,” said Tom Fitch, president and CEO of BETE Performance Spray Engineering. “As a key employer in Greenfield, we understand the critical need for skilled professionals who can maintain and advance our machinery. This investment in training will ensure a steady pipeline of talented individuals ready to meet the demands of modern manufacturing. By enhancing these educational opportunities, we are not only strengthening our industry’s workforce, but also reinforcing our commitment to innovation and excellence in the field.”

Randolph Ames, president of Ames Electrical Consulting Inc., noted that “this region has a high need for workers with a range of skills related to clean energy and industrial economic development. We fully support GCC’s vision of creating shops where students will gain exposure to multiple trades and employers like us will collaborate as mentors, trainers, and ultimately job-placement sites. It’s an exciting vision, and one that could have a significant impact on creating a stronger pipeline into these vital roles.”

Neil Scanlon, co-owner and president of Worthington Assembly, added that “we are proud to support this grant award and emphasize the value of partnering with local community colleges on workforce-development programs. Collaboration with institutions like GCC is essential for creating a skilled workforce that meets the evolving needs of our industry. By working together, we are building a stronger, more resilient workforce for tomorrow.”

This grant is part of the Department of Energy’s Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains initiative, designed to bolster American manufacturing competitiveness and promote economic growth and mobility.