AIC Yellow Jackets to Host Event for Teammate Battling Serious Illness

SPRINGFIELD — The American International College (AIC) Yellow Jackets are hosting Purple Out on Saturday, April 27, a multi-team event in support of Eli Vazquez, a student-athlete on the baseball team who was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. All proceeds will benefit Vazquez by helping pay for his treatments.

Purple Out is a full afternoon of sports and fun activities on the AIC athletic campus beginning with a men’s baseball double-header vs. Le Moyne at noon and 3 p.m. A double-header is also scheduled for women’s softball beginning at noon, when the team takes on Pace University, and women’s lacrosse challenges Adelphi University at 5 p.m.

“AIC is truly a family, with every athletic team a part of that unit. When one of our own is in trouble, we are there to lend support in whatever way we can,” said Head Baseball Coach Nick Callini. “Eli is currently in treatment and doing well. The Yellow Jackets want to offer financial assistance as well emotional support to help offset some of the medical expenses Eli and his family are incurring. Purple Out is a great way for members of the Western Massachusetts community to enjoy a spring afternoon while supporting a very worthy cause. We are hoping to ‘hit it out of the park’ for Eli.”

The event will include a cash bar, food tent, raffles, and auctions including Red Sox-versus-Yankees tickets, autographed Red Sox baseballs, Yankees-versus-Astros tickets, and more. Purple Out is free and open to the public.