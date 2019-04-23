Jack Jonah Foundation to Host 5K Walk to Promote Opioid Education

HOLYOKE — The Jack Jonah Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) charity, will hold a 5K walk on Saturday, May 4 at Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke as its inaugural fundraising event to bring awareness to the community about the opioid crisis and to honor those lost to opioid overdoses.

Registration begins at 10 a.m., with the walk scheduled to step off from the Holyoke Elks Club, 250 Whitney Ave., at 11 a.m. Featured speakers before the walk at 10:45 a.m. will be Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni. A post-walk reception will be held immediately following the walk at the Holyoke Elks Club.

The mission of the Jack Jonah Foundation is to encourage, foster, teach, engage, and provide opportunities, specifically in the areas of opioid awareness, and to provide assistance, financial or otherwise, to promote drug awareness and education.

Jack Jonah was a young man who accidentally overdosed in 2016. The foundation is dedicated to his memory and works to help individuals and families impacted by drugs, and educate the community to prevent tragedies like Jack’s passing.