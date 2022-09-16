Allied Flooring, Paint and Design Acquires Budget Cabinet Sales in Agawam

AGAWAM — Allied Flooring, Paint and Design announced it has acquired Budget Cabinet Sales, a locally owned business located adjacent to Allied’s Agawam store, expanding its residential and commercial services and products. The store, located at 300 Main St., will keep its name and be managed by Jill Stefanik, who has been promoted from her position as a sales and design associate at Allied.

The previous owners of Budget Cabinet Sales, the Lloyd family, will remain part of the business, along with the other store employees. While Mario Tedeschi and Jorge Morgado now own both Allied and Budget Cabinet, they will operate them as separate entities.

“We are proud to carry on the Budget Cabinet Sales tradition of providing quality kitchen and bathroom cabinets, countertops, and accessories at affordable prices,” Tedeschi said. “Jorge and I are excited about our new venture and look forward to growing the strong relationships already in place with customers and the community.”

Morgado agreed, noting that “Budget Cabinet Sales was established in 1981, and the Lloyd family and the whole staff have long prided themselves on providing exceptional customer experiences, a tradition we will continue.”

Stefanik added that she is excited to take on her new role as the store manager. “It’s both a natural next step both for me in my career and for Allied as a whole. Adding cabinets to our extensive selection of products truly makes us a one-stop shop for homeowners and contractors.”

Allied Flooring, Paint and Design, located at 350 Main St., offers products including flooring, carpeting, paint and window treatments, and services including carpet cleaning, water damage and flood restoration and repair, and property management. It has a second location at 55 North Main St. in East Longmeadow, which features a design center.