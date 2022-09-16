Bulkley Richardson Welcomes Dean Gomes as Senior Manager of Information Technology

SPRINGFIELD — Dean Gomes recently joined Bulkley Richardson as senior manager of Information Technology. His career has been dedicated to IT management, and he spent the last 13 years as director of Enterprise Technology at the law firm of Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider, LLP with offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, and Hartford, Conn.

“As a member of the firm’s senior management team, we expect Dean to add considerable value,” said Dan Finnegan, managing partner. “His recent experience at Axinn, one of the world’s top anti-trust firms, allowed him the opportunity to oversee the IT operations at an extremely sophisticated level. Dean’s breadth of information-technology experience in the law-firm environment is unmatched.”

Gomes earned a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Pace University in New York City.