American International College Announces Four Promotions

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) announced four promotions, most effective July 1.

Nicolle Cestero has been promoted to chief operating officer, executive vice president, and retains her title as chief of staff. Cestero joined AIC in July 2011 as the associate vice president for Human Resources. Since that time, she has assumed increasing levels of responsibility and scope of duties. In 2012, she was named vice president for Human Resources and Title IX coordinator. She was promoted to senior vice president for Human Resources and Title IX coordinator in 2016, and two years ago, she was named chief of staff and senior vice president for Human Resources.

Among the responsibilities in her newly expanded position, Cestero will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the college, while continuing to serve as advisor to the president, playing an integral role in implementing AIC’s strategic plan. Cestero will oversee the college’s legal matters and support presidential and institutional initiatives to ensure project deadlines are met and targeted outcomes are attained. She serves on the president’s cabinet and all individual board committees. Additionally, she will play a key role, in collaboration with the board of trustees, in the nationwide search for President Vince Maniaci’s successor following the recent announcement of his retirement at the end of the 2021-22 academic year.

Matthew Scott has been serving as vice president for Student Affairs and dean of students since July 2020. He will add Title IX coordinator to his area of responsibilities. With that addition, he will be the designated official from AIC with primary responsibility for coordinating compliance with Title IX, including providing leadership for Title IX activities; consultation, education, and training; and helping to ensure that the institution responds appropriately, effectively, and equitably to Title IX issues.

As vice president and dean of students, Scott oversees the Division of Student Affairs, which includes Student Life, the Saremi Center for Career Development, and Dexter Health and Counseling Services. The following programs and services fall under his purview: residence education; student conduct; student activities; diversity and engagement; campus recreation programs such as intramural sports, fitness, and wellness programs; and the Fitness Center.

Jessica Chapin has been promoted to director of Athletics and will oversee all aspects of AIC athletic programs. Chapin joined AIC in 2014 as the compliance coordinator. Among her duties, she is responsible for the day-to-day administration of the athletics department, including oversight of compliance with ensuring NCAA Division I and Division II rules and bylaws, retention, financial aid, and new-student recruitment, collaborating with offices across campus. She is the Title IX deputy coordinator for Athletics.

In 2017, Chapin was appointed to a four-year term with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II Management Council, serving on the national student-athlete advisory committee, convention planning team, committee on infractions, legislation committee, and research committee. She currently serves on the NCAA’s women’s volleyball regional advisory committee and was recently appointed to a four-year term on the NCAA committee on infractions. She currently serves on the executive committee of both the Atlantic Hockey Assoc. and the National Intercollegiate Rugby Assoc.

Michael Eriquezzo has been promoted to director of Marketing and Communications. He will have oversight of all aspects of institutional digital and traditional marketing, web, and public-relations functions for the college, including the semi-annual Lucent magazine with a circulation to more than 30,000 alumni. Eriquezzo came to AIC as the art director and senior designer in 2017 from Go Graphix in East Longmeadow, where he served as project manager and creative lead, and the Children’s Study Home, where he was the external communications manager.