Panel Discussion to Tackle Vaccine Perspectives within African-American, Latino Communities

SPRINGFIELD — The Children’s Study Home will host a virtual panel discussion, “The COVID Vaccine: Personal & Professional Perspectives within African-American and Latino Communities,” on Friday, March 5 from noon to 1 p.m. in partnership with the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts. Click here to register for the event.

Panelists include Ronn Johnson, president and CEO of Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services Inc.; Dr. Sarah Perez McAdoo, Population Health Capstone director at UMass Medical School – Baystate; Dr. Miguel Rodriguez, pulmonologist at Holyoke Medical Center; and Frank Robinson, vice president of Public Health for Baystate Health.

Jessica Collins, executive director of the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts, will moderate the panel discussion. William Dávila, executive director of the Children’s Study Home, will host the event.

“We are excited to be bringing this conversation, along with our partner agencies on the panel, to the community,” Dávila said. “We are a diverse organization, serving diverse populations, and know that the COVID vaccine is something that is on everyone’s mind. As individuals decide whether or not to be vaccinated, we want to give them an opportunity to make informed decisions on the topic. What better way than to hear from members of the community who also happen to be experts in social services, public health, and medicine, and to be able to ask them questions directly about their professional and personal experiences with this pandemic and the vaccine?”