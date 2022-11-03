New Big E Vendor Donates Surplus Food

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Following the end of the 17-day Big E, Chris Bayle, owner of the popular new food vendor BoardWok Noodles, donated surplus food to the Parish Cupboard of Agawam and West Springfield.

The Parish Cupboard provides meals and groceries to individuals and families in need throughout West Springfield, Agawam, and surrounding communities. ESE Director of Sales Tim Garstka was grateful to see the kindness coming from the organization’s new partnership with Bayle.

“Here at the Big E, we understand how important it is to give back to our local communities because, without the support of our hometown, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do,” Garstka said. “Chris and BoardWok Noodles checked every box for us this year, and to see such generosity coming from one of our new partners was amazing.”

The Parish Cupboard works diligently every day to create a safe, welcoming space for those in need.

“The wonderful part of this donation was that it was all fresh vegetables,” Parish Cupboard Executive Director Bob Fastie said. “It was a much healthier addition to the food that our guests receive.”

Donations to the Parish Cupboard are accepted weekdays from 7:30 a.m.. and 12:30 p.m. More information on how the nonprofit helps serve those in need can be found at www.theparishcupboard.org.