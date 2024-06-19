The following building permits were issued during the month of May 2024.

CHICOPEE

1260 Memorial Drive LLC

1260 Memorial Dr.

$20,780 — Siding

J&N Salema Family

480 Burnett Road

$155,000 — Tenant fit-out for laundromat

Solenis LLC

1111 Grattan St.

$49,360 — Roofing

TD Bank BGIS US LLC

693 Memorial Dr.

$68,641 — Roofing

EASTHAMPTON

D&B Prismaric Holdings

250 Northampton St.

$25,000 — Demolish interior finishes and non-load-bearing walls

Easthampton Savings Bank

52 Main St.

$82,850 — Roofing

Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School

1 Industrial Parkway

$72,000 — Roofing

HADLEY

Aldi LLC Massachusetts

354 Russell St.

N/A — Install self-checkouts

NORTHAMPTON

Alloy LLC

5 Fulton Ave.

$25,000 — Demolish office building and garage

AXL LLC

41 Strong Ave., Unit 1

$65,000 — Install wheelchair lift and create hallway

Cago Enterprises LLC

17 Brewster Court

$4,988 — New decking and railings

Clinical & Support Options Inc.

29 Industrial Dr. East

$72,000 — Install modifications to existing sprinkler system

D.A. Sullivan & Sons Inc.

84 North St.

$23,800 — Replace dry fire system with wet system in apartment conversion

Florence Congregational Church

130 Pine St.

$105,000 — New fire-suppression system in sanctuary, including green room, bathrooms, office, foyer, and organ chamber

Healthy Neighborhoods Group LLC

47 High St.

$2,084.28 — Insulate attic floor and rim joist, replace bath hose and gable vent

Smith College

8 College Lane

$19,301,719 — Construct new building with offices and classrooms

Smith College

16 Paradise Road

$597,675 — Roofing

TNT Properties LLC

412 Linseed Road

$89,350 — Install in-ground pool

Town of Williamsburg

16 Main St.

$99,000 — Install rooftop solar system

PITTSFIELD

Berkshire Medical Center Inc.

725 North St.

$69,150 — Install automatic fire sprinkler

KO Resources LLC

501 Dalton Ave.

$5,279 — Build, cover, and install doorway awning

Daniel Powers

110 East Housatonic St.

$7,562 — Remove and replace two windows

RKE Realty LLC

100 West St.

$11,000 — Build two offices

Seven Oh Three Nominee Trust

703 West Housatonic St.

$3,000 — Repair failing beams on first floor

Somnath LLC

1055 South St.

$189,500 — Install new automatic fire sprinkler system

South Street Associates LLC

153 South St.

$198,995 — Roofing

Starbase

343 Pecks Road

$32,209 — Modify existing fire sprinkler piping to supply coverage within renovated section of building

WBRK Inc.

55 Grand Ave.

$50,000 — AT&T to modify existing equipment, adding three antennas and replacing surge arrester with associated cable

Winadu Real Estate Co. LLC

710 Churchill St.

$2,000 — Enclose electric water heaters

SPRINGFIELD

271 Page Blvd LLC

271 Page Blvd.

$93,000 — Erect storage building

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

759 Chestnut St.

$156,129 — Alter interior space for renovations to family waiting room on fourth floor of Chestnut Building

City of Springfield

1015 Wilbraham Road

$515,000 — Install bleachers for home-field grandstand and press-box section of Duggan Athletic Field

City of Springfield

1015 Wilbraham Road

$100,000 — Install bleachers for visitors section of Duggan Athletic Field

KAGR2 Springfield 3550 LLC

3550 Main St.

$91,000 — Alter interior office space in Suite 204 of Pioneer Renal Care

Pearson Medical Development Co. LP

275 Bicentennial Highway

$413,125 — Alter interior space for expansion of Nardi Family Dental

Springfield Parking Authority

150 Bridge St.

$64,500 — Install three new interior doors through brick walls at Columbus Center