Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of May 2024.
CHICOPEE
1260 Memorial Drive LLC
1260 Memorial Dr.
$20,780 — Siding
J&N Salema Family
480 Burnett Road
$155,000 — Tenant fit-out for laundromat
Solenis LLC
1111 Grattan St.
$49,360 — Roofing
TD Bank BGIS US LLC
693 Memorial Dr.
$68,641 — Roofing
EASTHAMPTON
D&B Prismaric Holdings
250 Northampton St.
$25,000 — Demolish interior finishes and non-load-bearing walls
Easthampton Savings Bank
52 Main St.
$82,850 — Roofing
Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School
1 Industrial Parkway
$72,000 — Roofing
HADLEY
Aldi LLC Massachusetts
354 Russell St.
N/A — Install self-checkouts
NORTHAMPTON
Alloy LLC
5 Fulton Ave.
$25,000 — Demolish office building and garage
AXL LLC
41 Strong Ave., Unit 1
$65,000 — Install wheelchair lift and create hallway
Cago Enterprises LLC
17 Brewster Court
$4,988 — New decking and railings
Clinical & Support Options Inc.
29 Industrial Dr. East
$72,000 — Install modifications to existing sprinkler system
D.A. Sullivan & Sons Inc.
84 North St.
$23,800 — Replace dry fire system with wet system in apartment conversion
Florence Congregational Church
130 Pine St.
$105,000 — New fire-suppression system in sanctuary, including green room, bathrooms, office, foyer, and organ chamber
Healthy Neighborhoods Group LLC
47 High St.
$2,084.28 — Insulate attic floor and rim joist, replace bath hose and gable vent
Smith College
8 College Lane
$19,301,719 — Construct new building with offices and classrooms
Smith College
16 Paradise Road
$597,675 — Roofing
TNT Properties LLC
412 Linseed Road
$89,350 — Install in-ground pool
Town of Williamsburg
16 Main St.
$99,000 — Install rooftop solar system
PITTSFIELD
Berkshire Medical Center Inc.
725 North St.
$69,150 — Install automatic fire sprinkler
KO Resources LLC
501 Dalton Ave.
$5,279 — Build, cover, and install doorway awning
Daniel Powers
110 East Housatonic St.
$7,562 — Remove and replace two windows
RKE Realty LLC
100 West St.
$11,000 — Build two offices
Seven Oh Three Nominee Trust
703 West Housatonic St.
$3,000 — Repair failing beams on first floor
Somnath LLC
1055 South St.
$189,500 — Install new automatic fire sprinkler system
South Street Associates LLC
153 South St.
$198,995 — Roofing
Starbase
343 Pecks Road
$32,209 — Modify existing fire sprinkler piping to supply coverage within renovated section of building
WBRK Inc.
55 Grand Ave.
$50,000 — AT&T to modify existing equipment, adding three antennas and replacing surge arrester with associated cable
Winadu Real Estate Co. LLC
710 Churchill St.
$2,000 — Enclose electric water heaters
SPRINGFIELD
271 Page Blvd LLC
271 Page Blvd.
$93,000 — Erect storage building
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$156,129 — Alter interior space for renovations to family waiting room on fourth floor of Chestnut Building
City of Springfield
1015 Wilbraham Road
$515,000 — Install bleachers for home-field grandstand and press-box section of Duggan Athletic Field
City of Springfield
1015 Wilbraham Road
$100,000 — Install bleachers for visitors section of Duggan Athletic Field
KAGR2 Springfield 3550 LLC
3550 Main St.
$91,000 — Alter interior office space in Suite 204 of Pioneer Renal Care
Pearson Medical Development Co. LP
275 Bicentennial Highway
$413,125 — Alter interior space for expansion of Nardi Family Dental
Springfield Parking Authority
150 Bridge St.
$64,500 — Install three new interior doors through brick walls at Columbus Center