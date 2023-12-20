bankESB Named a Top Place to Work

EASTHAMPTON — bankESB has been named one of the Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work in Massachusetts.

“We’re so proud to be named one of the Commonwealth’s Top Places to Work and humbled that it’s the direct result of positive feedback by our own employees,” bankESB President and CEO Matthew Sosik said. “I’m inspired every day by our talented employees, who are passionate about helping our customers unlock their potential while fostering a work environment that’s inclusive, innovative, team-oriented, and fun.”

The Globe’s list recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state, according to the people who know them best — their employees. Rankings are based on a confidential survey of more than 137,000 employees at 347 Massachusetts-based organizations, administered by employee engagement and retention firm Energage. Winners are selected based on employees’ opinions of their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement.

Earlier this year, bankESB also was named a Top Financial Services Industry Workplace by Energage for the second year in a row, as well as a Top Charitable Contributor and Corporate Citizenship Award winner by Boston Business Journal for the ninth consecutive year.