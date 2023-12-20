Hampden District Attorney Supports Hope for the Holidays Campaign

SPRINGFIELD — Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni visited United Way of Pioneer Valley (UWPV) headquarters this week, bringing with him a large donation of toys. The donation from the District Attorney’s Office capped off UWPV’s annual Hope for the Holidays campaign, a holiday gift drive for children in the region.

“We have the unique opportunity to distribute toys to the families we serve weekly in our Springfield food pantry,” said Megan Moynihan, UWPV interim president and CEO. “Without the support of our corporate partners and community members, we would not be able to give our families the extra help they may need this holiday season.”

Thanks to a local businessman, a vintage Fiat sat inside the TD Bank building in downtown Springfield for the past several weeks. UWPV invited donors to help “Fill the Fiat” with educational toys this holiday season. UWPV collected new, unwrapped toys appropriate for children ages 0-12, such as games, trucks, dolls, sports equipment, books, and puzzles.