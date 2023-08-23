Eastern States Exposition Welcomes Greg Sanocki

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Eastern States Exposition (ESE) announced that Greg Sanocki has joined the organization’s Marketing Department as communications & social media specialist.

Sanocki completed his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a major in marketing from Western New England University in December 2014. Shortly following his collegiate career, he joined Westfield State University’s Marketing Department as social media and digital content specialist. In that role for nearly seven years, Sanocki was responsible for developing and administering the university’s official social-media presence, producing video content, and serving as a social-media expert for the campus community.

“I’m thrilled to join such a welcoming team at the Eastern States Exposition,” Sanocki said. “Growing up in Western Massachusetts, I’ve always loved going to the Big E, so I’m delighted to be a part of such an important staple in our community and beyond.”

In his new role as communications & social media specialist, Sanocki will be responsible for overseeing ESE’s digital and social-media marketing initiatives, collaborating with departments to ensure seamless digital communication, and creating and producing effective marketing and public-relations communications.