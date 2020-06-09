Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of May 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
BELCHERTOWN
M & N Homes
3 Stadler St.
Neil Jackson
Pelham Auto Service
1315 Federal St.
Barney Dashiell
Shumway Farm
95 Old Amherst Road
Cory Shumway
WESTFIELD
B-Clean Home & Office Cleaning Service
50 Pequot Point Road
Carol Iwanski
Ideal Health & Body
41 Court St.
Kristen Hook
New England Title Examiners
1076 East Mountain Road
Jacqueline Brown