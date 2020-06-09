Top Page Banner

DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

By 91

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of May 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

BELCHERTOWN

M & N Homes
3 Stadler St.
Neil Jackson

Pelham Auto Service
1315 Federal St.
Barney Dashiell

Shumway Farm
95 Old Amherst Road
Cory Shumway

WESTFIELD

B-Clean Home & Office Cleaning Service
50 Pequot Point Road
Carol Iwanski

Ideal Health & Body
41 Court St.
Kristen Hook

New England Title Examiners
1076 East Mountain Road
Jacqueline Brown

Tags:

Related Posts

Doing Business As Certificates

By

Doing Business as Certificates

By

Doing Business as Certificates

By