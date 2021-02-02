Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Abideen, Syed Zainul

Zain, Sahrish Syeda

19 Ballard St., Apt. J

Easthampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/30/2020

Boone, Ricky

17 Olmsted Dr.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/31/2020

Collazo, Emilio V.

310 Nottingham St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/12/2020

Coulombe, Dawn Marie

62 Claire St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/29/2020

Cruz, Mayra

413 Pleasant St., Apt. 3A

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/29/2020

Doulette, Timothy

50 Bray Park Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/30/2020

Gorman, Brian Michael

512 Irene St.

Chicopee, MA 01020-2246

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/30/2020

Jack’s Backyard, LLC

Guilmette, Tyler Robert

214 West St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/24/2020

Joubert, Daniel J.

29 Northumberland St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/21/2020

Martin, Karen P.

104 Johnson Road, Unit 201

Chicopee, MA 01022

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/12/2020

Monarca, Edward M.

a/k/a Monarca, Monseratte Eduardo

a/k/a Monarca, Edwardo M.

34 Willow St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/22/2020

Murphy, Christopher A.

783 Lampblack Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/31/2020

Negron, Rosemary

63 Kingsley St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/29/2020

Romero, Marisol

Carrasquillo, Marisol Romero

64 Federal St. Apt. 2A

Springfield, MA 01105

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/31/2020

Ruiz, Annette

199 Fernbank Road #9

Springfield, MA 01129

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/22/2020

Schirmer, Michael P.

14 Bell St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/22/2020

Schirmer, Michele M.

29 Fillmore St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/22/2020

Schmuck, Marcie Ann

1049 Sumner Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/22/2020

Shelton Brothers, Inc.

205 Ware Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Chapter: 11

Date: 12/18/2020

Walch, Erica Ann

a/k/a Beaulieu, Erica

16 Maplecrest Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/18/2020

Wright, Carl

P.O. Box 46

Russell, MA 01071

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/19/2020