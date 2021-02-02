Top Page Banner

Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Abideen, Syed Zainul
Zain, Sahrish Syeda
19 Ballard St., Apt. J
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/30/2020

Boone, Ricky
17 Olmsted Dr.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/31/2020

Collazo, Emilio V.
310 Nottingham St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/12/2020

Coulombe, Dawn Marie
62 Claire St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/29/2020

Cruz, Mayra
413 Pleasant St., Apt. 3A
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/29/2020

Doulette, Timothy
50 Bray Park Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/30/2020

Gorman, Brian Michael
512 Irene St.
Chicopee, MA 01020-2246
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/30/2020

Jack’s Backyard, LLC
Guilmette, Tyler Robert
214 West St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/24/2020

Joubert, Daniel J.
29 Northumberland St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/21/2020

Martin, Karen P.
104 Johnson Road, Unit 201
Chicopee, MA 01022
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/12/2020

Monarca, Edward M.
a/k/a Monarca, Monseratte Eduardo
a/k/a Monarca, Edwardo M.
34 Willow St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/22/2020

Murphy, Christopher A.
783 Lampblack Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/31/2020

Negron, Rosemary
63 Kingsley St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/29/2020

Romero, Marisol
Carrasquillo, Marisol Romero
64 Federal St. Apt. 2A
Springfield, MA 01105
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/31/2020

Ruiz, Annette
199 Fernbank Road #9
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/22/2020

Schirmer, Michael P.
14 Bell St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/22/2020

Schirmer, Michele M.
29 Fillmore St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/22/2020

Schmuck, Marcie Ann
1049 Sumner Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/22/2020

Shelton Brothers, Inc.
205 Ware Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 11
Date: 12/18/2020

Walch, Erica Ann
a/k/a Beaulieu, Erica
16 Maplecrest Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/18/2020

Wright, Carl
P.O. Box 46
Russell, MA 01071
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/19/2020

