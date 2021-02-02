Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Abideen, Syed Zainul
Zain, Sahrish Syeda
19 Ballard St., Apt. J
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/30/2020
Boone, Ricky
17 Olmsted Dr.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/31/2020
Collazo, Emilio V.
310 Nottingham St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/12/2020
Coulombe, Dawn Marie
62 Claire St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/29/2020
Cruz, Mayra
413 Pleasant St., Apt. 3A
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/29/2020
Doulette, Timothy
50 Bray Park Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/30/2020
Gorman, Brian Michael
512 Irene St.
Chicopee, MA 01020-2246
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/30/2020
Jack’s Backyard, LLC
Guilmette, Tyler Robert
214 West St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/24/2020
Joubert, Daniel J.
29 Northumberland St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/21/2020
Martin, Karen P.
104 Johnson Road, Unit 201
Chicopee, MA 01022
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/12/2020
Monarca, Edward M.
a/k/a Monarca, Monseratte Eduardo
a/k/a Monarca, Edwardo M.
34 Willow St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/22/2020
Murphy, Christopher A.
783 Lampblack Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/31/2020
Negron, Rosemary
63 Kingsley St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/29/2020
Romero, Marisol
Carrasquillo, Marisol Romero
64 Federal St. Apt. 2A
Springfield, MA 01105
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/31/2020
Ruiz, Annette
199 Fernbank Road #9
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/22/2020
Schirmer, Michael P.
14 Bell St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/22/2020
Schirmer, Michele M.
29 Fillmore St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/22/2020
Schmuck, Marcie Ann
1049 Sumner Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/22/2020
Shelton Brothers, Inc.
205 Ware Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 11
Date: 12/18/2020
Walch, Erica Ann
a/k/a Beaulieu, Erica
16 Maplecrest Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/18/2020
Wright, Carl
P.O. Box 46
Russell, MA 01071
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/19/2020