Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of January 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

HADLEY

Bibliotechnica
119 Middle St.
Robie Grant

Heamour Farm
245 Bay Road
Shannon Rice-Nichols

Original Body Wisdom
104 Russell St.
Donna Brooks

Z Auto
105 East St.
Michael Zera

NORTHAMPTON

Balin Eye and Laser Center
269 Locust St.
Nancy Balin

Chadams Glass
148 Crescent St.
Elliot Adams

Florence Cannabis Co.
131 Texas Road
Chris Rivers; FCC Holdings, LLC

Hamp Hybrids, LLC
10 Michelman Ave.
Roberta Wooldridge

Liberty Tax Service
242 King St.
Saqib Tasneem

Mill River Design Build
6 High St.
Matthew Kozveh

North Street BNB
117 North St.
Susan McEvoy

O’Rourke’s Auto School
122 Federal St.
Robert Demers

Play Incubation Collective
264 Riverside Dr.
Sarah Marcus, Rachel Schneider

Shewman Copyediting Services
30 Allison St.
Kathleen Shewman

Street Lather
256 Pleasant St., #202
Candice Streeter

Valley Performance Playground
264 Riverside Dr.
Sarah Marcus

The Vintage Cellar
11 Bridge St.
Daniel Egan

SOUTHWICK

Down to Earth Stump Grinding and Landscaping
14 Granaudo Circle
Michael Morris

WESTFIELD

Bountiful Baskets
23B Hubbard St.
Anna Stanton

Castle – the Window People
1029 North Road
Francisco Cortes Jr.

Great Clips
253 East Main St.
Catie Laraway

Little Jess Conversation
50 Roosevelt Ave.
Jessica Gambale

Pardon Our Appearance
77 Mill St.
Dezaray Negron

Salon Thairapy
338 Springdale Road
Trisha Carpenter

Smart Systems Cleaning
15 Cornish Dr.
Smart Systems Cleaning

Studio 1 Workshop
80 West Silver St.
Marie Matthews

