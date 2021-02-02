Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of January 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

HADLEY

Bibliotechnica

119 Middle St.

Robie Grant

Heamour Farm

245 Bay Road

Shannon Rice-Nichols

Original Body Wisdom

104 Russell St.

Donna Brooks

Z Auto

105 East St.

Michael Zera

NORTHAMPTON

Balin Eye and Laser Center

269 Locust St.

Nancy Balin

Chadams Glass

148 Crescent St.

Elliot Adams

Florence Cannabis Co.

131 Texas Road

Chris Rivers; FCC Holdings, LLC

Hamp Hybrids, LLC

10 Michelman Ave.

Roberta Wooldridge

Liberty Tax Service

242 King St.

Saqib Tasneem

Mill River Design Build

6 High St.

Matthew Kozveh

North Street BNB

117 North St.

Susan McEvoy

O’Rourke’s Auto School

122 Federal St.

Robert Demers

Play Incubation Collective

264 Riverside Dr.

Sarah Marcus, Rachel Schneider

Shewman Copyediting Services

30 Allison St.

Kathleen Shewman

Street Lather

256 Pleasant St., #202

Candice Streeter

Valley Performance Playground

264 Riverside Dr.

Sarah Marcus

The Vintage Cellar

11 Bridge St.

Daniel Egan

SOUTHWICK

Down to Earth Stump Grinding and Landscaping

14 Granaudo Circle

Michael Morris

WESTFIELD

Bountiful Baskets

23B Hubbard St.

Anna Stanton

Castle – the Window People

1029 North Road

Francisco Cortes Jr.

Great Clips

253 East Main St.

Catie Laraway

Little Jess Conversation

50 Roosevelt Ave.

Jessica Gambale

Pardon Our Appearance

77 Mill St.

Dezaray Negron

Salon Thairapy

338 Springdale Road

Trisha Carpenter

Studio 1 Workshop

80 West Silver St.

Marie Matthews