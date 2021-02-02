Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of January 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
HADLEY
Bibliotechnica
119 Middle St.
Robie Grant
Heamour Farm
245 Bay Road
Shannon Rice-Nichols
Original Body Wisdom
104 Russell St.
Donna Brooks
Z Auto
105 East St.
Michael Zera
NORTHAMPTON
Balin Eye and Laser Center
269 Locust St.
Nancy Balin
Chadams Glass
148 Crescent St.
Elliot Adams
Florence Cannabis Co.
131 Texas Road
Chris Rivers; FCC Holdings, LLC
Hamp Hybrids, LLC
10 Michelman Ave.
Roberta Wooldridge
Liberty Tax Service
242 King St.
Saqib Tasneem
Mill River Design Build
6 High St.
Matthew Kozveh
North Street BNB
117 North St.
Susan McEvoy
O’Rourke’s Auto School
122 Federal St.
Robert Demers
Play Incubation Collective
264 Riverside Dr.
Sarah Marcus, Rachel Schneider
Shewman Copyediting Services
30 Allison St.
Kathleen Shewman
Street Lather
256 Pleasant St., #202
Candice Streeter
Valley Performance Playground
264 Riverside Dr.
Sarah Marcus
The Vintage Cellar
11 Bridge St.
Daniel Egan
SOUTHWICK
Down to Earth Stump Grinding and Landscaping
14 Granaudo Circle
Michael Morris
WESTFIELD
Bountiful Baskets
23B Hubbard St.
Anna Stanton
Castle – the Window People
1029 North Road
Francisco Cortes Jr.
Great Clips
253 East Main St.
Catie Laraway
Little Jess Conversation
50 Roosevelt Ave.
Jessica Gambale
Pardon Our Appearance
77 Mill St.
Dezaray Negron
Salon Thairapy
338 Springdale Road
Trisha Carpenter
Smart Systems Cleaning
15 Cornish Dr.
Smart Systems Cleaning
Studio 1 Workshop
80 West Silver St.
Marie Matthews