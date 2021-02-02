Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
ASHFIELD
194 Buckland Road
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $199,000
Buyer: Eli R. Willey
Seller: Jason H. Clark
Date: 12/29/20
21 Thayer Road
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $272,600
Buyer: Rachel D. Chagnon
Seller: Arthur P. Pantermehl
Date: 12/30/20
BERNARDSTON
25 Raymond Dr.
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $231,000
Buyer: John Dunphy
Seller: Deutsche Bank
Date: 12/24/20
BUCKLAND
186 Lower St.
Buckland, MA 01338
Amount: $192,000
Buyer: Alexander L. Nutter
Seller: Rachael L. Dube
Date: 01/07/21
75 North St.
Buckland, MA 01338
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Joyce C. Hollyday
Seller: Michael E. Gerry
Date: 12/31/20
63-65 State St.
Buckland, MA 01338
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Phillip S. Billitz
Seller: Chris E. Singley
Date: 12/30/20
COLRAIN
9 Dunnell Dr.
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $442,000
Buyer: Rudel LT
Seller: Katherine Lee Cole RET
Date: 01/08/21
15 Foundry Village Road
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Scott T. Reade
Seller: Judith A. Maloney
Date: 12/31/20
CONWAY
474 Wilder Hill Road
Conway, MA 01341
Amount: $197,000
Buyer: Andrew J. Lively
Seller: Wayne C. Woodward
Date: 01/08/21
DEERFIELD
1 Community Place
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $4,250,000
Buyer: Landreau Realty LLC
Seller: CBC Realty Holding LLC
Date: 12/30/20
23 Lee Road
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Nicole R. Talbot
Seller: Anthony Martino
Date: 01/08/21
4 Park St.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Escalante LLC
Seller: 4 Park Avenue LLC
Date: 01/07/21
33-A&B Pleasant St.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $348,000
Buyer: Julie M. Paquette
Seller: Richard A. Walton
Date: 01/05/21
35 Thayer St.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Sally J. Cary
Seller: Nicole R. Talbot
Date: 01/08/21
GREENFIELD
452 Adams Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Melanie J. Wiles
Seller: Kisloski, Stanley E., (Estate)
Date: 12/30/20
17 Barber Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Tia K. Neilson
Seller: Property Advantage Inc.
Date: 12/29/20
24 Factory Hollow
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $146,560
Buyer: Joseph Czajkowski
Seller: James A. Giknis
Date: 01/06/21
70 Hastings St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Paul B. Kohler
Seller: Nancy E. Fish
Date: 12/29/20
182 High St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $291,000
Buyer: Victoria Baeger-Daffner
Seller: Roman Catholic Bishop of Springfield
Date: 01/08/21
18 Homestead Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $213,000
Buyer: Holly Crowell
Seller: Kelson Ting
Date: 01/08/21
28 Kenwood St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $219,000
Buyer: Joann P. Allan
Seller: Douglas A. Pratt
Date: 12/28/20
31 Montague City Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $152,500
Buyer: Lindsey Stokley
Seller: Staci M. Miner
Date: 12/30/20
36 Oak Hill Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $369,900
Buyer: John D. Taylor
Seller: Terry A. Gadomski
Date: 01/04/21
35 Prospect St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Laura G. Grohe
Seller: Thomas Friedman
Date: 12/30/20
HEATH
351 Route 8A
Heath, MA 01346
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Jason H. Clark
Seller: Kristi L. Nartowicz
Date: 12/29/20
LEVERETT
69 Amherst Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $374,000
Buyer: Darren Pierce
Seller: 69 Amherst Road LLC
Date: 12/29/20
MONTAGUE
7-9 Federal St.
Montague, MA 01349
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Benjamin Crane-Miller
Seller: Richard A. Young
Date: 01/07/21
136 Montague City Road
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Corey J. Richotte
Seller: Todd R. Little
Date: 01/08/21
34 Oakman St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Todd R. Little
Seller: Kevin J. Labelle
Date: 01/08/21
13-15 West Main St.
Montague, MA 01349
Amount: $216,000
Buyer: Ana N. Groza
Seller: Marilyn C. Watroba
Date: 12/31/20
20 West Main St.
Montague, MA 01349
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Brittany A. Porter
Seller: Jason S. Edson
Date: 12/29/20
NEW SALEM
414 Daniel Shays Hwy.
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $172,000
Buyer: Timothy J. Laferriere
Seller: Elaine Haskins
Date: 12/29/20
416 Daniel Shays Hwy.
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $172,000
Buyer: Timothy J. Laferriere
Seller: Elaine Haskins
Date: 12/29/20
NORTHFIELD
749 Millers Falls Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $229,900
Buyer: Nathaniel R. Boyd
Seller: Ray W. Becker
Date: 01/08/21
ORANGE
459 East River St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Bruno Barreto-Conceicao
Seller: FNMA
Date: 12/29/20
43 Horton Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: George J. Batista
Seller: Edgewater Const Inc.
Date: 12/28/20
48 Lincoln Ave.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Myra P. Chapman
Seller: Baldwin, Allan R., (Estate)
Date: 12/31/20
New Athol Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Tire Barns Realty LLC
Seller: Tool Town RT
Date: 12/29/20
231 Oxbow Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Daniel Johnson
Seller: Julie A. Wright
Date: 12/30/20
89 West Myrtle St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Martha Lenz
Seller: Christopher B. Morse
Date: 12/30/20
344 West River St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $288,000
Buyer: Karl T. Spooner
Seller: Kevin J. McHugh
Date: 12/31/20
SHELBURNE
72 Mechanic St.
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $198,900
Buyer: Stephanie Bellinger
Seller: Elizabeth J. Bukolsky RET
Date: 12/29/20
SHUTESBURY
853 Wendell Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Theresa Emerson
Seller: Daniel Emerson
Date: 12/31/20
SUNDERLAND
61 Old Amherst Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $262,500
Buyer: Old Amherst Road LLC
Seller: 61 Old Amherst Road LLC
Date: 01/07/21
67 Old Amherst Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $262,500
Buyer: Old Amherst Road LLC
Seller: 61 Old Amherst Road LLC
Date: 01/07/21
211 Russell St.
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $382,000
Buyer: Ann K. Zimmerman TR
Seller: Judith Mayrand
Date: 12/30/20
WARWICK
24 Kirk Road
Warwick, MA 01378
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: Leanne Limoges
Seller: Nicholas C. Arguimbau
Date: 12/30/20
770 Wendell Road
Warwick, MA 01378
Amount: $595,000
Buyer: Disa K. Pratt
Seller: Charles E. Dunn
Date: 12/30/20
WENDELL
245 Lockes Village Road
Wendell, MA 01379
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Aaron Lempert
Seller: Rowan Stephenson-Gay
Date: 12/28/20
WHATELY
59 River Road
Whately, MA 01093
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Gabriel Russo
Seller: EDS Enterprises LLC
Date: 12/30/20
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
42 Anthony St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $207,000
Buyer: Marisel Olmeda
Seller: Marigza Rodriguez
Date: 12/24/20
31 Arnold St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $305,500
Buyer: Brian Dixon
Seller: Joseph J. Roncarati
Date: 12/28/20
240 Bowles Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $3,697,000
Buyer: Suddekor LLC
Seller: Surteco GMBH LLC
Date: 12/31/20
31 Cedar Knoll Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $442,500
Buyer: Daquan Holmes
Seller: Michael J. Hutchinson
Date: 12/29/20
186 Clover Hill Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $329,900
Buyer: Ozkan Yagan
Seller: David Wilbur
Date: 12/31/20
79 Cosgrove Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Jennifer Burbank
Seller: Daniel D. Osborn-Schray
Date: 01/07/21
35 Elbert Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $273,000
Buyer: Adam J. Martins
Seller: Nicole M. Megazzini
Date: 12/28/20
49 Letendre Ave.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $399,000
Buyer: Edwin E. Cintron
Seller: Tirone Development Corp.
Date: 01/08/21
17-19 Maple St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $262,000
Buyer: Mohammed A. Dastigir
Seller: Dianne Robare
Date: 12/30/20
997 North Westfield St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $211,000
Buyer: Lori Wetzel
Seller: Claire T. Hannah
Date: 01/04/21
71 Oak Lane
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $170,625
Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC
Seller: Tremblay, Gerard N., (Estate)
Date: 12/31/20
70 Reed St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $269,500
Buyer: Giani S. Depalma
Seller: Shaye A. Roberts
Date: 01/07/21
155 Shoemaker Lane
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $277,000
Buyer: Alesya Karpolyuk
Seller: Marcus Trinchini
Date: 01/04/21
181 Shoemaker Lane
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $272,500
Buyer: Marissa Ronchi
Seller: Corey L. Moquin
Date: 12/30/20
3 Spring St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Patriot Living LLC
Seller: Town Of Agawam
Date: 01/06/21
7 Spring St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Patriot Living LLC
Seller: Town Of Agawam
Date: 01/06/21
82 Sunnyslope Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Naylor Nation RE LLC
Seller: Zadkiel RT
Date: 01/08/21
31 Valentine Ter.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Karla Callahan
Seller: Paige M. Preston
Date: 12/28/20
19 Wilson St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $244,800
Buyer: Brian P. Riordan
Seller: Karla A. Vandal
Date: 12/28/20
CHESTER
21 Sylvester Hamilton Road
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Douglas P. Ranck
Seller: Maurice Vernon-Spear
Date: 12/30/20
CHICOPEE
51 Angela Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $354,000
Buyer: Adam Pietrzykowski
Seller: James P. McInerney
Date: 12/28/20
54 Artisan St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Edwin A. Diaz
Seller: Alker, Sandra L., (Estate)
Date: 12/30/20
2 Broadway Court
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Miguel A. Rodriquez
Seller: Kaali Huang LLC
Date: 12/29/20
185 Chapel St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $231,000
Buyer: Caitlin Oelrich
Seller: Ronald R. Donais
Date: 01/07/21
182 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: RBLA RT
Seller: Wilbraham Builders Inc.
Date: 01/07/21
985 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Jennifer A. Medina
Seller: Castle Headquarters Inc.
Date: 01/08/21
110 Clarendon Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Leyda M. Quinones
Seller: Miriam Pagano
Date: 01/06/21
254 Dale St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Jaeleen A. Martinez
Seller: Brenden Eck
Date: 12/31/20
11 Garrity St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Jose R. Anaya
Seller: Charlene Anderson
Date: 12/31/20
599 Granby Road
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $269,500
Buyer: Yadiris Nater
Seller: Jeremy Rudzik
Date: 01/05/21
268 Hampden St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Winners O. LLC
Seller: Kenneth G. Diegel
Date: 12/31/20
303 Hampden St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Hailyn Rodriguez
Seller: Agostinho M. Coutinho
Date: 01/06/21
39 Joy St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $158,000
Buyer: Kenneth Guyott
Seller: John J. Krasinkiewicz
Date: 01/05/21
56 Liberty St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Jason Bane
Seller: Nicholas J. Cyr
Date: 12/30/20
Marion St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Winners O. LLC
Seller: Kenneth G. Diegel
Date: 12/31/20
89 Northwood St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $220,500
Buyer: Victor M. Rosado
Seller: Kathleen A. Stewart
Date: 01/07/21
28 Pendleton Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $172,000
Buyer: Allan M. Lehouillier
Seller: John F. Minkler
Date: 12/30/20
110 Silvin Road
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $191,000
Buyer: Jose L. Cajamarca
Seller: Lynne M. Vasquez
Date: 01/06/21
77 South St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Kyle Callendar
Seller: Rosa M. Pires
Date: 12/30/20
54 Watson St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $207,925
Buyer: Amber R. Boles
Seller: Mary E. Oshea
Date: 12/28/20
20 Whitin Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $202,000
Buyer: Diane McClellan
Seller: Scott Conway
Date: 12/28/20
88 Worthington St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $229,900
Buyer: Hashim Al Sammarraie
Seller: Susan M. Cadieux-Smith
Date: 01/08/21
EAST LONGMEADOW
137 Allen St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Sampath Sundararajan
Seller: Elaine F. Santaniello
Date: 01/08/21
38 Bayne St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $274,000
Buyer: Andrew R. Halgas
Seller: Joseph S. Malvezzi
Date: 12/30/20
10 Kelsey St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $216,099
Buyer: Daniel J. Wilson
Seller: Dianne Ostrander
Date: 01/08/21
51 Maplehurst Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $132,112
Buyer: Bank New York Mellon
Seller: Nancy J. Carabetta
Date: 12/30/20
55 Moore St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Ronald R. Donais
Seller: Michael Giuggio
Date: 01/07/21
365 Pease Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Pasquale Liquori
Seller: Blanche B. Colby
Date: 12/30/20
157 Pleasant St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Alexis Turowsky
Seller: Nicole Bartholomew
Date: 12/31/20
79 Prospect St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: IJN Equities LLC
Seller: Ruby Realty LLC
Date: 01/04/21
421 Prospect St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $201,200
Buyer: Marth-E LLC
Seller: Ruby Realty LLC
Date: 01/08/21
GRANVILLE
1566 Main Road
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Dylan Berge
Seller: Thomas Kaczorowski
Date: 01/07/21
385 South Lane
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $134,600
Buyer: Anthony Whitehead
Seller: John E. Rigby
Date: 12/31/20
HAMPDEN
46 Brookside Dr.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $242,500
Buyer: Tara M. Czaplicki
Seller: Shepard, Marjorie C., (Estate)
Date: 01/04/21
487 Chapin Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $259,900
Buyer: Chad Lynch
Seller: FNMA
Date: 12/30/20
16 Fisher Lane
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $306,000
Buyer: Todd Bousquet
Seller: Matthew R. Fisher
Date: 12/30/20
21 Hillside Lane
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Michelle Schwab
Seller: Richard J. Markham
Date: 01/06/21
9 Perennial Lane
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $519,000
Buyer: Akwasi Duah
Seller: Michael A. Nallen
Date: 12/30/20
256 South Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Joseph Malvezzi
Seller: Philip T. Grant
Date: 12/30/20
72 Stony Hill Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Leeann M. Bergeron
Seller: Russell N. Bergeron
Date: 01/08/21
HOLLAND
70 Allen Hill Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $775,000
Buyer: Kurt A. Noe
Seller: Raymond P. Korny
Date: 01/04/21
23 Cherokee Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Maple Ledge Assocs. Inc.
Seller: Nicole Coburn
Date: 12/30/20
85 Sturbridge Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $218,000
Buyer: Richard G. Johnson
Seller: James R. Zehelski
Date: 12/30/20
HOLYOKE
94 Beacon Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Thomas Dejesus
Seller: Ileana M. Cruz
Date: 12/30/20
4 Blaine Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $194,000
Buyer: Zuleica Ramirez-Rivera
Seller: McHugh, John E. Jr, (Estate)
Date: 12/31/20
392 Cherry St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $229,900
Buyer: Rahiza Gallardo-Vazquez
Seller: James F. Murphy
Date: 01/05/21
372-374 Linden St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Heriberto Fontanez
Seller: Carmen L. Salgado-Gerena
Date: 12/29/20
210 Lower Westfield Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $319,900
Buyer: William Matte
Seller: Arlene Duncan
Date: 12/30/20
109 Lyman St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Enamel Properties LLC
Seller: Makajo Realty LLC
Date: 01/08/21
180 Michigan Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Paola Ferrario
Seller: Marie A. Hunter
Date: 12/28/20
Old Jarvis Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Kestrel Land TR
Seller: Anniversary Hill Development LLC
Date: 12/29/20
Overlook Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Kestrel Land TR
Seller: Anniversary Hill Development LLC
Date: 12/29/20
288-290 Pleasant St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Francheska Rosario
Seller: Justin Beyer
Date: 01/05/21
340 Pleasant St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $202,500
Buyer: Sokunthea Som
Seller: Daniel A. Warner
Date: 01/05/21
123 Sheehan Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Audrey L. Weston
Seller: Timothy M. Brassil
Date: 12/30/20
24 Thomas Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Yael Petretti
Seller: Richard R. Filley
Date: 12/30/20
23-25 Washington Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $244,000
Buyer: Mary J. Seid
Seller: Avraham A. Harris
Date: 01/05/21
469 Westfield Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Regina F. Sanders
Seller: Tkacz, Martin M., (Estate)
Date: 01/04/21
LONGMEADOW
69 Chiswick St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $326,000
Buyer: Maksymilian Nowak
Seller: Timothy Giguere
Date: 12/31/20
68 Crestview Circle
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $346,400
Buyer: Lakshmi Sathianathan
Seller: Vijaya R. Lakamraju
Date: 12/29/20
25 Dover Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Travis H. Lynch
Seller: Robert Heap
Date: 12/29/20
147 Laurel St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $247,000
Buyer: Mary E. Vahadji
Seller: Mary M. Brunton
Date: 12/30/20
133 Longmeadow St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $469,000
Buyer: James Sanchez
Seller: Hedge Hog Industries
Date: 01/07/21
153 Viscount Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $403,000
Buyer: Daniel Zwirko
Seller: Paul F. Schneider
Date: 12/31/20
LUDLOW
81 Atlantic St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $302,500
Buyer: Marissa Z. DosSantos
Seller: Richard T. Santos
Date: 12/29/20
32 Focosi Lane
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $449,900
Buyer: Kevin A. Quiterio
Seller: Dedan M. Karanja
Date: 12/29/20
268 Howard St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $191,000
Buyer: Intha Lepkham
Seller: Bruno G. Varandas
Date: 12/30/20
116 John St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Jennifer Sullivan
Seller: Joseph Lafleur
Date: 12/30/20
24 John St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $236,000
Buyer: Kim A. Wills
Seller: Bryan Mahoney
Date: 12/24/20
51 Libby St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $226,000
Buyer: 65 West LLC
Seller: Patrick M. Winslow
Date: 12/24/20
162 Lockland Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Daven M. Winiewski
Seller: Horacio Salvador
Date: 12/30/20
45 Park Place
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $208,000
Buyer: Adam W. Eriksen
Seller: Saudade R. Fonseca
Date: 12/29/20
16 Pine St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Liliana Azevedo
Seller: Augusto G. Crespo
Date: 12/24/20
47 Pondview Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Cody Jaramillo
Seller: Samuel Shaw
Date: 12/31/20
719 West St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $449,900
Buyer: Richard T. Santos
Seller: Daniil Gerasimchuk
Date: 12/29/20
12 Wenonah Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $219,000
Buyer: Michael S. McCray
Seller: Edwin Cintron
Date: 01/08/21
MONSON
33 Upper Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $297,500
Buyer: Lester White
Seller: Deborah Winchester
Date: 01/05/21
PALMER
142 3 Rivers Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $347,500
Buyer: Jason Ahlman
Seller: Christopher P. Katopis
Date: 12/31/20
98 Beech St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: Casper Hacker RT
Seller: Maureen A. Casper
Date: 12/31/20
104 Breckenridge St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $267,500
Buyer: Victoria C. Snyder
Seller: Scott Croteau
Date: 01/04/21
1180 Calkins Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Brittany A. Cormier
Seller: Dimitri A. Bryant
Date: 01/06/21
19 Converse St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Thrive Properties LLC
Seller: Daniel C. McManus
Date: 12/30/20
34 Glenn St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Kaitlyn M. Cormier
Seller: Eric D. Abreu
Date: 01/04/21
30 Harvey St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $332,000
Buyer: Joshua E. Dinelle
Seller: Joshua E. Dinelle
Date: 12/29/20
4125 High St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Andrew R. Thompson
Seller: Warren R. Thompson
Date: 12/30/20
SOUTHWICK
95 Congamond Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $208,500
Buyer: Hannah E. Wyman
Seller: Kimberly J. Bombard
Date: 12/30/20
25 Eagle St.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Crystal A. Pilecki
Seller: Shawn M. Rutola
Date: 12/29/20
152 Feeding Hills Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $246,000
Buyer: Christopher M. Thomas
Seller: John S. Arnold
Date: 01/06/21
44 Fernwood Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $171,600
Buyer: Miroslav Tkach
Seller: US Bank
Date: 12/30/20
22 Grove St.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $484,500
Buyer: Richard P. Beaulieu
Seller: Drew W. Seibert
Date: 01/08/21
6 Logie Lane
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Tyler M. Buscemi
Seller: John J. Meares
Date: 12/30/20
181 South Longyard Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $252,000
Buyer: Gabriella F. Benea
Seller: Christopher L. Belinda
Date: 12/30/20
7 Tree Top Lane
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Jaydub LLC
Seller: Dorothy A. Lobik
Date: 01/05/21
SPRINGFIELD
15 Albee St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Angel L. Velazquez
Seller: Daniel McNeill
Date: 01/06/21
54 Alden St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Victor M. Jimenez-Aponte
Seller: Alexander Mora
Date: 12/30/20
1051 Allen St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Tashyana Lowe-Chin
Seller: Lucas Lora
Date: 01/08/21
30 Arden St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Joshua J. Dobiecki
Seller: Patrick Moran
Date: 12/31/20
49 Arden St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $171,000
Buyer: William C. Rollins
Seller: Catherine S. Fryzel
Date: 12/31/20
45 Avon Place
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Alyssa M. Coletti
Seller: Kay E. Lessard
Date: 12/28/20
92-94 Beaumont St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $292,000
Buyer: Michael Stewart
Seller: MDDO LLC
Date: 12/24/20
14 Berkeley St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Raisa Dimoglo
Seller: Joshua R. Gasper
Date: 12/29/20
68 Bernard St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Michelle Acevedo-Maymi
Seller: Roger A. Tetreault
Date: 01/08/21
116 Birchland Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $277,000
Buyer: Elisenda Santiago-Lopez
Seller: TL Bretta Realty LLC
Date: 01/08/21
31 Bloomfield St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $225,882
Buyer: Posiadlosc LLC
Seller: Hampden Homebuyers LLC
Date: 01/06/21
305 Breckwood Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $152,000
Buyer: 305 Breckwood Blvd. LLC
Seller: Theodore J. Jez
Date: 12/30/20
71-73 Bristol St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Amy Taranto
Seller: Manirakiza Jamari
Date: 12/30/20
120 Canterbury Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $186,000
Buyer: Joi-Faith Torres
Seller: Stephen Delusa
Date: 12/30/20
166 Canterbury Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Matthew C. Schneider
Seller: Moltenbrey Builders LLC
Date: 01/06/21
225 Carando Dr.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $2,564,000
Buyer: Greenfield Development LLC
Seller: East Springfield Industrial
Date: 01/04/21
1542-1548 Carew St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $259,900
Buyer: Wahid Uddin
Seller: Shaw, William D., (Estate)
Date: 12/24/20
671 Carew St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $214,900
Buyer: Alexi Colon
Seller: Surtan Realty LLP
Date: 12/30/20
48 Champlain Ave.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Ryan John
Seller: Philip J. Ozzone
Date: 01/07/21
672 Chestnut St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Alex O. Abutu
Seller: Couture Partners
Date: 01/06/21
11 Cheyenne Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Juan G. Perez
Seller: Luz Acevedo
Date: 12/24/20
33 Chilson St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Mark Netherton
Seller: James Zaiken
Date: 12/28/20
58 Chilson St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Brent Dobbins
Seller: Jeremy Slater
Date: 12/29/20
128-130 Commonwealth Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $365,800
Buyer: AJ & Sons Properties LLP
Seller: HSB Investments LLC
Date: 12/30/20
96 Crestmont St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Xaver A. Sierra
Seller: Jerica Acevedo
Date: 01/08/21
194 Denver St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $210,500
Buyer: Catherine Cruz
Seller: Thong T. Vo
Date: 01/04/21
192-194 Dickinson St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $139,000
Buyer: Yellowbrick Property LLC
Seller: Ruby Realty LLC
Date: 12/29/20
76-78 Dwight Road
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Junior Solano
Seller: Stuart B. Sibley
Date: 12/24/20
1571 Dwight St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: TKJM LLC
Seller: George B. Witman
Date: 12/29/20
179 East St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $214,000
Buyer: Diedre Garcia
Seller: Marissa Z. DosSantos
Date: 12/28/20
95 Eddy St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $134,932
Buyer: CIG 4 LLC
Seller: Darrell L. Smith
Date: 12/31/20
115 Edendale St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $187,000
Buyer: Christopher Fitzpatrick
Seller: B. C. Lindsey-Chamberlain
Date: 12/30/20
152 Ferncliff Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Kaitlin M. Sheehan
Seller: Ashley M. Dematos
Date: 12/31/20
71 Elaine Circle
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $336,800
Buyer: Claribel Parra
Seller: Grahams Construction Inc.
Date: 01/08/21
52-54 Everett St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Vanessa Colon
Seller: David W. Lewis
Date: 01/08/21
98 Florence St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Andrew Tsang
Seller: Lifang Luo-Cayode
Date: 01/08/21
131 Gardens Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Katherine Valente
Seller: Alexa Acosta
Date: 01/04/21
71 Glenmore St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Vanessa I. Feliciano
Seller: Timothy A. Reilly
Date: 12/31/20
67-69 Granby St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $299,000
Buyer: Juan M. Cortes-Ramos
Seller: Christine Porcello
Date: 12/29/20
32 Greenleaf St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Brianna Henriquez
Seller: Nelson H. Wells
Date: 12/28/20
15 Gresham St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $257,500
Buyer: Peter Cavette
Seller: Lewen Cotte
Date: 01/08/21
173-177 Hancock St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $171,000
Buyer: Property Advantage Inc.
Seller: Pasquale A. Romeo
Date: 12/31/20
19 Harbour Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Kaitlyn Kibler
Seller: Springhouse Properties LLC
Date: 01/08/21
20 Harbour Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $203,000
Buyer: Kevin Covington
Seller: Mark Netherton
Date: 12/28/20
184 Harkness Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $185,650
Buyer: Kandice N. Daniels
Seller: Steven N. Rivard
Date: 01/08/21
167 Hartford Ter.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $222,500
Buyer: James A. Nai
Seller: George E. Cartier
Date: 12/30/20
78 Homestead Ave.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Yaimar Lopez-DeJesus
Seller: Christian Wiernasz
Date: 01/07/21
126 Homestead Ave.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Ryan Alvarado
Seller: Arminda Auger
Date: 01/08/21
218 Island Pond Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $248,000
Buyer: Joanne Fuentes
Seller: Virginia Makis
Date: 12/30/20
146 Jasper St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Karen Griffin-Eberhart
Seller: Kendra Braxton
Date: 12/31/20
34-36 Jenness St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $206,000
Buyer: Wilfredo Gonzalez-Rivera
Seller: Michelle Wilson
Date: 12/28/20
105 Joan St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Bank New York Mellon
Seller: Heather Wildes
Date: 12/29/20
64 Jordan St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $302,000
Buyer: Miguel A. Cordero-Cales
Seller: Juan A. Espinosa
Date: 12/30/20
19 Kingston St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $219,000
Buyer: Ana M. Rosa
Seller: Lance C. Koske
Date: 12/30/20
125 Laconia St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $322,000
Buyer: Singaravelu Jagadeesan
Seller: TL Bretta Realty LLC
Date: 12/29/20
20 Langdon St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Maria Ruiz-Gonzalez
Seller: Patricia S. Reilly
Date: 01/05/21
65 Leyfred Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Amy E. Taranto
Seller: Nina M. Sartori-Ng
Date: 12/30/20
92 Lloyd Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Rudy Oferrall-Rivera
Seller: FNMA
Date: 12/29/20
74 Lyndale St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $178,000
Buyer: Quang Do
Seller: Cynthia N. Ortiz
Date: 12/29/20
415 Maple St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Mary A. Quigley
Seller: Flaherty, Patricia A., (Estate)
Date: 12/31/20
48 Marmon St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: John P. Ochoa
Seller: Matthew W. Gladu
Date: 12/30/20
54 Melba St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $224,900
Buyer: Victor T. Wilson
Seller: Desiree S. Spencer
Date: 12/28/20
118 Merrimac Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Vicente Rivera
Seller: Ontour Properties Inc.
Date: 12/31/20
21 Michigan St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $146,500
Buyer: Olivia Roberts
Seller: Yolonda Pearson
Date: 12/30/20
175 Mill St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Paul Murphy
Seller: Icarian RE Advisors LLC
Date: 01/08/21
45 Montrose St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Eduardo Reyes-Rivera
Seller: Appreneata Navarro
Date: 01/04/21
133-135 Moxon St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Jakisha L. Pinnock
Seller: Debra A. Cameron
Date: 12/31/20
161 Newton Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $248,500
Buyer: Joseph A. Armida
Seller: Joshua F. Scott
Date: 12/30/20
205 Norfolk St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Adriana S. Lane
Seller: Eric C. Eldred
Date: 01/06/21
136 Nursery St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: 401 Liberty Street LLC
Seller: Stafford Street Group LLC
Date: 01/06/21
162-164 Oak Grove Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $258,000
Buyer: Genaro Rodriguez
Seller: Matadormus LLC
Date: 01/08/21
1233 Page Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $208,000
Buyer: Dylan T. Malley
Seller: Yvette Cartagena
Date: 01/04/21
81-83 Palmer Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Lena Phommatham
Seller: Ann Grace
Date: 01/07/21
391-393 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Lourdes Buckhannon
Seller: David A. Morais
Date: 01/04/21
1731 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Carmen I. Gutierrez
Seller: TL Bretta Realty LLC
Date: 12/31/20
182 Pasco Road
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Angel G. Rivas
Seller: Betsy A. Robinson
Date: 01/04/21
74 Penrose St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $154,000
Buyer: Orlando Serrano
Seller: Lisa E. Cousineau
Date: 12/31/20
19 Perkins St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Luis Martinez
Seller: Terry O. Paine
Date: 12/31/20
51 Pheland St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Joshua Rios
Seller: 11 RRE LLC
Date: 01/04/21
78 Phoenix Ter.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Luz M. Pereira-Torres
Seller: Ana M. Rosa
Date: 12/30/20
247 Pine St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $154,000
Buyer: Abigail Ragland
Seller: Pamela J. Hausser
Date: 12/31/20
524-526 Plainfield St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Emily M. Lamica
Seller: HP Rum LLC
Date: 12/31/20
162-164 Prospect St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $269,000
Buyer: Eleazar Ortiz-Torres
Seller: Ana I. Serrano
Date: 12/31/20
814 Roosevelt Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Eulah Turner
Seller: William L. Collins
Date: 12/30/20
135 Rosewell St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Devin Cameron
Seller: Rashad A. Collins
Date: 12/31/20
236 Rosewell St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Carlos H. Lemus
Seller: Sandra L. Kenyon
Date: 01/08/21
47 Shawmut St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Thaddeus Weaver
Seller: Jose Torres
Date: 01/07/21
23-25 Slater Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Jocelyn E. Rodriguez
Seller: USA HUD
Date: 12/29/20
70-72 Sorrento St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $365,800
Buyer: AJ & Sons Properties LLP
Seller: HSB Investments LLC
Date: 12/30/20
240 Spikenard Circle
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Jeffrey E. Szlosek
Seller: Fred R. Aramony
Date: 12/30/20
165 Stafford St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: 401 Liberty Street LLC
Seller: Stafford Street Group LLC
Date: 01/06/21
15 Sunapee St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $201,000
Buyer: Andrew S. Ethier
Seller: Thomas M. Rachele
Date: 12/29/20
110 Talbot Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $224,900
Buyer: Michelle A. Wilson-Ortas
Seller: Anthony J. Danos
Date: 12/29/20
115 Temby St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Sarmad J. Al Hakeem
Seller: Russell Cable
Date: 01/08/21
35 Texel Dr.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $237,000
Buyer: Chardem Sashagay-Taylor
Seller: Donna Cota
Date: 12/30/20
40 Timothy Circle
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Anthony R. Fernandes
Seller: Mario Nascimento
Date: 12/30/20
47 Van Buren Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Heriberto Rivera
Seller: Riccardo Albano
Date: 12/31/20
Waldorf St.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Alvinelis C. Velazquez
Seller: Fumi Realty Inc.
Date: 01/08/21
15 Washington St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Sonya M. Fernandes
Seller: Alice G. Poirier
Date: 01/06/21
87 Weaver Road
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Elisana R. Deleon-Arias
Seller: Jeffrey B. Carpenter
Date: 01/05/21
144-146 Westford Circle
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $298,200
Buyer: Othniel Agabert-Davey
Seller: Shirley Lowe
Date: 12/31/20
187 White St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $224,000
Buyer: William A. Vasquez
Seller: Rosa M. Crespo
Date: 01/06/21
159 Whittum Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Latona Boyd
Seller: Carol A. Orszak
Date: 12/31/20
243-245 Wilbraham Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Home Equity Assets Realty
Seller: Home Equity Assets Realty
Date: 01/06/21
11 Willard Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $670,000
Buyer: TKJM LLC
Seller: George B. Witman
Date: 12/30/20
70-72 Windemere St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Regina R. McGregor
Seller: Rose Owen
Date: 01/08/21
TOLLAND
306 Rivers Road
Tolland, MA 01034
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Casey Ledger
Seller: Ralph M. Ledger
Date: 12/28/20
WALES
19 Shore Dr.
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Shore Drive RT
Seller: Leveillee, John C., (Estate)
Date: 01/05/21
WEST SPRINGFIELD
18 Alderbrook Lane
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Patrick J. Kelly
Seller: Faith A. Nekitopoulos
Date: 12/30/20
27-29 Allen St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Jose R. Guerra-Soto
Seller: Carlos A. Alba
Date: 01/06/21
1209 Amostown Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: William L. Collins
Seller: William B. Goodwin
Date: 12/30/20
158 Bosworth St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Nicholas C. Bartlett
Seller: Brianna L. Henriquez
Date: 12/28/20
461 Dewey St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Mary A. Pastore
Seller: Peter Donner
Date: 12/28/20
25 Dion St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: James Corigliano
Seller: Asinas, Emanuel G., (Estate)
Date: 12/31/20
60 Druids Lane
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Kaleigh E. Ingegncri
Seller: Elizabeth A. Marshall
Date: 12/29/20
85 Falmouth Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $349,900
Buyer: Nicole M. Megazzini
Seller: Todd P. Simon
Date: 12/28/20
94 Laurel Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Antonio V. Bastos
Seller: Brian Doyle
Date: 12/24/20
110 Monastery Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $11,950,000
Buyer: PC Monastery LLC
Seller: 110 Monastery Assocs. LP
Date: 01/06/21
235 Ohio Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Alexander Alvarado
Seller: Mary A. Pastore
Date: 12/28/20
1219 Piper Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $232,000
Buyer: Michelle L. Torres
Seller: Harry Melendez
Date: 12/30/20
352 Prospect Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Johanna E. Sweet
Seller: Dawn M. Gahran
Date: 01/06/21
10 Saint Andrews Way #10
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $339,900
Buyer: Christopher G. Sakellis
Seller: Country Club Partners LLC
Date: 01/07/21
7 Squassick Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Jacqueline S. Tellier
Seller: Theodore R. Schwamb
Date: 12/29/20
195 Union St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Dream Realty Group LLC
Seller: Trindade R. Agostinho
Date: 12/30/20
58 West School St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Charles M. Maranga
Seller: Alex O. Obutu
Date: 01/06/21
1967 Westfield St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $935,000
Buyer: Stoneridge Realty LLC
Seller: Mark D. Olson
Date: 12/29/20
162 Wolcott Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $251,900
Buyer: Juliet A. Zucchi
Seller: Cynthia A. Henriquez
Date: 12/29/20
WESTFIELD
5 Barbara St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $264,000
Buyer: Andtii Seryi
Seller: Donna N. Sesti
Date: 12/30/20
112 City View Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Gabriel Monjaras
Seller: Tok Chang
Date: 01/08/21
11 Clark St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $249,900
Buyer: Zephlin Luna
Seller: Kenneth B. Beagle
Date: 12/29/20
30 Day Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $202,800
Buyer: Naldrett Hartdegen
Seller: Cynthia P. Hartdegen
Date: 12/30/20
160 Elm St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Dong Han
Seller: Mary J. Boscher
Date: 12/30/20
11 Gold St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Nicholas Turnberg
Seller: Elizabeth A. Bernaquer
Date: 01/05/21
237 Granville Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $218,000
Buyer: Gene P. Bressette
Seller: Linda J. Doiron
Date: 01/04/21
25 Holyoke Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Donna E. West
Seller: Bridget A. Barber
Date: 01/08/21
30 Llewellyn Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: David Gaw
Seller: Michael J. Snyder
Date: 12/24/20
143 Llewellyn Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Svetlana Ryabchukova
Seller: Martin Zelazko
Date: 12/31/20
64 Servistar Industrial Way
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $1,750,000
Buyer: Seal-Ryt Corp
Seller: Chernan LLC
Date: 12/31/20
Turnpike Industrial Road #1
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: DMA Associates LLC
Seller: Westfield Gas & Electric
Date: 01/06/21
WILBRAHAM
80 3 Rivers Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $279,900
Buyer: Philip J. Ozzone
Seller: Sergio Dias
Date: 01/07/21
5 Blueberry Hill Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $399,900
Buyer: Keith Bartle
Seller: Michael P. Mailhott
Date: 12/31/20
3092 Boston Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Brandon M. Hill
Seller: Scott Foulis
Date: 12/30/20
18-20 Cottage Ave.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $980,000
Buyer: JJM Astor SPV LLC
Seller: Stockhouse 122 Realty LLC
Date: 01/04/21
5 Edward St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Caitlyn D. Kelleher
Seller: Keith M. Bartle
Date: 12/29/20
207 Main St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $253,000
Buyer: Hazel Zebian
Seller: Mary L. Assad
Date: 01/08/21
233 Main St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Cheryl A. Stanco
Seller: Custom Home Development Group LLC
Date: 12/31/20
1 Northwood Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $357,000
Buyer: Rachel Bahal
Seller: Cheryl A. Stanco
Date: 12/31/20
6 Rice Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Taylor Robitaille
Seller: Janet A. Wise
Date: 12/29/20
576 Ridge Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Laura Haapanen
Seller: Eugenia T. Pikul
Date: 01/06/21
19 Victoria Lane
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: Robert J. Stephen
Seller: Kenneth N. Levesque
Date: 12/30/20
1 Webster Lane
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $615,000
Buyer: Atron A. Gentry
Seller: Thomas E. Loper
Date: 12/28/20
6 Wilbraview Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Peter J. Badini
Seller: Shane T. Waltsak
Date: 01/08/21
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
1185 Bay Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $377,000
Buyer: M. S. & Bingqing Lu LT
Seller: John B. Gulbrandsen
Date: 12/31/20
119 Blue Hills Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Dan Wang
Seller: Yonggui Su
Date: 12/30/20
100 Cowls Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Aunt Charlottes Frozen
Seller: 100 Cowls Road LLC
Date: 12/30/20
19 Farview Way
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $453,000
Buyer: Dan Wang
Seller: Wilfrido Delsalto
Date: 01/08/21
348 Northampton Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $1,225,000
Buyer: Udrive South LLC
Seller: Janyce H. Wziontka
Date: 12/30/20
338 Pine St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Lawrence D. Hansen
Seller: Joel M. Greenbaum
Date: 12/28/20
Snell St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $1,225,000
Buyer: Udrive South LLC
Seller: Janyce H. Wziontka
Date: 12/30/20
35 Trillium Way
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $585,000
Buyer: Sven P. Birkerts
Seller: Joseph R. Vreedenburgh
Date: 12/30/20
BELCHERTOWN
884 Federal St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Andrew Reid
Seller: Agnes C. Ting
Date: 12/28/20
229 Jabish St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $247,000
Buyer: Carol A. Flood
Seller: Cheryl A. Lofland
Date: 12/29/20
11 Laurel Ridge Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $530,000
Buyer: Robert Hanlon
Seller: Julie A. Ayres
Date: 12/31/20
43 Meadow Pond Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $518,450
Buyer: Eric R. Devine
Seller: Lafleur & Son Inc.
Date: 01/05/21
396 Michael Sears Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $353,600
Buyer: Justin H. Satkowski
Seller: Christopher A. Rivers
Date: 12/29/20
16 Old Sawmill Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $465,000
Buyer: David Lawless
Seller: Joseph E. Conroy
Date: 12/28/20
495 South St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $366,000
Buyer: Shelagh L. Pearson
Seller: Edward J. Hosmer
Date: 01/07/21
EASTHAMPTON
188 East St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Joshua M. Gajda
Seller: Cecelia Malinowski FT
Date: 01/08/21
219 East St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $299,000
Buyer: Lauren A. Soucey
Seller: F&H Property Funding TR
Date: 12/30/20
42 Mutter St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $345,188
Buyer: Emily Haak-Frendscho
Seller: CTNA Construction LLC
Date: 12/28/20
87 Park Hill Road
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Park Hl Orchard Holding LLP
Seller: Susan J. Guertin
Date: 01/05/21
145 Pleasant St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $337,000
Buyer: Marquis Nunley
Seller: Scott M. Tundermann
Date: 12/24/20
GRANBY
670 Amherst Road
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $559,000
Buyer: Nancy Godbout
Seller: Patricia G. Callahan
Date: 01/05/21
284-R E. State St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $469,000
Buyer: Emily Sorbi
Seller: Frank Bogdanovich
Date: 12/30/20
151 Taylor St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: JJB Builders Corp
Seller: Scott Family Prop LLC
Date: 12/29/20
1 Trout Lily Lane
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $560,000
Buyer: David M. Cordeiro
Seller: Ronald A. Gnatek
Date: 12/30/20
HADLEY
42 Mount Warner Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Benjamin M. Snyder
Seller: Wendy R. Pearson
Date: 12/28/20
397 Russell St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $1,600,000
Buyer: Gary J. Camardo RET
Seller: Focus Realty Group LLC
Date: 12/31/20
HATFIELD
North Hatfield Road
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Gregory J. Noyes
Seller: Mieke LLC
Date: 12/31/20
HUNTINGTON
6 Laurel Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $182,000
Buyer: Janelle M. Welton
Seller: Angelika Kochapski
Date: 12/30/20
NORTHAMPTON
354 Elm St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $455,000
Buyer: Southern New England Conference Assoc.
Seller: Roman Cath Bishop Of Springfield
Date: 12/30/20
65 Emerson Way
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Wright Builders Inc.
Seller: Emerson Way LLC
Date: 01/08/21
837 Florence Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $667,500
Buyer: Ralph H. Litwin
Seller: Demetropoulos, Roger, (Estate)
Date: 01/04/21
39 Lyman Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $725,000
Buyer: Alan J. Greenhalgh
Seller: White Wing LLC
Date: 01/08/21
881 North King St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Lankleine Realty LLC
Seller: Philip E. Dowling
Date: 01/06/21
884 Ryan Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $259,900
Buyer: Guy F. McCracken
Seller: Henry L. Kabat
Date: 12/24/20
971 Ryan Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $309,000
Buyer: Seth Wilpan
Seller: Dutch L. Cosmian
Date: 01/04/21
PELHAM
212 Amherst Road
Pelham, MA 01002
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Mukunda Feldman
Seller: Roberts, Susan B., (Estate)
Date: 12/31/20
SOUTH HADLEY
31 Chestnut Hill Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Ryan Loughrey
Seller: Irene Fitzgibbons
Date: 01/05/21
40 Fairview St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Marisa Murray
Seller: Donna M. Shea
Date: 12/30/20
17 Highland Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $229,900
Buyer: Edward A. Leonard
Seller: Peloquin Jeanne M., (Estate)
Date: 01/08/21
34 Hildreth Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Deborah Archambault
Seller: Skrok, Casimir J., (Estate)
Date: 12/29/20
26 Joffre Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $439,900
Buyer: 26 Joffre Avenue RET
Seller: Edward J. Lavallee
Date: 01/07/21
5 Lexington Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $189,998
Buyer: Kyle R. Brunault
Seller: Kyle R. Brunault
Date: 12/31/20
10 Prospect St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Coralia Melendez
Seller: Charles T. Koske
Date: 12/29/20
22 Saybrook Circle
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Leslie R. Foster
Seller: Matthew F. McArdle
Date: 12/28/20
SOUTHAMPTON
170 Pomeroy Meadow Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Nicholas Cyr
Seller: Leakhena Som
Date: 12/30/20
WARE
11 Beaver Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Raymond J. Mackenzie
Seller: Randy L. Humphries
Date: 12/31/20
28-30 North St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $1,025,000
Buyer: CV Ware Opportunity Zone
Seller: Vision Investment Rental Prop.
Date: 12/30/20
38 North St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $1,025,000
Buyer: CV Ware Opportunity Zone
Seller: Vision Inv Rental Prop
Date: 12/30/20
75 Old Belchertown Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Wesley J. Leblanc
Seller: Wendell R. Pipkin
Date: 12/31/20
333 Palmer Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $161,000
Buyer: Stephen Fellers
Seller: Helen G. Bowen
Date: 01/08/21
27 Parker St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $1,025,000
Buyer: CV Ware Opportunity Zone
Seller: Vision Investment Rental Prop.
Date: 12/30/20
164 Upper Church St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Daniel D. Osborn
Seller: Tamara A. Audette
Date: 01/07/21
23 Walnut St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Megan Pascale
Seller: Betsy A. Pascale
Date: 12/30/20
34 Warebrook Village
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $127,000
Buyer: Angelia M. White
Seller: Kenneth E. Fortin
Date: 12/30/20
139 West St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $2,125,000
Buyer: Alexandria T. LLC
Seller: Net Acquisitions LLC
Date: 01/05/21
WESTHAMPTON
271 Northwest Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $302,000
Buyer: Sarah T. Rosehill
Seller: Conz, James A., (Estate)
Date: 01/05/21
18 South Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Leah Stanton
Seller: Deborah J. Burkhalter
Date: 12/31/20
WILLIAMSBURG
58 Nash Hill Road
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $665,000
Buyer: Tariq F. Abu-Jaber
Seller: Cathy H. Reid
Date: 01/05/21
WORTHINGTON
967 Huntington Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Jonathan W. Servello
Seller: Susan E. Paulovich
Date: 01/08/21