The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

ASHFIELD

194 Buckland Road

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $199,000

Buyer: Eli R. Willey

Seller: Jason H. Clark

Date: 12/29/20

21 Thayer Road

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $272,600

Buyer: Rachel D. Chagnon

Seller: Arthur P. Pantermehl

Date: 12/30/20

BERNARDSTON

25 Raymond Dr.

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $231,000

Buyer: John Dunphy

Seller: Deutsche Bank

Date: 12/24/20

BUCKLAND

186 Lower St.

Buckland, MA 01338

Amount: $192,000

Buyer: Alexander L. Nutter

Seller: Rachael L. Dube

Date: 01/07/21

75 North St.

Buckland, MA 01338

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Joyce C. Hollyday

Seller: Michael E. Gerry

Date: 12/31/20

63-65 State St.

Buckland, MA 01338

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Phillip S. Billitz

Seller: Chris E. Singley

Date: 12/30/20

COLRAIN

9 Dunnell Dr.

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $442,000

Buyer: Rudel LT

Seller: Katherine Lee Cole RET

Date: 01/08/21

15 Foundry Village Road

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Scott T. Reade

Seller: Judith A. Maloney

Date: 12/31/20

CONWAY

474 Wilder Hill Road

Conway, MA 01341

Amount: $197,000

Buyer: Andrew J. Lively

Seller: Wayne C. Woodward

Date: 01/08/21

DEERFIELD

1 Community Place

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $4,250,000

Buyer: Landreau Realty LLC

Seller: CBC Realty Holding LLC

Date: 12/30/20

23 Lee Road

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Nicole R. Talbot

Seller: Anthony Martino

Date: 01/08/21

4 Park St.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Escalante LLC

Seller: 4 Park Avenue LLC

Date: 01/07/21

33-A&B Pleasant St.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $348,000

Buyer: Julie M. Paquette

Seller: Richard A. Walton

Date: 01/05/21

35 Thayer St.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Sally J. Cary

Seller: Nicole R. Talbot

Date: 01/08/21

GREENFIELD

452 Adams Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Melanie J. Wiles

Seller: Kisloski, Stanley E., (Estate)

Date: 12/30/20

17 Barber Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Tia K. Neilson

Seller: Property Advantage Inc.

Date: 12/29/20

24 Factory Hollow

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $146,560

Buyer: Joseph Czajkowski

Seller: James A. Giknis

Date: 01/06/21

70 Hastings St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Paul B. Kohler

Seller: Nancy E. Fish

Date: 12/29/20

182 High St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $291,000

Buyer: Victoria Baeger-Daffner

Seller: Roman Catholic Bishop of Springfield

Date: 01/08/21

18 Homestead Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $213,000

Buyer: Holly Crowell

Seller: Kelson Ting

Date: 01/08/21

28 Kenwood St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $219,000

Buyer: Joann P. Allan

Seller: Douglas A. Pratt

Date: 12/28/20

31 Montague City Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $152,500

Buyer: Lindsey Stokley

Seller: Staci M. Miner

Date: 12/30/20

36 Oak Hill Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $369,900

Buyer: John D. Taylor

Seller: Terry A. Gadomski

Date: 01/04/21

35 Prospect St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Laura G. Grohe

Seller: Thomas Friedman

Date: 12/30/20

HEATH

351 Route 8A

Heath, MA 01346

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Jason H. Clark

Seller: Kristi L. Nartowicz

Date: 12/29/20

LEVERETT

69 Amherst Road

Leverett, MA 01054

Amount: $374,000

Buyer: Darren Pierce

Seller: 69 Amherst Road LLC

Date: 12/29/20

MONTAGUE

7-9 Federal St.

Montague, MA 01349

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Benjamin Crane-Miller

Seller: Richard A. Young

Date: 01/07/21

136 Montague City Road

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Corey J. Richotte

Seller: Todd R. Little

Date: 01/08/21

34 Oakman St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Todd R. Little

Seller: Kevin J. Labelle

Date: 01/08/21

13-15 West Main St.

Montague, MA 01349

Amount: $216,000

Buyer: Ana N. Groza

Seller: Marilyn C. Watroba

Date: 12/31/20

20 West Main St.

Montague, MA 01349

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Brittany A. Porter

Seller: Jason S. Edson

Date: 12/29/20

NEW SALEM

414 Daniel Shays Hwy.

New Salem, MA 01355

Amount: $172,000

Buyer: Timothy J. Laferriere

Seller: Elaine Haskins

Date: 12/29/20

416 Daniel Shays Hwy.

New Salem, MA 01355

Amount: $172,000

Buyer: Timothy J. Laferriere

Seller: Elaine Haskins

Date: 12/29/20

NORTHFIELD

749 Millers Falls Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $229,900

Buyer: Nathaniel R. Boyd

Seller: Ray W. Becker

Date: 01/08/21

ORANGE

459 East River St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Bruno Barreto-Conceicao

Seller: FNMA

Date: 12/29/20

43 Horton Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: George J. Batista

Seller: Edgewater Const Inc.

Date: 12/28/20

48 Lincoln Ave.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Myra P. Chapman

Seller: Baldwin, Allan R., (Estate)

Date: 12/31/20

New Athol Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Tire Barns Realty LLC

Seller: Tool Town RT

Date: 12/29/20

231 Oxbow Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Daniel Johnson

Seller: Julie A. Wright

Date: 12/30/20

89 West Myrtle St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Martha Lenz

Seller: Christopher B. Morse

Date: 12/30/20

344 West River St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $288,000

Buyer: Karl T. Spooner

Seller: Kevin J. McHugh

Date: 12/31/20

SHELBURNE

72 Mechanic St.

Shelburne, MA 01370

Amount: $198,900

Buyer: Stephanie Bellinger

Seller: Elizabeth J. Bukolsky RET

Date: 12/29/20

SHUTESBURY

853 Wendell Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Theresa Emerson

Seller: Daniel Emerson

Date: 12/31/20

SUNDERLAND

61 Old Amherst Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $262,500

Buyer: Old Amherst Road LLC

Seller: 61 Old Amherst Road LLC

Date: 01/07/21

67 Old Amherst Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $262,500

Buyer: Old Amherst Road LLC

Seller: 61 Old Amherst Road LLC

Date: 01/07/21

211 Russell St.

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $382,000

Buyer: Ann K. Zimmerman TR

Seller: Judith Mayrand

Date: 12/30/20

WARWICK

24 Kirk Road

Warwick, MA 01378

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: Leanne Limoges

Seller: Nicholas C. Arguimbau

Date: 12/30/20

770 Wendell Road

Warwick, MA 01378

Amount: $595,000

Buyer: Disa K. Pratt

Seller: Charles E. Dunn

Date: 12/30/20

WENDELL

245 Lockes Village Road

Wendell, MA 01379

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Aaron Lempert

Seller: Rowan Stephenson-Gay

Date: 12/28/20

WHATELY

59 River Road

Whately, MA 01093

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Gabriel Russo

Seller: EDS Enterprises LLC

Date: 12/30/20

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

42 Anthony St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $207,000

Buyer: Marisel Olmeda

Seller: Marigza Rodriguez

Date: 12/24/20

31 Arnold St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $305,500

Buyer: Brian Dixon

Seller: Joseph J. Roncarati

Date: 12/28/20

240 Bowles Road

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $3,697,000

Buyer: Suddekor LLC

Seller: Surteco GMBH LLC

Date: 12/31/20

31 Cedar Knoll Dr.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $442,500

Buyer: Daquan Holmes

Seller: Michael J. Hutchinson

Date: 12/29/20

186 Clover Hill Dr.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $329,900

Buyer: Ozkan Yagan

Seller: David Wilbur

Date: 12/31/20

79 Cosgrove Ave.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Jennifer Burbank

Seller: Daniel D. Osborn-Schray

Date: 01/07/21

35 Elbert Road

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $273,000

Buyer: Adam J. Martins

Seller: Nicole M. Megazzini

Date: 12/28/20

49 Letendre Ave.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $399,000

Buyer: Edwin E. Cintron

Seller: Tirone Development Corp.

Date: 01/08/21

17-19 Maple St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $262,000

Buyer: Mohammed A. Dastigir

Seller: Dianne Robare

Date: 12/30/20

997 North Westfield St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $211,000

Buyer: Lori Wetzel

Seller: Claire T. Hannah

Date: 01/04/21

71 Oak Lane

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $170,625

Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC

Seller: Tremblay, Gerard N., (Estate)

Date: 12/31/20

70 Reed St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $269,500

Buyer: Giani S. Depalma

Seller: Shaye A. Roberts

Date: 01/07/21

155 Shoemaker Lane

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $277,000

Buyer: Alesya Karpolyuk

Seller: Marcus Trinchini

Date: 01/04/21

181 Shoemaker Lane

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $272,500

Buyer: Marissa Ronchi

Seller: Corey L. Moquin

Date: 12/30/20

3 Spring St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Patriot Living LLC

Seller: Town Of Agawam

Date: 01/06/21

7 Spring St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Patriot Living LLC

Seller: Town Of Agawam

Date: 01/06/21

82 Sunnyslope Ave.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Naylor Nation RE LLC

Seller: Zadkiel RT

Date: 01/08/21

31 Valentine Ter.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Karla Callahan

Seller: Paige M. Preston

Date: 12/28/20

19 Wilson St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $244,800

Buyer: Brian P. Riordan

Seller: Karla A. Vandal

Date: 12/28/20

CHESTER

21 Sylvester Hamilton Road

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Douglas P. Ranck

Seller: Maurice Vernon-Spear

Date: 12/30/20

CHICOPEE

51 Angela Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $354,000

Buyer: Adam Pietrzykowski

Seller: James P. McInerney

Date: 12/28/20

54 Artisan St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Edwin A. Diaz

Seller: Alker, Sandra L., (Estate)

Date: 12/30/20

2 Broadway Court

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Miguel A. Rodriquez

Seller: Kaali Huang LLC

Date: 12/29/20

185 Chapel St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $231,000

Buyer: Caitlin Oelrich

Seller: Ronald R. Donais

Date: 01/07/21

182 Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: RBLA RT

Seller: Wilbraham Builders Inc.

Date: 01/07/21

985 Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Jennifer A. Medina

Seller: Castle Headquarters Inc.

Date: 01/08/21

110 Clarendon Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Leyda M. Quinones

Seller: Miriam Pagano

Date: 01/06/21

254 Dale St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Jaeleen A. Martinez

Seller: Brenden Eck

Date: 12/31/20

11 Garrity St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Jose R. Anaya

Seller: Charlene Anderson

Date: 12/31/20

599 Granby Road

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $269,500

Buyer: Yadiris Nater

Seller: Jeremy Rudzik

Date: 01/05/21

268 Hampden St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Winners O. LLC

Seller: Kenneth G. Diegel

Date: 12/31/20

303 Hampden St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Hailyn Rodriguez

Seller: Agostinho M. Coutinho

Date: 01/06/21

39 Joy St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $158,000

Buyer: Kenneth Guyott

Seller: John J. Krasinkiewicz

Date: 01/05/21

56 Liberty St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Jason Bane

Seller: Nicholas J. Cyr

Date: 12/30/20

Marion St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Winners O. LLC

Seller: Kenneth G. Diegel

Date: 12/31/20

89 Northwood St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $220,500

Buyer: Victor M. Rosado

Seller: Kathleen A. Stewart

Date: 01/07/21

28 Pendleton Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $172,000

Buyer: Allan M. Lehouillier

Seller: John F. Minkler

Date: 12/30/20

110 Silvin Road

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $191,000

Buyer: Jose L. Cajamarca

Seller: Lynne M. Vasquez

Date: 01/06/21

77 South St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Kyle Callendar

Seller: Rosa M. Pires

Date: 12/30/20

54 Watson St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $207,925

Buyer: Amber R. Boles

Seller: Mary E. Oshea

Date: 12/28/20

20 Whitin Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $202,000

Buyer: Diane McClellan

Seller: Scott Conway

Date: 12/28/20

88 Worthington St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $229,900

Buyer: Hashim Al Sammarraie

Seller: Susan M. Cadieux-Smith

Date: 01/08/21

EAST LONGMEADOW

137 Allen St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Sampath Sundararajan

Seller: Elaine F. Santaniello

Date: 01/08/21

38 Bayne St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $274,000

Buyer: Andrew R. Halgas

Seller: Joseph S. Malvezzi

Date: 12/30/20

10 Kelsey St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $216,099

Buyer: Daniel J. Wilson

Seller: Dianne Ostrander

Date: 01/08/21

51 Maplehurst Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $132,112

Buyer: Bank New York Mellon

Seller: Nancy J. Carabetta

Date: 12/30/20

55 Moore St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Ronald R. Donais

Seller: Michael Giuggio

Date: 01/07/21

365 Pease Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Pasquale Liquori

Seller: Blanche B. Colby

Date: 12/30/20

157 Pleasant St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Alexis Turowsky

Seller: Nicole Bartholomew

Date: 12/31/20

79 Prospect St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: IJN Equities LLC

Seller: Ruby Realty LLC

Date: 01/04/21

421 Prospect St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $201,200

Buyer: Marth-E LLC

Seller: Ruby Realty LLC

Date: 01/08/21

GRANVILLE

1566 Main Road

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Dylan Berge

Seller: Thomas Kaczorowski

Date: 01/07/21

385 South Lane

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $134,600

Buyer: Anthony Whitehead

Seller: John E. Rigby

Date: 12/31/20

HAMPDEN

46 Brookside Dr.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $242,500

Buyer: Tara M. Czaplicki

Seller: Shepard, Marjorie C., (Estate)

Date: 01/04/21

487 Chapin Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $259,900

Buyer: Chad Lynch

Seller: FNMA

Date: 12/30/20

16 Fisher Lane

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $306,000

Buyer: Todd Bousquet

Seller: Matthew R. Fisher

Date: 12/30/20

21 Hillside Lane

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Michelle Schwab

Seller: Richard J. Markham

Date: 01/06/21

9 Perennial Lane

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $519,000

Buyer: Akwasi Duah

Seller: Michael A. Nallen

Date: 12/30/20

256 South Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Joseph Malvezzi

Seller: Philip T. Grant

Date: 12/30/20

72 Stony Hill Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Leeann M. Bergeron

Seller: Russell N. Bergeron

Date: 01/08/21

HOLLAND

70 Allen Hill Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $775,000

Buyer: Kurt A. Noe

Seller: Raymond P. Korny

Date: 01/04/21

23 Cherokee Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Maple Ledge Assocs. Inc.

Seller: Nicole Coburn

Date: 12/30/20

85 Sturbridge Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $218,000

Buyer: Richard G. Johnson

Seller: James R. Zehelski

Date: 12/30/20

HOLYOKE

94 Beacon Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Thomas Dejesus

Seller: Ileana M. Cruz

Date: 12/30/20

4 Blaine Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $194,000

Buyer: Zuleica Ramirez-Rivera

Seller: McHugh, John E. Jr, (Estate)

Date: 12/31/20

392 Cherry St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $229,900

Buyer: Rahiza Gallardo-Vazquez

Seller: James F. Murphy

Date: 01/05/21

372-374 Linden St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Heriberto Fontanez

Seller: Carmen L. Salgado-Gerena

Date: 12/29/20

210 Lower Westfield Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $319,900

Buyer: William Matte

Seller: Arlene Duncan

Date: 12/30/20

109 Lyman St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Enamel Properties LLC

Seller: Makajo Realty LLC

Date: 01/08/21

180 Michigan Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Paola Ferrario

Seller: Marie A. Hunter

Date: 12/28/20

Old Jarvis Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Kestrel Land TR

Seller: Anniversary Hill Development LLC

Date: 12/29/20

Overlook Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Kestrel Land TR

Seller: Anniversary Hill Development LLC

Date: 12/29/20

288-290 Pleasant St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Francheska Rosario

Seller: Justin Beyer

Date: 01/05/21

340 Pleasant St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $202,500

Buyer: Sokunthea Som

Seller: Daniel A. Warner

Date: 01/05/21

123 Sheehan Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Audrey L. Weston

Seller: Timothy M. Brassil

Date: 12/30/20

24 Thomas Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Yael Petretti

Seller: Richard R. Filley

Date: 12/30/20

23-25 Washington Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $244,000

Buyer: Mary J. Seid

Seller: Avraham A. Harris

Date: 01/05/21

469 Westfield Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Regina F. Sanders

Seller: Tkacz, Martin M., (Estate)

Date: 01/04/21

LONGMEADOW

69 Chiswick St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $326,000

Buyer: Maksymilian Nowak

Seller: Timothy Giguere

Date: 12/31/20

68 Crestview Circle

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $346,400

Buyer: Lakshmi Sathianathan

Seller: Vijaya R. Lakamraju

Date: 12/29/20

25 Dover Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Travis H. Lynch

Seller: Robert Heap

Date: 12/29/20

147 Laurel St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $247,000

Buyer: Mary E. Vahadji

Seller: Mary M. Brunton

Date: 12/30/20

133 Longmeadow St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $469,000

Buyer: James Sanchez

Seller: Hedge Hog Industries

Date: 01/07/21

153 Viscount Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $403,000

Buyer: Daniel Zwirko

Seller: Paul F. Schneider

Date: 12/31/20

LUDLOW

81 Atlantic St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $302,500

Buyer: Marissa Z. DosSantos

Seller: Richard T. Santos

Date: 12/29/20

32 Focosi Lane

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $449,900

Buyer: Kevin A. Quiterio

Seller: Dedan M. Karanja

Date: 12/29/20

268 Howard St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $191,000

Buyer: Intha Lepkham

Seller: Bruno G. Varandas

Date: 12/30/20

116 John St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Jennifer Sullivan

Seller: Joseph Lafleur

Date: 12/30/20

24 John St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $236,000

Buyer: Kim A. Wills

Seller: Bryan Mahoney

Date: 12/24/20

51 Libby St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $226,000

Buyer: 65 West LLC

Seller: Patrick M. Winslow

Date: 12/24/20

162 Lockland Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Daven M. Winiewski

Seller: Horacio Salvador

Date: 12/30/20

45 Park Place

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $208,000

Buyer: Adam W. Eriksen

Seller: Saudade R. Fonseca

Date: 12/29/20

16 Pine St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Liliana Azevedo

Seller: Augusto G. Crespo

Date: 12/24/20

47 Pondview Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Cody Jaramillo

Seller: Samuel Shaw

Date: 12/31/20

719 West St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $449,900

Buyer: Richard T. Santos

Seller: Daniil Gerasimchuk

Date: 12/29/20

12 Wenonah Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $219,000

Buyer: Michael S. McCray

Seller: Edwin Cintron

Date: 01/08/21

MONSON

33 Upper Palmer Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $297,500

Buyer: Lester White

Seller: Deborah Winchester

Date: 01/05/21

PALMER

142 3 Rivers Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $347,500

Buyer: Jason Ahlman

Seller: Christopher P. Katopis

Date: 12/31/20

98 Beech St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: Casper Hacker RT

Seller: Maureen A. Casper

Date: 12/31/20

104 Breckenridge St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $267,500

Buyer: Victoria C. Snyder

Seller: Scott Croteau

Date: 01/04/21

1180 Calkins Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Brittany A. Cormier

Seller: Dimitri A. Bryant

Date: 01/06/21

19 Converse St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Thrive Properties LLC

Seller: Daniel C. McManus

Date: 12/30/20

34 Glenn St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Kaitlyn M. Cormier

Seller: Eric D. Abreu

Date: 01/04/21

30 Harvey St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $332,000

Buyer: Joshua E. Dinelle

Seller: Joshua E. Dinelle

Date: 12/29/20

4125 High St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Andrew R. Thompson

Seller: Warren R. Thompson

Date: 12/30/20

SOUTHWICK

95 Congamond Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $208,500

Buyer: Hannah E. Wyman

Seller: Kimberly J. Bombard

Date: 12/30/20

25 Eagle St.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Crystal A. Pilecki

Seller: Shawn M. Rutola

Date: 12/29/20

152 Feeding Hills Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $246,000

Buyer: Christopher M. Thomas

Seller: John S. Arnold

Date: 01/06/21

44 Fernwood Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $171,600

Buyer: Miroslav Tkach

Seller: US Bank

Date: 12/30/20

22 Grove St.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $484,500

Buyer: Richard P. Beaulieu

Seller: Drew W. Seibert

Date: 01/08/21

6 Logie Lane

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Tyler M. Buscemi

Seller: John J. Meares

Date: 12/30/20

181 South Longyard Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $252,000

Buyer: Gabriella F. Benea

Seller: Christopher L. Belinda

Date: 12/30/20

7 Tree Top Lane

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Jaydub LLC

Seller: Dorothy A. Lobik

Date: 01/05/21

SPRINGFIELD

15 Albee St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Angel L. Velazquez

Seller: Daniel McNeill

Date: 01/06/21

54 Alden St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Victor M. Jimenez-Aponte

Seller: Alexander Mora

Date: 12/30/20

1051 Allen St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Tashyana Lowe-Chin

Seller: Lucas Lora

Date: 01/08/21

30 Arden St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Joshua J. Dobiecki

Seller: Patrick Moran

Date: 12/31/20

49 Arden St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $171,000

Buyer: William C. Rollins

Seller: Catherine S. Fryzel

Date: 12/31/20

45 Avon Place

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Alyssa M. Coletti

Seller: Kay E. Lessard

Date: 12/28/20

92-94 Beaumont St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $292,000

Buyer: Michael Stewart

Seller: MDDO LLC

Date: 12/24/20

14 Berkeley St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Raisa Dimoglo

Seller: Joshua R. Gasper

Date: 12/29/20

68 Bernard St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Michelle Acevedo-Maymi

Seller: Roger A. Tetreault

Date: 01/08/21

116 Birchland Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $277,000

Buyer: Elisenda Santiago-Lopez

Seller: TL Bretta Realty LLC

Date: 01/08/21

31 Bloomfield St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $225,882

Buyer: Posiadlosc LLC

Seller: Hampden Homebuyers LLC

Date: 01/06/21

305 Breckwood Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $152,000

Buyer: 305 Breckwood Blvd. LLC

Seller: Theodore J. Jez

Date: 12/30/20

71-73 Bristol St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Amy Taranto

Seller: Manirakiza Jamari

Date: 12/30/20

120 Canterbury Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $186,000

Buyer: Joi-Faith Torres

Seller: Stephen Delusa

Date: 12/30/20

166 Canterbury Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Matthew C. Schneider

Seller: Moltenbrey Builders LLC

Date: 01/06/21

225 Carando Dr.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $2,564,000

Buyer: Greenfield Development LLC

Seller: East Springfield Industrial

Date: 01/04/21

1542-1548 Carew St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $259,900

Buyer: Wahid Uddin

Seller: Shaw, William D., (Estate)

Date: 12/24/20

671 Carew St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $214,900

Buyer: Alexi Colon

Seller: Surtan Realty LLP

Date: 12/30/20

48 Champlain Ave.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Ryan John

Seller: Philip J. Ozzone

Date: 01/07/21

672 Chestnut St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Alex O. Abutu

Seller: Couture Partners

Date: 01/06/21

11 Cheyenne Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Juan G. Perez

Seller: Luz Acevedo

Date: 12/24/20

33 Chilson St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Mark Netherton

Seller: James Zaiken

Date: 12/28/20

58 Chilson St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Brent Dobbins

Seller: Jeremy Slater

Date: 12/29/20

128-130 Commonwealth Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $365,800

Buyer: AJ & Sons Properties LLP

Seller: HSB Investments LLC

Date: 12/30/20

96 Crestmont St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Xaver A. Sierra

Seller: Jerica Acevedo

Date: 01/08/21

194 Denver St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $210,500

Buyer: Catherine Cruz

Seller: Thong T. Vo

Date: 01/04/21

192-194 Dickinson St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $139,000

Buyer: Yellowbrick Property LLC

Seller: Ruby Realty LLC

Date: 12/29/20

76-78 Dwight Road

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Junior Solano

Seller: Stuart B. Sibley

Date: 12/24/20

1571 Dwight St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: TKJM LLC

Seller: George B. Witman

Date: 12/29/20

179 East St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $214,000

Buyer: Diedre Garcia

Seller: Marissa Z. DosSantos

Date: 12/28/20

95 Eddy St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $134,932

Buyer: CIG 4 LLC

Seller: Darrell L. Smith

Date: 12/31/20

115 Edendale St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $187,000

Buyer: Christopher Fitzpatrick

Seller: B. C. Lindsey-Chamberlain

Date: 12/30/20

152 Ferncliff Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Kaitlin M. Sheehan

Seller: Ashley M. Dematos

Date: 12/31/20

71 Elaine Circle

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $336,800

Buyer: Claribel Parra

Seller: Grahams Construction Inc.

Date: 01/08/21

52-54 Everett St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Vanessa Colon

Seller: David W. Lewis

Date: 01/08/21

98 Florence St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Andrew Tsang

Seller: Lifang Luo-Cayode

Date: 01/08/21

131 Gardens Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Katherine Valente

Seller: Alexa Acosta

Date: 01/04/21

71 Glenmore St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Vanessa I. Feliciano

Seller: Timothy A. Reilly

Date: 12/31/20

67-69 Granby St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $299,000

Buyer: Juan M. Cortes-Ramos

Seller: Christine Porcello

Date: 12/29/20

32 Greenleaf St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Brianna Henriquez

Seller: Nelson H. Wells

Date: 12/28/20

15 Gresham St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $257,500

Buyer: Peter Cavette

Seller: Lewen Cotte

Date: 01/08/21

173-177 Hancock St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $171,000

Buyer: Property Advantage Inc.

Seller: Pasquale A. Romeo

Date: 12/31/20

19 Harbour Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Kaitlyn Kibler

Seller: Springhouse Properties LLC

Date: 01/08/21

20 Harbour Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $203,000

Buyer: Kevin Covington

Seller: Mark Netherton

Date: 12/28/20

184 Harkness Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $185,650

Buyer: Kandice N. Daniels

Seller: Steven N. Rivard

Date: 01/08/21

167 Hartford Ter.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $222,500

Buyer: James A. Nai

Seller: George E. Cartier

Date: 12/30/20

78 Homestead Ave.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Yaimar Lopez-DeJesus

Seller: Christian Wiernasz

Date: 01/07/21

126 Homestead Ave.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Ryan Alvarado

Seller: Arminda Auger

Date: 01/08/21

218 Island Pond Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $248,000

Buyer: Joanne Fuentes

Seller: Virginia Makis

Date: 12/30/20

146 Jasper St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Karen Griffin-Eberhart

Seller: Kendra Braxton

Date: 12/31/20

34-36 Jenness St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $206,000

Buyer: Wilfredo Gonzalez-Rivera

Seller: Michelle Wilson

Date: 12/28/20

105 Joan St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Bank New York Mellon

Seller: Heather Wildes

Date: 12/29/20

64 Jordan St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $302,000

Buyer: Miguel A. Cordero-Cales

Seller: Juan A. Espinosa

Date: 12/30/20

19 Kingston St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $219,000

Buyer: Ana M. Rosa

Seller: Lance C. Koske

Date: 12/30/20

125 Laconia St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $322,000

Buyer: Singaravelu Jagadeesan

Seller: TL Bretta Realty LLC

Date: 12/29/20

20 Langdon St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Maria Ruiz-Gonzalez

Seller: Patricia S. Reilly

Date: 01/05/21

65 Leyfred Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Amy E. Taranto

Seller: Nina M. Sartori-Ng

Date: 12/30/20

92 Lloyd Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Rudy Oferrall-Rivera

Seller: FNMA

Date: 12/29/20

74 Lyndale St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $178,000

Buyer: Quang Do

Seller: Cynthia N. Ortiz

Date: 12/29/20

415 Maple St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Mary A. Quigley

Seller: Flaherty, Patricia A., (Estate)

Date: 12/31/20

48 Marmon St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: John P. Ochoa

Seller: Matthew W. Gladu

Date: 12/30/20

54 Melba St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $224,900

Buyer: Victor T. Wilson

Seller: Desiree S. Spencer

Date: 12/28/20

118 Merrimac Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Vicente Rivera

Seller: Ontour Properties Inc.

Date: 12/31/20

21 Michigan St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $146,500

Buyer: Olivia Roberts

Seller: Yolonda Pearson

Date: 12/30/20

175 Mill St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Paul Murphy

Seller: Icarian RE Advisors LLC

Date: 01/08/21

45 Montrose St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Eduardo Reyes-Rivera

Seller: Appreneata Navarro

Date: 01/04/21

133-135 Moxon St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Jakisha L. Pinnock

Seller: Debra A. Cameron

Date: 12/31/20

161 Newton Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $248,500

Buyer: Joseph A. Armida

Seller: Joshua F. Scott

Date: 12/30/20

205 Norfolk St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Adriana S. Lane

Seller: Eric C. Eldred

Date: 01/06/21

136 Nursery St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: 401 Liberty Street LLC

Seller: Stafford Street Group LLC

Date: 01/06/21

162-164 Oak Grove Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $258,000

Buyer: Genaro Rodriguez

Seller: Matadormus LLC

Date: 01/08/21

1233 Page Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $208,000

Buyer: Dylan T. Malley

Seller: Yvette Cartagena

Date: 01/04/21

81-83 Palmer Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Lena Phommatham

Seller: Ann Grace

Date: 01/07/21

391-393 Parker St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Lourdes Buckhannon

Seller: David A. Morais

Date: 01/04/21

1731 Parker St.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Carmen I. Gutierrez

Seller: TL Bretta Realty LLC

Date: 12/31/20

182 Pasco Road

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Angel G. Rivas

Seller: Betsy A. Robinson

Date: 01/04/21

74 Penrose St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $154,000

Buyer: Orlando Serrano

Seller: Lisa E. Cousineau

Date: 12/31/20

19 Perkins St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Luis Martinez

Seller: Terry O. Paine

Date: 12/31/20

51 Pheland St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Joshua Rios

Seller: 11 RRE LLC

Date: 01/04/21

78 Phoenix Ter.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Luz M. Pereira-Torres

Seller: Ana M. Rosa

Date: 12/30/20

247 Pine St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $154,000

Buyer: Abigail Ragland

Seller: Pamela J. Hausser

Date: 12/31/20

524-526 Plainfield St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Emily M. Lamica

Seller: HP Rum LLC

Date: 12/31/20

162-164 Prospect St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $269,000

Buyer: Eleazar Ortiz-Torres

Seller: Ana I. Serrano

Date: 12/31/20

814 Roosevelt Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Eulah Turner

Seller: William L. Collins

Date: 12/30/20

135 Rosewell St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Devin Cameron

Seller: Rashad A. Collins

Date: 12/31/20

236 Rosewell St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Carlos H. Lemus

Seller: Sandra L. Kenyon

Date: 01/08/21

47 Shawmut St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Thaddeus Weaver

Seller: Jose Torres

Date: 01/07/21

23-25 Slater Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Jocelyn E. Rodriguez

Seller: USA HUD

Date: 12/29/20

70-72 Sorrento St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $365,800

Buyer: AJ & Sons Properties LLP

Seller: HSB Investments LLC

Date: 12/30/20

240 Spikenard Circle

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Jeffrey E. Szlosek

Seller: Fred R. Aramony

Date: 12/30/20

165 Stafford St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: 401 Liberty Street LLC

Seller: Stafford Street Group LLC

Date: 01/06/21

15 Sunapee St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $201,000

Buyer: Andrew S. Ethier

Seller: Thomas M. Rachele

Date: 12/29/20

110 Talbot Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $224,900

Buyer: Michelle A. Wilson-Ortas

Seller: Anthony J. Danos

Date: 12/29/20

115 Temby St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Sarmad J. Al Hakeem

Seller: Russell Cable

Date: 01/08/21

35 Texel Dr.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $237,000

Buyer: Chardem Sashagay-Taylor

Seller: Donna Cota

Date: 12/30/20

40 Timothy Circle

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Anthony R. Fernandes

Seller: Mario Nascimento

Date: 12/30/20

47 Van Buren Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Heriberto Rivera

Seller: Riccardo Albano

Date: 12/31/20

Waldorf St.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Alvinelis C. Velazquez

Seller: Fumi Realty Inc.

Date: 01/08/21

15 Washington St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Sonya M. Fernandes

Seller: Alice G. Poirier

Date: 01/06/21

87 Weaver Road

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Elisana R. Deleon-Arias

Seller: Jeffrey B. Carpenter

Date: 01/05/21

144-146 Westford Circle

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $298,200

Buyer: Othniel Agabert-Davey

Seller: Shirley Lowe

Date: 12/31/20

187 White St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $224,000

Buyer: William A. Vasquez

Seller: Rosa M. Crespo

Date: 01/06/21

159 Whittum Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Latona Boyd

Seller: Carol A. Orszak

Date: 12/31/20

243-245 Wilbraham Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Home Equity Assets Realty

Seller: Home Equity Assets Realty

Date: 01/06/21

11 Willard Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $670,000

Buyer: TKJM LLC

Seller: George B. Witman

Date: 12/30/20

70-72 Windemere St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Regina R. McGregor

Seller: Rose Owen

Date: 01/08/21

TOLLAND

306 Rivers Road

Tolland, MA 01034

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Casey Ledger

Seller: Ralph M. Ledger

Date: 12/28/20

WALES

19 Shore Dr.

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Shore Drive RT

Seller: Leveillee, John C., (Estate)

Date: 01/05/21

WEST SPRINGFIELD

18 Alderbrook Lane

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Patrick J. Kelly

Seller: Faith A. Nekitopoulos

Date: 12/30/20

27-29 Allen St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Jose R. Guerra-Soto

Seller: Carlos A. Alba

Date: 01/06/21

1209 Amostown Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: William L. Collins

Seller: William B. Goodwin

Date: 12/30/20

158 Bosworth St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Nicholas C. Bartlett

Seller: Brianna L. Henriquez

Date: 12/28/20

461 Dewey St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Mary A. Pastore

Seller: Peter Donner

Date: 12/28/20

25 Dion St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: James Corigliano

Seller: Asinas, Emanuel G., (Estate)

Date: 12/31/20

60 Druids Lane

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Kaleigh E. Ingegncri

Seller: Elizabeth A. Marshall

Date: 12/29/20

85 Falmouth Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $349,900

Buyer: Nicole M. Megazzini

Seller: Todd P. Simon

Date: 12/28/20

94 Laurel Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Antonio V. Bastos

Seller: Brian Doyle

Date: 12/24/20

110 Monastery Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $11,950,000

Buyer: PC Monastery LLC

Seller: 110 Monastery Assocs. LP

Date: 01/06/21

235 Ohio Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Alexander Alvarado

Seller: Mary A. Pastore

Date: 12/28/20

1219 Piper Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $232,000

Buyer: Michelle L. Torres

Seller: Harry Melendez

Date: 12/30/20

352 Prospect Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Johanna E. Sweet

Seller: Dawn M. Gahran

Date: 01/06/21

10 Saint Andrews Way #10

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $339,900

Buyer: Christopher G. Sakellis

Seller: Country Club Partners LLC

Date: 01/07/21

7 Squassick Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Jacqueline S. Tellier

Seller: Theodore R. Schwamb

Date: 12/29/20

195 Union St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Dream Realty Group LLC

Seller: Trindade R. Agostinho

Date: 12/30/20

58 West School St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Charles M. Maranga

Seller: Alex O. Obutu

Date: 01/06/21

1967 Westfield St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $935,000

Buyer: Stoneridge Realty LLC

Seller: Mark D. Olson

Date: 12/29/20

162 Wolcott Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $251,900

Buyer: Juliet A. Zucchi

Seller: Cynthia A. Henriquez

Date: 12/29/20

WESTFIELD

5 Barbara St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $264,000

Buyer: Andtii Seryi

Seller: Donna N. Sesti

Date: 12/30/20

112 City View Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Gabriel Monjaras

Seller: Tok Chang

Date: 01/08/21

11 Clark St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $249,900

Buyer: Zephlin Luna

Seller: Kenneth B. Beagle

Date: 12/29/20

30 Day Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $202,800

Buyer: Naldrett Hartdegen

Seller: Cynthia P. Hartdegen

Date: 12/30/20

160 Elm St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Dong Han

Seller: Mary J. Boscher

Date: 12/30/20

11 Gold St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Nicholas Turnberg

Seller: Elizabeth A. Bernaquer

Date: 01/05/21

237 Granville Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $218,000

Buyer: Gene P. Bressette

Seller: Linda J. Doiron

Date: 01/04/21

25 Holyoke Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Donna E. West

Seller: Bridget A. Barber

Date: 01/08/21

30 Llewellyn Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: David Gaw

Seller: Michael J. Snyder

Date: 12/24/20

143 Llewellyn Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Svetlana Ryabchukova

Seller: Martin Zelazko

Date: 12/31/20

64 Servistar Industrial Way

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $1,750,000

Buyer: Seal-Ryt Corp

Seller: Chernan LLC

Date: 12/31/20

Turnpike Industrial Road #1

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: DMA Associates LLC

Seller: Westfield Gas & Electric

Date: 01/06/21

WILBRAHAM

80 3 Rivers Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $279,900

Buyer: Philip J. Ozzone

Seller: Sergio Dias

Date: 01/07/21

5 Blueberry Hill Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $399,900

Buyer: Keith Bartle

Seller: Michael P. Mailhott

Date: 12/31/20

3092 Boston Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Brandon M. Hill

Seller: Scott Foulis

Date: 12/30/20

18-20 Cottage Ave.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $980,000

Buyer: JJM Astor SPV LLC

Seller: Stockhouse 122 Realty LLC

Date: 01/04/21

5 Edward St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Caitlyn D. Kelleher

Seller: Keith M. Bartle

Date: 12/29/20

207 Main St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $253,000

Buyer: Hazel Zebian

Seller: Mary L. Assad

Date: 01/08/21

233 Main St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Cheryl A. Stanco

Seller: Custom Home Development Group LLC

Date: 12/31/20

1 Northwood Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $357,000

Buyer: Rachel Bahal

Seller: Cheryl A. Stanco

Date: 12/31/20

6 Rice Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Taylor Robitaille

Seller: Janet A. Wise

Date: 12/29/20

576 Ridge Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Laura Haapanen

Seller: Eugenia T. Pikul

Date: 01/06/21

19 Victoria Lane

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: Robert J. Stephen

Seller: Kenneth N. Levesque

Date: 12/30/20

1 Webster Lane

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $615,000

Buyer: Atron A. Gentry

Seller: Thomas E. Loper

Date: 12/28/20

6 Wilbraview Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Peter J. Badini

Seller: Shane T. Waltsak

Date: 01/08/21

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

1185 Bay Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $377,000

Buyer: M. S. & Bingqing Lu LT

Seller: John B. Gulbrandsen

Date: 12/31/20

119 Blue Hills Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Dan Wang

Seller: Yonggui Su

Date: 12/30/20

100 Cowls Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Aunt Charlottes Frozen

Seller: 100 Cowls Road LLC

Date: 12/30/20

19 Farview Way

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $453,000

Buyer: Dan Wang

Seller: Wilfrido Delsalto

Date: 01/08/21

348 Northampton Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $1,225,000

Buyer: Udrive South LLC

Seller: Janyce H. Wziontka

Date: 12/30/20

338 Pine St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Lawrence D. Hansen

Seller: Joel M. Greenbaum

Date: 12/28/20

Snell St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $1,225,000

Buyer: Udrive South LLC

Seller: Janyce H. Wziontka

Date: 12/30/20

35 Trillium Way

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $585,000

Buyer: Sven P. Birkerts

Seller: Joseph R. Vreedenburgh

Date: 12/30/20

BELCHERTOWN

884 Federal St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Andrew Reid

Seller: Agnes C. Ting

Date: 12/28/20

229 Jabish St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $247,000

Buyer: Carol A. Flood

Seller: Cheryl A. Lofland

Date: 12/29/20

11 Laurel Ridge Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $530,000

Buyer: Robert Hanlon

Seller: Julie A. Ayres

Date: 12/31/20

43 Meadow Pond Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $518,450

Buyer: Eric R. Devine

Seller: Lafleur & Son Inc.

Date: 01/05/21

396 Michael Sears Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $353,600

Buyer: Justin H. Satkowski

Seller: Christopher A. Rivers

Date: 12/29/20

16 Old Sawmill Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $465,000

Buyer: David Lawless

Seller: Joseph E. Conroy

Date: 12/28/20

495 South St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $366,000

Buyer: Shelagh L. Pearson

Seller: Edward J. Hosmer

Date: 01/07/21

EASTHAMPTON

188 East St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Joshua M. Gajda

Seller: Cecelia Malinowski FT

Date: 01/08/21

219 East St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $299,000

Buyer: Lauren A. Soucey

Seller: F&H Property Funding TR

Date: 12/30/20

42 Mutter St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $345,188

Buyer: Emily Haak-Frendscho

Seller: CTNA Construction LLC

Date: 12/28/20

87 Park Hill Road

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Park Hl Orchard Holding LLP

Seller: Susan J. Guertin

Date: 01/05/21

145 Pleasant St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $337,000

Buyer: Marquis Nunley

Seller: Scott M. Tundermann

Date: 12/24/20

GRANBY

670 Amherst Road

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $559,000

Buyer: Nancy Godbout

Seller: Patricia G. Callahan

Date: 01/05/21

284-R E. State St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $469,000

Buyer: Emily Sorbi

Seller: Frank Bogdanovich

Date: 12/30/20

151 Taylor St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: JJB Builders Corp

Seller: Scott Family Prop LLC

Date: 12/29/20

1 Trout Lily Lane

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $560,000

Buyer: David M. Cordeiro

Seller: Ronald A. Gnatek

Date: 12/30/20

HADLEY

42 Mount Warner Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Benjamin M. Snyder

Seller: Wendy R. Pearson

Date: 12/28/20

397 Russell St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $1,600,000

Buyer: Gary J. Camardo RET

Seller: Focus Realty Group LLC

Date: 12/31/20

HATFIELD

North Hatfield Road

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Gregory J. Noyes

Seller: Mieke LLC

Date: 12/31/20

HUNTINGTON

6 Laurel Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $182,000

Buyer: Janelle M. Welton

Seller: Angelika Kochapski

Date: 12/30/20

NORTHAMPTON

354 Elm St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $455,000

Buyer: Southern New England Conference Assoc.

Seller: Roman Cath Bishop Of Springfield

Date: 12/30/20

65 Emerson Way

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Wright Builders Inc.

Seller: Emerson Way LLC

Date: 01/08/21

837 Florence Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $667,500

Buyer: Ralph H. Litwin

Seller: Demetropoulos, Roger, (Estate)

Date: 01/04/21

39 Lyman Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $725,000

Buyer: Alan J. Greenhalgh

Seller: White Wing LLC

Date: 01/08/21

881 North King St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Lankleine Realty LLC

Seller: Philip E. Dowling

Date: 01/06/21

884 Ryan Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $259,900

Buyer: Guy F. McCracken

Seller: Henry L. Kabat

Date: 12/24/20

971 Ryan Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $309,000

Buyer: Seth Wilpan

Seller: Dutch L. Cosmian

Date: 01/04/21

PELHAM

212 Amherst Road

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Mukunda Feldman

Seller: Roberts, Susan B., (Estate)

Date: 12/31/20

SOUTH HADLEY

31 Chestnut Hill Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Ryan Loughrey

Seller: Irene Fitzgibbons

Date: 01/05/21

40 Fairview St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Marisa Murray

Seller: Donna M. Shea

Date: 12/30/20

17 Highland Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $229,900

Buyer: Edward A. Leonard

Seller: Peloquin Jeanne M., (Estate)

Date: 01/08/21

34 Hildreth Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Deborah Archambault

Seller: Skrok, Casimir J., (Estate)

Date: 12/29/20

26 Joffre Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $439,900

Buyer: 26 Joffre Avenue RET

Seller: Edward J. Lavallee

Date: 01/07/21

5 Lexington Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $189,998

Buyer: Kyle R. Brunault

Seller: Kyle R. Brunault

Date: 12/31/20

10 Prospect St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Coralia Melendez

Seller: Charles T. Koske

Date: 12/29/20

22 Saybrook Circle

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Leslie R. Foster

Seller: Matthew F. McArdle

Date: 12/28/20

SOUTHAMPTON

170 Pomeroy Meadow Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Nicholas Cyr

Seller: Leakhena Som

Date: 12/30/20

WARE

11 Beaver Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Raymond J. Mackenzie

Seller: Randy L. Humphries

Date: 12/31/20

28-30 North St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $1,025,000

Buyer: CV Ware Opportunity Zone

Seller: Vision Investment Rental Prop.

Date: 12/30/20

38 North St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $1,025,000

Buyer: CV Ware Opportunity Zone

Seller: Vision Inv Rental Prop

Date: 12/30/20

75 Old Belchertown Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Wesley J. Leblanc

Seller: Wendell R. Pipkin

Date: 12/31/20

333 Palmer Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $161,000

Buyer: Stephen Fellers

Seller: Helen G. Bowen

Date: 01/08/21

27 Parker St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $1,025,000

Buyer: CV Ware Opportunity Zone

Seller: Vision Investment Rental Prop.

Date: 12/30/20

164 Upper Church St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Daniel D. Osborn

Seller: Tamara A. Audette

Date: 01/07/21

23 Walnut St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Megan Pascale

Seller: Betsy A. Pascale

Date: 12/30/20

34 Warebrook Village

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $127,000

Buyer: Angelia M. White

Seller: Kenneth E. Fortin

Date: 12/30/20

139 West St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $2,125,000

Buyer: Alexandria T. LLC

Seller: Net Acquisitions LLC

Date: 01/05/21

WESTHAMPTON

271 Northwest Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $302,000

Buyer: Sarah T. Rosehill

Seller: Conz, James A., (Estate)

Date: 01/05/21

18 South Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Leah Stanton

Seller: Deborah J. Burkhalter

Date: 12/31/20

WILLIAMSBURG

58 Nash Hill Road

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $665,000

Buyer: Tariq F. Abu-Jaber

Seller: Cathy H. Reid

Date: 01/05/21

WORTHINGTON

967 Huntington Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Jonathan W. Servello

Seller: Susan E. Paulovich

Date: 01/08/21