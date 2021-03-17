Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Anderson, Coralee
113 Andrews St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/13/2021
Benoit, William
McIntire-Benoit, Monica
a/k/a Lenz, Monica
140 Union St., Apt. 3
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/31/2021
Frederick, Robert
90 Highland Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/01/2021
Helms, Laura Dianne
a/k/a Radebaugh, Laura D.
191 Franklin St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/04/2021
Longs, Isaiah A.
72 Page Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/15/2021
Marcano, Gloria I.
156 Leyfred Ter.
Springfield, MA 01104|
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/08/2021
Ouellette, Yvette
a/k/a Duval, Yvette
a/k/a Hitchcock, Yvette Duval
a/k/a Nichols, Yvette
1449 County Road
Great Barrington, MA 01230
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/01/2021
Pelkey, Donald R.
24 Western Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/13/2021
Rapier, Mary Annette
43 Devens St., Apt. A
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/03/2021
Rosa, Luis F.
258 Pendleton Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/31/2021
Terrero, Ana F.
672 Alden St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/02/2021
Unterberger, Kevin M.
247 Onota St.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/01/2021
Wontota, Richmond B.
13 Kendall St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/02/2021