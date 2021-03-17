Top Banner

Bankruptcies

Bankruptcies

By 137

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Anderson, Coralee
113 Andrews St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/13/2021

Benoit, William
McIntire-Benoit, Monica
a/k/a Lenz, Monica
140 Union St., Apt. 3
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/31/2021

Frederick, Robert
90 Highland Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/01/2021

Helms, Laura Dianne
a/k/a Radebaugh, Laura D.
191 Franklin St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/04/2021

Longs, Isaiah A.
72 Page Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/15/2021
Marcano, Gloria I.
156 Leyfred Ter.
Springfield, MA 01104|
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/08/2021

Ouellette, Yvette
a/k/a Duval, Yvette
a/k/a Hitchcock, Yvette Duval
a/k/a Nichols, Yvette
1449 County Road
Great Barrington, MA 01230
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/01/2021

Pelkey, Donald R.
24 Western Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/13/2021

Rapier, Mary Annette
43 Devens St., Apt. A
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/03/2021

Rosa, Luis F.
258 Pendleton Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/31/2021

Terrero, Ana F.
672 Alden St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/02/2021

Unterberger, Kevin M.
247 Onota St.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/01/2021

Wontota, Richmond B.
13 Kendall St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/02/2021

