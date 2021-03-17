Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of February 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
DEERFIELD
Apothecary Inc.
4A Sugarloaf St.
Danielle Sullivan-Beck, Jaime Young
The Griffin Family Farm
225 Upper Road
Danielle Griffin, Robert Griffin
South Deerfield Veterinary Clinic
112 River Road
Samantha Clay
HADLEY
Famous Footwear #2388
335 Russell St.
Famous Footwear
Northern Creek Farm
54 Chmura Road
Elizabeth Pelis
Riverbend Animal Hospital
43 Russell St.
RB Riverbend AH, LLC
Valley Inn for Pets
320 Russell St.
Vetcor of Hadley, LLC
Valley Veterinary Hospital
320 Russell St.
Vetcor of Hadley, LLC
SOUTHWICK
Bitcoin Depot
587 College Highway
Lux Vending, LLC
Calabrese Farms, LLC
249 Feeding Hills Road
Thomas Calabrese
Delia’s Hair Studio
627 College Highway
Delia Bromley
Moon Snail Creations and Engraving, LLC
11 Great Brook Dr.
Erica Heng
WESTFIELD
Bill’s Repair Service Inc.
530 Pochassic Road
Bill’s Repair Service Inc.
D. Rossi Custom Pallet Service
264 Lockhouse Road
David Dolan
Ergonomic Collaboration Group
207 Munger Hill Road
Patrick Carley
Gabe’s 252
252 Elm St.
Krause, LLC
It Takes 2 Bakery
31 Elm St.
It Takes 2 Bakery
Jasmeine Moonsong
598 Granville Road
Brandy Latshaw
Just Like Home Daycare
26 Kellogg St.
Helena Drozaliev
MG Construction
19 Forest Ave.
Matthew Gavrilov
Quality View
344 Prospect St. Ext.
Noah Rivera
Santiago Family Restaurant
34 Franklin St.
I. Santiago
Tin Bridge Brewing Co.
487 East Main St.
Tin Bridge Brewing Co.
The Whip
287 North Elm St.
Whip City Patriot Inc.
YFC Construction
19 Forest Ave.
Y.M.D. Gavrilov
Yola’s Caring Touch Massage
10C Union Ave.
Jolanta Abramczyk
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Damoonweb
768 Main St.
Faruba Nujaeub
Dynamic Dock & Door Inc.
64 Lowell St.
Bret Leveillee
Expert Car Rental
1800 Riverdale St.
James Balise
Gen X Records
27 Squassick Road
Thomas Poulin
Great Clips
343 Memorial Ave.
Catie Laraway
The Pawsitive Look
865 Memorial Dr.
Doris Ruiz
Tip Top Nails
239 Memorial Ave.
Hoa Chi Thach
Toe-to-Toe Dance Center
1419 Westfield St.
Cherie Hodgdon
Welch Government & Public Relations
270 Christopher Ter.
James Welch