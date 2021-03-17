Top Banner

DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

By 100

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of February 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

Apothecary Inc.
4A Sugarloaf St.
Danielle Sullivan-Beck, Jaime Young

The Griffin Family Farm
225 Upper Road
Danielle Griffin, Robert Griffin

South Deerfield Veterinary Clinic
112 River Road
Samantha Clay

HADLEY

Famous Footwear #2388
335 Russell St.
Famous Footwear

Northern Creek Farm
54 Chmura Road
Elizabeth Pelis

Riverbend Animal Hospital
43 Russell St.
RB Riverbend AH, LLC

Valley Inn for Pets
320 Russell St.
Vetcor of Hadley, LLC

Valley Veterinary Hospital
320 Russell St.
Vetcor of Hadley, LLC

SOUTHWICK

Bitcoin Depot
587 College Highway
Lux Vending, LLC

Calabrese Farms, LLC
249 Feeding Hills Road
Thomas Calabrese

Delia’s Hair Studio
627 College Highway
Delia Bromley

Moon Snail Creations and Engraving, LLC
11 Great Brook Dr.
Erica Heng

WESTFIELD

Bill’s Repair Service Inc.
530 Pochassic Road
Bill’s Repair Service Inc.

D. Rossi Custom Pallet Service
264 Lockhouse Road
David Dolan

Ergonomic Collaboration Group
207 Munger Hill Road
Patrick Carley

Gabe’s 252
252 Elm St.
Krause, LLC

It Takes 2 Bakery
31 Elm St.
It Takes 2 Bakery

Jasmeine Moonsong
598 Granville Road
Brandy Latshaw

Just Like Home Daycare
26 Kellogg St.
Helena Drozaliev

MG Construction
19 Forest Ave.
Matthew Gavrilov

Quality View
344 Prospect St. Ext.
Noah Rivera

Santiago Family Restaurant
34 Franklin St.
I. Santiago

Tin Bridge Brewing Co.
487 East Main St.
Tin Bridge Brewing Co.

The Whip
287 North Elm St.
Whip City Patriot Inc.

YFC Construction
19 Forest Ave.
Y.M.D. Gavrilov

Yola’s Caring Touch Massage
10C Union Ave.
Jolanta Abramczyk

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Damoonweb
768 Main St.
Faruba Nujaeub

Dynamic Dock & Door Inc.
64 Lowell St.
Bret Leveillee

Expert Car Rental
1800 Riverdale St.
James Balise

Gen X Records
27 Squassick Road
Thomas Poulin

Great Clips
343 Memorial Ave.
Catie Laraway

The Pawsitive Look
865 Memorial Dr.
Doris Ruiz

Tip Top Nails
239 Memorial Ave.
Hoa Chi Thach

Toe-to-Toe Dance Center
1419 Westfield St.
Cherie Hodgdon

Welch Government & Public Relations
270 Christopher Ter.
James Welch

Tags:

Related Posts

Doing Business as Certificates

By

Doing Business As Certificates

By

Doing Business As Certificates

By