Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of February 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

Apothecary Inc.

4A Sugarloaf St.

Danielle Sullivan-Beck, Jaime Young

The Griffin Family Farm

225 Upper Road

Danielle Griffin, Robert Griffin

South Deerfield Veterinary Clinic

112 River Road

Samantha Clay

HADLEY

Famous Footwear #2388

335 Russell St.

Famous Footwear

Northern Creek Farm

54 Chmura Road

Elizabeth Pelis

Riverbend Animal Hospital

43 Russell St.

RB Riverbend AH, LLC

Valley Inn for Pets

320 Russell St.

Vetcor of Hadley, LLC

Valley Veterinary Hospital

320 Russell St.

Vetcor of Hadley, LLC

SOUTHWICK

Bitcoin Depot

587 College Highway

Lux Vending, LLC

Calabrese Farms, LLC

249 Feeding Hills Road

Thomas Calabrese

Delia’s Hair Studio

627 College Highway

Delia Bromley

Moon Snail Creations and Engraving, LLC

11 Great Brook Dr.

Erica Heng

WESTFIELD

Bill’s Repair Service Inc.

530 Pochassic Road

Bill’s Repair Service Inc.

D. Rossi Custom Pallet Service

264 Lockhouse Road

David Dolan

Ergonomic Collaboration Group

207 Munger Hill Road

Patrick Carley

Gabe’s 252

252 Elm St.

Krause, LLC

It Takes 2 Bakery

31 Elm St.

It Takes 2 Bakery

Jasmeine Moonsong

598 Granville Road

Brandy Latshaw

Just Like Home Daycare

26 Kellogg St.

Helena Drozaliev

MG Construction

19 Forest Ave.

Matthew Gavrilov

Quality View

344 Prospect St. Ext.

Noah Rivera

Santiago Family Restaurant

34 Franklin St.

I. Santiago

Tin Bridge Brewing Co.

487 East Main St.

Tin Bridge Brewing Co.

The Whip

287 North Elm St.

Whip City Patriot Inc.

YFC Construction

19 Forest Ave.

Y.M.D. Gavrilov

Yola’s Caring Touch Massage

10C Union Ave.

Jolanta Abramczyk

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Damoonweb

768 Main St.

Faruba Nujaeub

Dynamic Dock & Door Inc.

64 Lowell St.

Bret Leveillee

Expert Car Rental

1800 Riverdale St.

James Balise

Gen X Records

27 Squassick Road

Thomas Poulin

Great Clips

343 Memorial Ave.

Catie Laraway

The Pawsitive Look

865 Memorial Dr.

Doris Ruiz

Tip Top Nails

239 Memorial Ave.

Hoa Chi Thach

Toe-to-Toe Dance Center

1419 Westfield St.

Cherie Hodgdon

Welch Government & Public Relations

270 Christopher Ter.

James Welch