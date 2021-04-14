Bankruptcies

Top Banner

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Aponte, Maria Monserrate
29 Lexington St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/12/2021

Bennett, Tullan V.
955 McKinstry Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/03/2021

Blando, Shannon M.
Goulet, Shannon Marie
74 Fiske Hill Road
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/10/2021

Craig, Robert Lincoln
23 Sumner Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/01/2021

Cysz, John
Verdi,Rina
5 Crescent Lane
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/10/2021

DeMar, Steven J.
129 Pine Ave.
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/08/2021

Denning, Helen M.
2009 Central St.
Three Rivers, MA 01080
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/09/2021

Fillion, Michelle R.
1760 Westover Road, Trailer # 29
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/06/2021

Gagne, Suzanne M.
7 Royce Lane
Wales, MA 01081
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/10/2021

Gaines, Daniel L.
Gaines, Lori-Ann
148 Maple St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/02/2021

Galustov, Tamal K.
26 Ladyslipper Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/11/2021

Hernandez, Nydia J.
191 Shawmut St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/02/2021

Hunter, Robert A.
6 Kidder Court
Northfield, MA 01360
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/11/2021

Majerowski, Thomas
49 Horseshoe Circle
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/12/2021

McGuigan, Sarah A.
39 Morse Ave.
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/09/2021

Moran, Anthony D.
9 Granby Heights
Granby, MA 01033
Chapter: 7
Date: 03//2021

Murphy, David M.
75 White St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 03//2021

Paquin, Lester W.
120 Pleasant St.
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/03/2021

Santa, Maria G.
428 Berkshire Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/11/2021

Santiago, Rose
31 Colrain St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/01/2021

Theriault, Daniel J.
73 Catalpa Ter.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/11/2021

Tyler, Kathleen
75 Garfield Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/12/2021

Valle Lebron, Diana
335 Sunrise Ter.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/02/2021

Walaszek, David R.
36 Irwin St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/12/2021

