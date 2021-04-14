Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Aponte, Maria Monserrate
29 Lexington St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/12/2021
Bennett, Tullan V.
955 McKinstry Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/03/2021
Blando, Shannon M.
Goulet, Shannon Marie
74 Fiske Hill Road
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/10/2021
Craig, Robert Lincoln
23 Sumner Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/01/2021
Cysz, John
Verdi,Rina
5 Crescent Lane
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/10/2021
DeMar, Steven J.
129 Pine Ave.
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/08/2021
Denning, Helen M.
2009 Central St.
Three Rivers, MA 01080
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/09/2021
Fillion, Michelle R.
1760 Westover Road, Trailer # 29
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/06/2021
Gagne, Suzanne M.
7 Royce Lane
Wales, MA 01081
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/10/2021
Gaines, Daniel L.
Gaines, Lori-Ann
148 Maple St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/02/2021
Galustov, Tamal K.
26 Ladyslipper Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/11/2021
Hernandez, Nydia J.
191 Shawmut St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/02/2021
Hunter, Robert A.
6 Kidder Court
Northfield, MA 01360
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/11/2021
Majerowski, Thomas
49 Horseshoe Circle
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/12/2021
McGuigan, Sarah A.
39 Morse Ave.
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/09/2021
Moran, Anthony D.
9 Granby Heights
Granby, MA 01033
Chapter: 7
Date: 03//2021
Murphy, David M.
75 White St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 03//2021
Paquin, Lester W.
120 Pleasant St.
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/03/2021
Santa, Maria G.
428 Berkshire Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/11/2021
Santiago, Rose
31 Colrain St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/01/2021
Theriault, Daniel J.
73 Catalpa Ter.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/11/2021
Tyler, Kathleen
75 Garfield Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/12/2021
Valle Lebron, Diana
335 Sunrise Ter.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/02/2021
Walaszek, David R.
36 Irwin St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/12/2021