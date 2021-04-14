The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

CHICOPEE

Lee’s Taekwondo at Springfield Inc., 82 Main St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Suhyun Lee, 109C Mill St. Springfield, MA 01108. Taekwondo martial arts studio.

EASTHAMPTON

Lamar Audio Inc., 191 Northampton St., Suite 1448, Easthampton, MA 01027. Anthony Timmons, same. Audio recordings for radio, production, education.

EAST LONGMEADOW

Mowen Inc., 185 Millbrook Dr., East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Kathleen Sabella, same. Wholesale and retail sales.

PELHAM

Counslr Inc., 46 Arnold Road Pelham, MA 01002. Joseph Leonard, same. Therapist service agency.

PITTSFIELD

Local Touch Tours, Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Anne-Marie Mascaro, 108 Cayenne St. West Springfield, MA 01089. Experiential tours through internet platform.

N.A.H.N. Innovations Corp., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Nangwaya Wilson, same. Invent and sell advanced innovations.

SOUTH HADLEY

K2K Corp., 17 Bridge St., South Hadley, MA 01075. Vasantlal A. Shah, 188 Sumner Ave., Springfield, MA 01108. Gas station with convenience store and package stores.

SOUTHAMPTON

Malanson Excavating Inc., 4 Lead Mine Road, Southampton, MA 01073. Craig Malanson, same. Excavation.

SPRINGFIELD

HL Equity Corp., 2058 Parker St., Springfield, MA 01028. Zhi Huang, same. Online sales and distribution.

Ibrahim Enterprises Inc., 876 State St., Springfield, MA 01109. Ibrahim Aden Mohamed, 33 Lincoln St., Apt. 22, Lynn, MA 01902. Operation of a specialty retail grocery store.

L&G Signs & Designs Corp., 1 Allen St., Suite G3 Springfield, MA 01108. Leroy Davidson, 69 Marshall St. Springfield, MA 01109. Company provides sign designs and installations service.

Metrocare of Springfield Homecare Inc., 125 Liberty St., Suite 402 Springfield, MA 01103. Alex Eydinov, 27 Lyman St. 605 Springfield, MA 01103. Homehealth care.

WARREN

Country Floral & Gift Inc., 5 Knox Trail Warren, MA 01082. Michelle M. Jasmin-Cox, same. Retail sale of floral products.

WESTFIELD

Emirhan Inc., 73 Elm St., Westfield, MA 01085. Doganay Koc, 23 Pine St. Ludlow, MA 01056. Fast food.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

NFP Holdings, Inc., 492 Prospect Ave., West Springfield, MA 01089. Nina D. Fountain, 30 Montgomery Acres Road, Montgomery, MA 01089. Holding company.

WILBRAHAM

Islandgrafics Inc., 393 Main St., Wilbraham, MA 01095. Robert Landgraf, same. Seller of travel and advertising.