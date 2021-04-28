Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Ascioti, Lisa Beth
11 Bramble Hill Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/30/2021
Baker, Kevin Michael
71 Craig Dr., Apt. F2
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/25/2021
Byrne, Nathaniel A.
29 Tracy St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/30/2021
Cerveira Construction
Cerveira, Jack
Cerveria, Joaquim
P.O. Box 1634
Pittsfield, MA 01202
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/29/2021
Cordero, Irbian
146 Pearl St., Apt. 1R
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/19/2021
Eger and Associates
Eger, Michael
78 Mercury Court, Apt. R2
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/24/2021
Evans, Daniel N.
19 Yorktown Dr.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/29/2021
Environmentally Conscious Cleaners, LLC
Willow Tree Outdoor, LLC
Pacheco, Katie Ann
83 North Whitney St., Apt. 8
Amherst, MA 01002
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/26/2021
Gauthier, Johanna E.
114 Dubois St.
Indian Orchard, MA 01151
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/29/2021
Guzman, Fiordaliza
518 Amherst Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/29/2021
Hannigan, Karen A.
8 Lower Cove Road
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/24/2021
Hernandez, Nestor
Hernandez Calderon, Nestor H.
6 Mill Site Road, Apt. 1
Hadley, MA 01035
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/26/2021
Kamikaze Industries, LLC
Montel, Stephen G.
18 Burford Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/26/2021
Kenyon, Ernest R.
104 Maplegrove Dr.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/25/2021
Korchevskaya, Angela
235 State St., Unit 216
Springfield, MA 01103
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/23/2021
Lanney, Christopher Donald
18 Main St., Apt. 3D
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/31/2021
leveragedomains.com
Velez, Stefano P.
Velez-Morell, Stefano P.
Parodi, Carla M.
Parodi-Rullan, Carla M.
P.O. Box 1392
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/31/2021
Michon, Mary F.
a/k/a Altman, Mary
211 Protection Ave., Apt. 5
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/25/2021
Mt. Tom Companies, Inc.
Mt. Tom Ski Area, Inc.
273 State St., 2nd
Springfield, MA 01103
Chapter: 11
Date: 03/25/2021
Naginewicz, Brenda Jeanne
15 Mitchell Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01022
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/31/2021
Reardon, Michael J.
42 Colony Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/17/2021
Rodriguez, Melvin Diaz
P.O. Box 1252
Westfield, MA 01086
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/24/2021
Soules, Gail M.
P.O. Box 712
Great Barrington, MA 01230
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/13/2021
Shepardson, Nicholas J.
P.O. Box 268
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/19/2021
Volcy, Kelly Marie
PO Box 416
South Barre, MA 01074
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/25/2021
Wheeler, Scott T.
19 Saab Court, Apt. 1206
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/17/2021
Wisell, Michelle Marie
55 Waters Edge Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/31/2021
Zagame, Tyler A.
Zagame, Martha
a/k/a Mitchell, Martha
3 South High St.
Turners Falls, MA 01376
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/31/2021
Zinni, Amber Nicole
Zinni-Richer, Amber Nicole
210 Pleasant St., Apt. 2
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/23/2021