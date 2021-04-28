Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Ascioti, Lisa Beth

11 Bramble Hill Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/30/2021

Baker, Kevin Michael

71 Craig Dr., Apt. F2

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/25/2021

Byrne, Nathaniel A.

29 Tracy St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/30/2021

Cerveira Construction

Cerveira, Jack

Cerveria, Joaquim

P.O. Box 1634

Pittsfield, MA 01202

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/29/2021

Cordero, Irbian

146 Pearl St., Apt. 1R

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/19/2021

Eger and Associates

Eger, Michael

78 Mercury Court, Apt. R2

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/24/2021

Evans, Daniel N.

19 Yorktown Dr.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/29/2021

Environmentally Conscious Cleaners, LLC

Willow Tree Outdoor, LLC

Pacheco, Katie Ann

83 North Whitney St., Apt. 8

Amherst, MA 01002

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/26/2021

Gauthier, Johanna E.

114 Dubois St.

Indian Orchard, MA 01151

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/29/2021

Guzman, Fiordaliza

518 Amherst Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/29/2021

Hannigan, Karen A.

8 Lower Cove Road

Ware, MA 01082

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/24/2021

Hernandez, Nestor

Hernandez Calderon, Nestor H.

6 Mill Site Road, Apt. 1

Hadley, MA 01035

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/26/2021

Kamikaze Industries, LLC

Montel, Stephen G.

18 Burford Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/26/2021

Kenyon, Ernest R.

104 Maplegrove Dr.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/25/2021

Korchevskaya, Angela

235 State St., Unit 216

Springfield, MA 01103

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/23/2021

Lanney, Christopher Donald

18 Main St., Apt. 3D

South Hadley, MA 01075

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/31/2021

leveragedomains.com

Velez, Stefano P.

Velez-Morell, Stefano P.

Parodi, Carla M.

Parodi-Rullan, Carla M.

P.O. Box 1392

Barre, MA 01005

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/31/2021

Michon, Mary F.

a/k/a Altman, Mary

211 Protection Ave., Apt. 5

North Adams, MA 01247

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/25/2021

Mt. Tom Companies, Inc.

Mt. Tom Ski Area, Inc.

273 State St., 2nd

Springfield, MA 01103

Chapter: 11

Date: 03/25/2021

Naginewicz, Brenda Jeanne

15 Mitchell Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01022

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/31/2021

Reardon, Michael J.

42 Colony Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/17/2021

Rodriguez, Melvin Diaz

P.O. Box 1252

Westfield, MA 01086

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/24/2021

Soules, Gail M.

P.O. Box 712

Great Barrington, MA 01230

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/13/2021

Shepardson, Nicholas J.

P.O. Box 268

Barre, MA 01005

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/19/2021

Volcy, Kelly Marie

PO Box 416

South Barre, MA 01074

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/25/2021

Wheeler, Scott T.

19 Saab Court, Apt. 1206

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/17/2021

Wisell, Michelle Marie

55 Waters Edge Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/31/2021

Zagame, Tyler A.

Zagame, Martha

a/k/a Mitchell, Martha

3 South High St.

Turners Falls, MA 01376

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/31/2021

Zinni, Amber Nicole

Zinni-Richer, Amber Nicole

210 Pleasant St., Apt. 2

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/23/2021