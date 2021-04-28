Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of April 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

Carsons Cans, LLC

40 Hawks Road

Walter Kleeberg Jr.

Deerfield Car and Shuttle Services, LLC

78 Hillside Road

Vincent Traina Jr.

Korpita Masonry

165 Pine Nook Road

Paul Korpita Jr.

HADLEY

Bay Road Firewood

35 Lawrence Place

Kenneth Koehler

Benjamin Co.

2 Bay Road, Suite 200

Paul Benjamin

Cups & Stones Therapeutics

226 Russell St.

Heather Roberts

Healing Zone

58 Russell St.

Nanci Newton

Katie Ray Arts

81 Rocky Hill Road

Kathryn Richardson

Spruce Hill Motors

235 Russell St.

Randall Izer

Tim Perry Rocks

18 West St.

Timothy Perry

Ulta Beauty

351 Russell St., #40

Ulta Beauty

Zgrodnik Farm

12 Knightly Road

Joseph Zgrodnik

NORTHAMPTON

Advanced Holistic Health and Fitness Studio

80½ Maple St., Apt. 2R

Caren Figliolini

B Strategic Communications

45 Orchard St.

Elena Sharnoff

Beth A. Senecal

219 Prospect St.

Beth Senecal

Claim Resolution Forum

446 Bridge Road

Neil Darragh

Hampshire Myotherapy

16 Center St., Suite 222

Robert Anderson

Iconica Social Club

1 Amber Lane

William Swyers, Ximena Salmerón

JJ’s Tavern

99 Main St., Unit B

Jon Neumann

Northampton Family Acupuncture

51 Lincoln Ave.

Nora Kennedy

Northampton Transmission

245 North King St.

John Hunter

Simhai Solutions

210 State St.

Nili Simhai

Starlight Llama Bed & Breakfast

940 Chesterfield Road

Diana Boyle-Clapp

Sutajin Bileygr

73 Barrett St., #6201

José Gonzalez

Transhealth Northampton

10 Main St.

Katie Wolf

Well Student

166 Grove St.

Jessica Gifford

SOUTHWICK

AJ Stephans Beverages

395 North Loomis St.

Russell Jones

Berkshire Kitchens & Baths

8 Evergreen Ter.

Dean Porter

Mark’s Property Services

15 Hudson Dr.

Mark Kuchachik

WESTFIELD

Bombshelly Vintage

32 White St.

Lynn Wegiel

D & D Cleaning Services

322 Papermill Road

Deborah Gaudette

Father & Sons Hardscaping & Landscaping

32 Rosedell Dr. Ext.

Valeriy Mikhalinchik

Hang-Rite Gutter Installation Co.

37 South Meadow Road

CKG Gutters, LLC

Jay’s Property Services

33 West Silver St.

Jay Larsen II

Jolene Hamilton, PhD

571 Granville Road

Jolene Hamilton

LTW Custom Cosmetics

32 White St.

Lynn Wegiel

Katt’s Creations

35 Jeanne Marie Dr.

Yekaterina Panasyuk

Mam’s Creations Handmade

5 East Bartlett St.

Mayra Matos

MJH Carpenters & Contractors

41 Crown St.

Michael Helbling

Mr. Easy Shop Store

126 Union St.

Marianne Ramos

NE Billing

15 Noble Ave., Apt. 1

Brittany Gum

New England Ammonia Safety Inc.

29 Salvator Dr.

James Burke

Perrier Trucking

12 Madison St.

Jeremy Perrier

Pioneer Valley Property Services

87 Franklin St.

Mark Slayton

Scorzi’s Auto Detailing

270 Munger Hill Road

Richard Scorzafava

Squid Decals

30 Bush St.

Emily Anton, Jeffrey Anton

Susan’s Discount Travel

33 Woodcliff Dr.

Susan Williams

Susan’s Global Imports

33 Woodcliff Dr.

Susan Williams

Ultimate Floors

18 Cara Lane

Seth Lakin

Western Mass Irrigation Services, LLC

503 West Road

Robert Patenaude Jr.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Absolute Fire Protection

87 Lowell St.

E. David Knapik

Balise Lexus

1385 Riverdale St.

Linda Texeira

Balise Toyota

1399 Riverdale St.

Linda Texeira

Batik Clothing Co.

123 Pine St.

Carrie Blair

DJ Prince Entertainment

80 Brush Hill Ave.

Brandon Naylor-Green

Eurofins Environment Testing New England

126 Myron St.

Thomas Mitchell

Friendly’s #20847

1094 Riverdale St.

Beth Moore

Good Gatherings

905 Piper Road

Lauren Gaffney

Main Auto Sales

842 Main St.

William Matte

Oakland Family Daycare

39 Glenview Dr.

Michele Robert

Smokin Scoops

1425 Westfield St.

Jonathan Goodhind

Teece Tax Solutions

24 Craig Dr.

Shawn Teece