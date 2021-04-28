Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of April 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
DEERFIELD
Carsons Cans, LLC
40 Hawks Road
Walter Kleeberg Jr.
Deerfield Car and Shuttle Services, LLC
78 Hillside Road
Vincent Traina Jr.
Korpita Masonry
165 Pine Nook Road
Paul Korpita Jr.
HADLEY
Bay Road Firewood
35 Lawrence Place
Kenneth Koehler
Benjamin Co.
2 Bay Road, Suite 200
Paul Benjamin
Cups & Stones Therapeutics
226 Russell St.
Heather Roberts
Healing Zone
58 Russell St.
Nanci Newton
Katie Ray Arts
81 Rocky Hill Road
Kathryn Richardson
Spruce Hill Motors
235 Russell St.
Randall Izer
Tim Perry Rocks
18 West St.
Timothy Perry
Ulta Beauty
351 Russell St., #40
Ulta Beauty
Zgrodnik Farm
12 Knightly Road
Joseph Zgrodnik
NORTHAMPTON
Advanced Holistic Health and Fitness Studio
80½ Maple St., Apt. 2R
Caren Figliolini
B Strategic Communications
45 Orchard St.
Elena Sharnoff
Beth A. Senecal
219 Prospect St.
Beth Senecal
Claim Resolution Forum
446 Bridge Road
Neil Darragh
Hampshire Myotherapy
16 Center St., Suite 222
Robert Anderson
Iconica Social Club
1 Amber Lane
William Swyers, Ximena Salmerón
JJ’s Tavern
99 Main St., Unit B
Jon Neumann
Northampton Family Acupuncture
51 Lincoln Ave.
Nora Kennedy
Northampton Transmission
245 North King St.
John Hunter
Simhai Solutions
210 State St.
Nili Simhai
Starlight Llama Bed & Breakfast
940 Chesterfield Road
Diana Boyle-Clapp
Sutajin Bileygr
73 Barrett St., #6201
José Gonzalez
Transhealth Northampton
10 Main St.
Katie Wolf
Well Student
166 Grove St.
Jessica Gifford
SOUTHWICK
AJ Stephans Beverages
395 North Loomis St.
Russell Jones
Berkshire Kitchens & Baths
8 Evergreen Ter.
Dean Porter
Mark’s Property Services
15 Hudson Dr.
Mark Kuchachik
WESTFIELD
Bombshelly Vintage
32 White St.
Lynn Wegiel
D & D Cleaning Services
322 Papermill Road
Deborah Gaudette
Father & Sons Hardscaping & Landscaping
32 Rosedell Dr. Ext.
Valeriy Mikhalinchik
Hang-Rite Gutter Installation Co.
37 South Meadow Road
CKG Gutters, LLC
Jay’s Property Services
33 West Silver St.
Jay Larsen II
Jolene Hamilton, PhD
571 Granville Road
Jolene Hamilton
LTW Custom Cosmetics
32 White St.
Lynn Wegiel
Katt’s Creations
35 Jeanne Marie Dr.
Yekaterina Panasyuk
Mam’s Creations Handmade
5 East Bartlett St.
Mayra Matos
MJH Carpenters & Contractors
41 Crown St.
Michael Helbling
Mr. Easy Shop Store
126 Union St.
Marianne Ramos
NE Billing
15 Noble Ave., Apt. 1
Brittany Gum
New England Ammonia Safety Inc.
29 Salvator Dr.
James Burke
Perrier Trucking
12 Madison St.
Jeremy Perrier
Pioneer Valley Property Services
87 Franklin St.
Mark Slayton
Scorzi’s Auto Detailing
270 Munger Hill Road
Richard Scorzafava
Squid Decals
30 Bush St.
Emily Anton, Jeffrey Anton
Susan’s Discount Travel
33 Woodcliff Dr.
Susan Williams
Susan’s Global Imports
33 Woodcliff Dr.
Susan Williams
Ultimate Floors
18 Cara Lane
Seth Lakin
Western Mass Irrigation Services, LLC
503 West Road
Robert Patenaude Jr.
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Absolute Fire Protection
87 Lowell St.
E. David Knapik
Balise Lexus
1385 Riverdale St.
Linda Texeira
Balise Toyota
1399 Riverdale St.
Linda Texeira
Batik Clothing Co.
123 Pine St.
Carrie Blair
DJ Prince Entertainment
80 Brush Hill Ave.
Brandon Naylor-Green
Eurofins Environment Testing New England
126 Myron St.
Thomas Mitchell
Friendly’s #20847
1094 Riverdale St.
Beth Moore
Good Gatherings
905 Piper Road
Lauren Gaffney
Main Auto Sales
842 Main St.
William Matte
Oakland Family Daycare
39 Glenview Dr.
Michele Robert
Smokin Scoops
1425 Westfield St.
Jonathan Goodhind
Teece Tax Solutions
24 Craig Dr.
Shawn Teece