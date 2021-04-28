Doing Business as Certificates

Top Banner

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of April 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

Carsons Cans, LLC
40 Hawks Road
Walter Kleeberg Jr.

Deerfield Car and Shuttle Services, LLC
78 Hillside Road
Vincent Traina Jr.

Korpita Masonry
165 Pine Nook Road
Paul Korpita Jr.

HADLEY

Bay Road Firewood
35 Lawrence Place
Kenneth Koehler

Benjamin Co.
2 Bay Road, Suite 200
Paul Benjamin

Cups & Stones Therapeutics
226 Russell St.
Heather Roberts

Healing Zone
58 Russell St.
Nanci Newton

Katie Ray Arts
81 Rocky Hill Road
Kathryn Richardson

Spruce Hill Motors
235 Russell St.
Randall Izer

Tim Perry Rocks
18 West St.
Timothy Perry

Ulta Beauty
351 Russell St., #40
Ulta Beauty

Zgrodnik Farm
12 Knightly Road
Joseph Zgrodnik

NORTHAMPTON

Advanced Holistic Health and Fitness Studio
80½ Maple St., Apt. 2R
Caren Figliolini

B Strategic Communications
45 Orchard St.
Elena Sharnoff

Beth A. Senecal
219 Prospect St.
Beth Senecal

Claim Resolution Forum
446 Bridge Road
Neil Darragh

Hampshire Myotherapy
16 Center St., Suite 222
Robert Anderson

Iconica Social Club
1 Amber Lane
William Swyers, Ximena Salmerón

JJ’s Tavern
99 Main St., Unit B
Jon Neumann

Northampton Family Acupuncture
51 Lincoln Ave.
Nora Kennedy

Northampton Transmission
245 North King St.
John Hunter

Simhai Solutions
210 State St.
Nili Simhai

Starlight Llama Bed & Breakfast
940 Chesterfield Road
Diana Boyle-Clapp

Sutajin Bileygr
73 Barrett St., #6201
José Gonzalez

Transhealth Northampton
10 Main St.
Katie Wolf

Well Student
166 Grove St.
Jessica Gifford

SOUTHWICK

AJ Stephans Beverages
395 North Loomis St.
Russell Jones

Berkshire Kitchens & Baths
8 Evergreen Ter.
Dean Porter

Mark’s Property Services
15 Hudson Dr.
Mark Kuchachik

WESTFIELD

Bombshelly Vintage
32 White St.
Lynn Wegiel

D & D Cleaning Services
322 Papermill Road
Deborah Gaudette

Father & Sons Hardscaping & Landscaping
32 Rosedell Dr. Ext.
Valeriy Mikhalinchik

Hang-Rite Gutter Installation Co.
37 South Meadow Road
CKG Gutters, LLC

Jay’s Property Services
33 West Silver St.
Jay Larsen II

Jolene Hamilton, PhD
571 Granville Road
Jolene Hamilton

LTW Custom Cosmetics
32 White St.
Lynn Wegiel

Katt’s Creations
35 Jeanne Marie Dr.
Yekaterina Panasyuk

Mam’s Creations Handmade
5 East Bartlett St.
Mayra Matos

MJH Carpenters & Contractors
41 Crown St.
Michael Helbling

Mr. Easy Shop Store
126 Union St.
Marianne Ramos

NE Billing
15 Noble Ave., Apt. 1
Brittany Gum

New England Ammonia Safety Inc.
29 Salvator Dr.
James Burke

Perrier Trucking
12 Madison St.
Jeremy Perrier

Pioneer Valley Property Services
87 Franklin St.
Mark Slayton

Scorzi’s Auto Detailing
270 Munger Hill Road
Richard Scorzafava

Squid Decals
30 Bush St.
Emily Anton, Jeffrey Anton

Susan’s Discount Travel
33 Woodcliff Dr.
Susan Williams

Susan’s Global Imports
33 Woodcliff Dr.
Susan Williams

Ultimate Floors
18 Cara Lane
Seth Lakin

Western Mass Irrigation Services, LLC
503 West Road
Robert Patenaude Jr.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Absolute Fire Protection
87 Lowell St.
E. David Knapik

Balise Lexus
1385 Riverdale St.
Linda Texeira

Balise Toyota
1399 Riverdale St.
Linda Texeira

Batik Clothing Co.
123 Pine St.
Carrie Blair

DJ Prince Entertainment
80 Brush Hill Ave.
Brandon Naylor-Green

Eurofins Environment Testing New England
126 Myron St.
Thomas Mitchell

Friendly’s #20847
1094 Riverdale St.
Beth Moore

Good Gatherings
905 Piper Road
Lauren Gaffney

Main Auto Sales
842 Main St.
William Matte

Oakland Family Daycare
39 Glenview Dr.
Michele Robert

Smokin Scoops
1425 Westfield St.
Jonathan Goodhind

Teece Tax Solutions
24 Craig Dr.
Shawn Teece

