Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Barnes, Tammy L.

2 Center St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/18/2021

BMT Lock and Key

Kulas, Walter L.

306 Hermitage Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Chapter: 13

Date: 04/16/2021

Dickman, Richard B.

94 Crawford Road

Oakham, MA 01068

Chapter: 13

Date: 04/22/2021

Harvey, Chelsea M.

a/k/a Clary, Chelsea M.

42 Munsing Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/26/2021

Labbe, Michele L.

486 East State St.

Granby, MA 01033

Chapter: 13

Date: 04/29/2021

Le, Vincent

Bui, Sonia

782 Dickinson St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/27/2021

Martin, Carol R.

84 Penrose St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/16/2021

Martinez, Andre Hassan

a/k/a Martinez-Avalos, Andre H.

Martinez, Andrea Marie

48 Drexel St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/28/2021

Mason-Coto, Jody Lee

290A Main St.

Monson, MA 01057

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/29/2021

McFaul, Carisa M.

a/k/a Szloch, Carisa M.

a/k/a Kularski, Carisa M.

181 Osborne Road

Ware, MA 01082

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/19/2021

Morales, Linda Y.

15 Casimir St., Apt. Rear

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/27/2021

Mrozinsky, Edward F.

138 Slate Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/16/2021

Nasr, Georges

PO Box 148

Clarlemont, MA 01339

Chapter: 13

Date: 04/29/2021

North, Joseph John

51 Northampton St., Unit A

Easthampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/26/2021

Orrell, Jessica D.

14D Bradford Dr.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/21/2021

Ortiz, Nathan J.

260 Pleasant St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/21/2021

Peyron, Madison-Taylor

a/k/a Shobe, Madison T.

4 Acrebrook Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/17/2021

Pluta, Kathryn E.

21 Warebrook Village

Ware, MA 01082

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/21/2021

Powell, Barbara A.

53 Druid Hill Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Chapter: 13

Date: 04/23/2021

Smith, Willie R.

275 Chestnut St., Apt. 208

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/20/2021

St. Pierre, James J.

37 Dana Road

Barre, MA 01005

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/16/2021

Suckau, Jessica

19 Monroe St., Apt. 19F

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/17/2021

Sullivan, Maura J.

22 Corbett Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Chapter: 13

Date: 04/17/2021

Thomas, Timothy Lamons

Thomas, Cynthia Denise

a/k/a Taylor, Cynthia Denise

194 Somers Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/27/2021

Warren, Brittnie A.

a/k/a Roginski, Brittnie A.

45 Deroche Circle

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/19/2021