Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Barnes, Tammy L.
2 Center St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/18/2021

BMT Lock and Key
Kulas, Walter L.
306 Hermitage Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/16/2021

Dickman, Richard B.
94 Crawford Road
Oakham, MA 01068
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/22/2021

Harvey, Chelsea M.
a/k/a Clary, Chelsea M.
42 Munsing Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/26/2021

Labbe, Michele L.
486 East State St.
Granby, MA 01033
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/29/2021

Le, Vincent
Bui, Sonia
782 Dickinson St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/27/2021

Martin, Carol R.
84 Penrose St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/16/2021

Martinez, Andre Hassan
a/k/a Martinez-Avalos, Andre H.
Martinez, Andrea Marie
48 Drexel St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/28/2021

Mason-Coto, Jody Lee
290A Main St.
Monson, MA 01057
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/29/2021

McFaul, Carisa M.
a/k/a Szloch, Carisa M.
a/k/a Kularski, Carisa M.
181 Osborne Road
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/19/2021

Morales, Linda Y.
15 Casimir St., Apt. Rear
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/27/2021

Mrozinsky, Edward F.
138 Slate Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/16/2021

Nasr, Georges
PO Box 148
Clarlemont, MA 01339
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/29/2021

North, Joseph John
51 Northampton St., Unit A
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/26/2021

Orrell, Jessica D.
14D Bradford Dr.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/21/2021

Ortiz, Nathan J.
260 Pleasant St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/21/2021

Peyron, Madison-Taylor
a/k/a Shobe, Madison T.
4 Acrebrook Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/17/2021

Pluta, Kathryn E.
21 Warebrook Village
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/21/2021

Powell, Barbara A.
53 Druid Hill Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/23/2021

Smith, Willie R.
275 Chestnut St., Apt. 208
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/20/2021

St. Pierre, James J.
37 Dana Road
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/16/2021

Suckau, Jessica
19 Monroe St., Apt. 19F
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/17/2021

Sullivan, Maura J.
22 Corbett Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/17/2021

Thomas, Timothy Lamons
Thomas, Cynthia Denise
a/k/a Taylor, Cynthia Denise
194 Somers Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/27/2021

Warren, Brittnie A.
a/k/a Roginski, Brittnie A.
45 Deroche Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/19/2021

