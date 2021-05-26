Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Barnes, Tammy L.
2 Center St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/18/2021
BMT Lock and Key
Kulas, Walter L.
306 Hermitage Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/16/2021
Dickman, Richard B.
94 Crawford Road
Oakham, MA 01068
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/22/2021
Harvey, Chelsea M.
a/k/a Clary, Chelsea M.
42 Munsing Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/26/2021
Labbe, Michele L.
486 East State St.
Granby, MA 01033
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/29/2021
Le, Vincent
Bui, Sonia
782 Dickinson St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/27/2021
Martin, Carol R.
84 Penrose St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/16/2021
Martinez, Andre Hassan
a/k/a Martinez-Avalos, Andre H.
Martinez, Andrea Marie
48 Drexel St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/28/2021
Mason-Coto, Jody Lee
290A Main St.
Monson, MA 01057
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/29/2021
McFaul, Carisa M.
a/k/a Szloch, Carisa M.
a/k/a Kularski, Carisa M.
181 Osborne Road
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/19/2021
Morales, Linda Y.
15 Casimir St., Apt. Rear
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/27/2021
Mrozinsky, Edward F.
138 Slate Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/16/2021
Nasr, Georges
PO Box 148
Clarlemont, MA 01339
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/29/2021
North, Joseph John
51 Northampton St., Unit A
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/26/2021
Orrell, Jessica D.
14D Bradford Dr.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/21/2021
Ortiz, Nathan J.
260 Pleasant St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/21/2021
Peyron, Madison-Taylor
a/k/a Shobe, Madison T.
4 Acrebrook Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/17/2021
Pluta, Kathryn E.
21 Warebrook Village
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/21/2021
Powell, Barbara A.
53 Druid Hill Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/23/2021
Smith, Willie R.
275 Chestnut St., Apt. 208
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/20/2021
St. Pierre, James J.
37 Dana Road
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/16/2021
Suckau, Jessica
19 Monroe St., Apt. 19F
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/17/2021
Sullivan, Maura J.
22 Corbett Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/17/2021
Thomas, Timothy Lamons
Thomas, Cynthia Denise
a/k/a Taylor, Cynthia Denise
194 Somers Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/27/2021
Warren, Brittnie A.
a/k/a Roginski, Brittnie A.
45 Deroche Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/19/2021