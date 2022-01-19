Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Amidou, Moumouni Noma
6 The Hamlet, Apt. F
Enfield, CT 06082
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/07/2021
Bernier, David H.
178 Glendale Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/15/2021
Chesapeake Boutique Bags
Mayewski, John D.
Bard, Virginia L.
111 Daniel Shays Highway
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/07/21
Cwiok, Michael J.
1115 Overlook Dr.
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/13/21
Haberern, John E.
221 Pinehurst Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/03/2021
K Painting
TEK Paint
Davis, Kevin S.
11 Summit Ave.
Adams, MA 01220
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/06/2021
Lander, William J.
Lander, Jennifer
747 Pecks Road
PO Box 848
Pittsfield, MA 01202
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/14/2021
Marcinczyk, David Peter
P.O. Box 4
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/14/2021
Perry, Kati
74 Holmes Road
Lenox, MA 01240
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/06/2021
Prince, Kyleigh Lauren Margaret
a/k/a Letourneau, Kyleigh Lauren Margaret
682 Western Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/10/2021
Przybyla, James J.
14 Lorraine St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/14/2021
Rivera, Rosa Lee
416 Orange St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/14/2021