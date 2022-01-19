Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Amidou, Moumouni Noma

6 The Hamlet, Apt. F

Enfield, CT 06082

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/07/2021

Bernier, David H.

178 Glendale Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/15/2021

Chesapeake Boutique Bags

Mayewski, John D.

Bard, Virginia L.

111 Daniel Shays Highway

Belchertown, MA 01007

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/07/21

Cwiok, Michael J.

1115 Overlook Dr.

Palmer, MA 01069

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/13/21

Haberern, John E.

221 Pinehurst Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/03/2021

K Painting

TEK Paint

Davis, Kevin S.

11 Summit Ave.

Adams, MA 01220

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/06/2021

Lander, William J.

Lander, Jennifer

747 Pecks Road

PO Box 848

Pittsfield, MA 01202

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/14/2021

Marcinczyk, David Peter

P.O. Box 4

Barre, MA 01005

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/14/2021

Perry, Kati

74 Holmes Road

Lenox, MA 01240

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/06/2021

Prince, Kyleigh Lauren Margaret

a/k/a Letourneau, Kyleigh Lauren Margaret

682 Western Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/10/2021

Przybyla, James J.

14 Lorraine St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/14/2021

Rivera, Rosa Lee

416 Orange St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/14/2021