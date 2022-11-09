Bankruptcies

Top Banner

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Brunelle, Christopher R.
PO Box 641
Belchertown, MA 01007-0641
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/14/2022

Chelkonas, Erika G.
330 Miller St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/11/2022

Cherival, Daniel
189 Santa Barbara St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/11/2022

Desmarais, Gary N.
Desmarais, Nancy E
819 McKinstrry Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/30/2022

Figueroa, Kyle Anthony
31 School St.
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/12/2022

Gougeon, David
10 Lewandowski Ave.
East Hampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/12/2022

Hanks, Helen Elizabeth
75 Cowls Road, Apt. 423
Amherst, MA 01002
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/12/2022

Hutchins, Roger F.
789 Tea St.
Charlemont, MA 01339
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/14/2022

Kaewprasertchai, Boorana
408 Eliot St.
Ashland, MA 01721
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/05/2022

King Koffee
King Jr., Alton
49 Memery Lane
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/13/2022
Ledbetter, Gage M.
Ledbetter, Genevieve
a/k/a Frazier, Gage
117 South St., Apt. C
Northampton, MA 01060
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/12/2022

Mailloux, Cheryl Ann
116 Bostwick Lane
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/11/2022

Parker, Jacob D.
473 College Highway
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/30/2022

Perry, Antonio R.
70 Fort Pleasant Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/15/2022

Suares, Jolene M.
a/k/a Cundiff, Jolene
19 Clinton St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/04/2022

Tran, Ai
a/k/a Tran, Ai Quoc
105 Laurel St., Apt 4B
Lee, MA 01238
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/06/2022

Wang, Hi Trung
178 Clarendon Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/11/2022

