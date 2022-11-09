Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Brunelle, Christopher R.

PO Box 641

Belchertown, MA 01007-0641

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/14/2022

Chelkonas, Erika G.

330 Miller St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/11/2022

Cherival, Daniel

189 Santa Barbara St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 13

Date: 10/11/2022

Desmarais, Gary N.

Desmarais, Nancy E

819 McKinstrry Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/30/2022

Figueroa, Kyle Anthony

31 School St.

Orange, MA 01364

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/12/2022

Gougeon, David

10 Lewandowski Ave.

East Hampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 13

Date: 10/12/2022

Hanks, Helen Elizabeth

75 Cowls Road, Apt. 423

Amherst, MA 01002

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/12/2022

Hutchins, Roger F.

789 Tea St.

Charlemont, MA 01339

Chapter: 13

Date: 10/14/2022

Kaewprasertchai, Boorana

408 Eliot St.

Ashland, MA 01721

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/05/2022

King Koffee

King Jr., Alton

49 Memery Lane

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Chapter: 13

Date: 10/13/2022

Ledbetter, Gage M.

Ledbetter, Genevieve

a/k/a Frazier, Gage

117 South St., Apt. C

Northampton, MA 01060

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/12/2022

Mailloux, Cheryl Ann

116 Bostwick Lane

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 13

Date: 10/11/2022

Parker, Jacob D.

473 College Highway

Southwick, MA 01077

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/30/2022

Perry, Antonio R.

70 Fort Pleasant Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 13

Date: 10/15/2022

Suares, Jolene M.

a/k/a Cundiff, Jolene

19 Clinton St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 13

Date: 10/04/2022

Tran, Ai

a/k/a Tran, Ai Quoc

105 Laurel St., Apt 4B

Lee, MA 01238

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/06/2022

Wang, Hi Trung

178 Clarendon Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/11/2022